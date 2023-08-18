Aug 18 (Reuters) - Primorus Investments PLC:
* PRIMORUS INVESTMENTS - TOTAL ASSETS, INCLUDING CASH, AT 30 JUNE 2023 AMOUNTED TO £7.21 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
