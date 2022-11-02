Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Princess Private Equity Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEY   GG00B28C2R28

PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING LIMITED

(PEY)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:12 2022-11-02 am EDT
8.224 EUR   -13.97%
07:26aIN BRIEF: Princess Private Equity falls on interim dividend suspension
AN
03:42aPrincess Private Equity Suspends Second Interim Dividend For FY22 Over Liquidity Reduction
MT
03:00aPrincess Private Equity Holding Limited Announces Suspension of the Second Interim Dividend for the 2022 Financial Year
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Princess Private Equity falls on interim dividend suspension

11/02/2022 | 07:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Princess Private Equity Holding Ltd - Guernsey-based investment holding company - Suspends its second interim dividend for 2022. Explains the suspension was deemed necessary in light of the "significant" reduction in the company liquidity due to the strengthening of the US dollar against the euro. Says this led to outlooks of more than EUR60 million in the year-to-date to settle currency hedging contracts. Adds that challenging debt market are also limiting the facilitation of asset sales across the industry.

Company emphasises it has sufficient liquidity to meet its commitments, with a cash position, including senior loans, of EUR59.8 million at October 31.

Current stock price: EUR8.22, down 14% in London on Wednesday morning

12-month change: down 40%

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.22% 0.64876 Delayed Quote.1.53%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.06% 1.16264 Delayed Quote.-2.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.05% 0.742986 Delayed Quote.6.72%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.35% 0.012212 Delayed Quote.3.68%
PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING LIMITED -13.97% 8.2244 Delayed Quote.-33.84%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.15% 1.011122 Delayed Quote.15.02%
All news about PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING LIMITED
07:26aIN BRIEF: Princess Private Equity falls on interim dividend suspension
AN
03:42aPrincess Private Equity Suspends Second Interim Dividend For FY22 Over Liquidity Reduct..
MT
03:00aPrincess Private Equity Holding Limited Announces Suspension of the Second Interim Divi..
CI
10/31IN BRIEF: Princess Private Equity net asset value rises in September
AN
10/31Princess Private Equity Posts 1% NAV Growth in September
MT
09/30Princess Private Equity : August 2022
PU
08/26Princess Private Equity's NAV Rises 2% In July
MT
08/16Transcript : Princess Private Equity Holding Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, ..
CI
07/29Princess Private Equity : June 2022
PU
06/29Princess Private Equity : May 2022
PU
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 239 M - -
Net income 2021 178 M - -
Net cash 2021 15,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,62x
Yield 2021 4,64%
Capitalization 661 M 653 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,21x
EV / Sales 2021 4,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Princess Private Equity Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,56
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Richard John Battey Chairman
Henning von der Forst Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Le Page Independent Non-Executive Director
Fionnuala Carvill Independent Non-Executive Director
Merise Wheatley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING LIMITED-33.84%653
BLACKROCK, INC.-28.79%98 101
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-28.59%62 498
UBS GROUP AG-2.65%50 854
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.29%34 134
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.4.13%33 977