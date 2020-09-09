Primorus Investments : Requisition of General Meeting

Primorus Investments plc

('Primorus' or the 'Company')

Requisition of General Meeting

The board of Primorus announces that it has received a letter from a shareholder (the 'Letter') who holds in excess of 5% of the issued share capital of the Company, dated 8 September 2020, requiring that the Company convene a general meeting, at which resolutions will be proposed to remove the current board as directors of the Company and appoint as directors of the Company Rupert Labrum, Hedley Stuart Clark and Matthew Paul Beardmore.

The Letter is a requisition under section 303 of the Companies Act 2006. The Company is mindful that, pursuant to section 304 of the Companies Act 2006, the Company must post a notice convening a general meeting within 21 days from the date on which the requisition notice was received, and this general meeting must be held on a date not more than 28 days after the date of the notice to shareholders convening the general meeting.

Further announcements will be made in due course.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

