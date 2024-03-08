Primorus Investments PLC - London-based investor specialising in small and mid-cap companies and assets - Acquires a further 290,166 shares in Fresho Pty Ltd at a price of AUD0.85 each worth a total AUD246,641, or around GBP126,000. Says this now takes its shareholding in Fresho to 3.7 million shares or 3.8% of issued capital. The subscription of shares was funded from existing cash resources. Fresho is a software provider for fresh food wholesalers.

Chair Rupert Labrum says: "We are very encouraged by the progress of Fresho, evidenced by its increased annualised recurring revenue. The speed at which it is scaling in the UK provides a very positive outlook for the company and its future business plans. We look forward to updating shareholders as Fresho progresses with its plans."

Current stock price: 4.13 pence, down 8.3%

12-month change: up 16%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter

