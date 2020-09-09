Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Primorus Investments plc    STG   GB00BKTCLJ25

PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS PLC

(STG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/08 11:35:09 am
4 GBX   --.--%
02:10aPRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : Requisition of General Meeting
PU
08/27PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : WeShop Update
PU
08/12PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : Quarterly Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Primorus Investments : Requisition of General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/09/2020 | 02:10am EDT

Primorus Investments plc

('Primorus' or the 'Company')

Requisition of General Meeting

The board of Primorus announces that it has received a letter from a shareholder (the 'Letter') who holds in excess of 5% of the issued share capital of the Company, dated 8 September 2020, requiring that the Company convene a general meeting, at which resolutions will be proposed to remove the current board as directors of the Company and appoint as directors of the Company Rupert Labrum, Hedley Stuart Clark and Matthew Paul Beardmore.

The Letter is a requisition under section 303 of the Companies Act 2006. The Company is mindful that, pursuant to section 304 of the Companies Act 2006, the Company must post a notice convening a general meeting within 21 days from the date on which the requisition notice was received, and this general meeting must be held on a date not more than 28 days after the date of the notice to shareholders convening the general meeting.

Further announcements will be made in due course.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

For further information, please contact:

Primorus Investments plc:

+44 (0) 20 7440 0640

Alastair Clayton

Nominated Adviser:

+44 (0) 20 7213 0880

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

James Caithie / Sandy Jamieson

Broker:

+44 (0) 20 3657 0050

Turner Pope Investments

Andy Thacker / Zoe Alexander

Disclaimer

Primorus Investments plc published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 06:09:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS PLC
02:10aPRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : Requisition of General Meeting
PU
08/27PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : WeShop Update
PU
08/12PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : Quarterly Update
PU
07/28PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : Change of Registered Office
PU
06/16PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : Greatland Gold Investment Update
PU
04/24PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : Final Results
PU
04/20PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : Quarterly Update
PU
02/17PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : SOA Energy Update
PU
02/11PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : Quarterly Update
PU
2019PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : Update on WeShop Limited
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,19 M 0,25 M 0,25 M
Net income 2019 -0,40 M -0,52 M -0,52 M
Net cash 2019 0,05 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
P/E ratio 2019 -8,72x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 5,59 M 7,29 M 7,25 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,46x
EV / Sales 2019 18,2x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS PLC
Duration : Period :
Primorus Investments plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy D. Taylor-Firth Non-Executive Chairman
Donald Ian George Layman Strang Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Alastair Raoul Clayton Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS PLC60.00%7
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-8.58%36 657
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-32.97%16 104
AMUNDI-11.23%15 179
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-18.01%10 551
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-15.66%9 981
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group