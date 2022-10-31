Advanced search
    PEY   GG00B28C2R28

PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING LIMITED

(PEY)
2022-10-31
9.580 EUR   -1.24%
IN BRIEF: Princess Private Equity net asset value rises in September
AN
03:31aPrincess Private Equity Posts 1% NAV Growth in September
MT
09/30Princess Private Equity : August 2022
PU
IN BRIEF: Princess Private Equity net asset value rises in September

10/31/2022 | 10:26am EDT
Princess Private Equity Holding Ltd - Guernsey-based investment holding company - Net assets value increases by 1.0% in September to EUR14.27 per share at September 30. At the end of August, its net asset value per share was EUR14.13.

In the month, firm invests EUR27.0 million, of which EUR17.4 million was invested in Foundation Risk Partners, a specialist insurance broker in the US. EUR8.8 million was invested in Accell Group, a manufacturer of bicycles and bicycle parts in the Netherlands. Company receives EUR2.2 million in distributions in September, predominantly from its mature legacy fund.

Current stock price: EUR9.53, down 1.8% in London on Monday

12-month change: down 30%

By Heather Rydings; heatherrydings@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials ()
Sales 2021 239 M - -
Net income 2021 178 M - -
Net cash 2021 15,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,62x
Yield 2021 4,64%
Capitalization 671 M 667 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,21x
EV / Sales 2021 4,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 9,70
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Richard John Battey Chairman
Henning von der Forst Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Le Page Independent Non-Executive Director
Fionnuala Carvill Independent Non-Executive Director
Merise Wheatley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING LIMITED-32.87%667
BLACKROCK, INC.-27.50%99 869
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-28.41%62 812
UBS GROUP AG-2.80%50 963
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.14%34 206
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC.3.48%33 766