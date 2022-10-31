IN BRIEF: Princess Private Equity net asset value rises in September

Princess Private Equity Holding Ltd - Guernsey-based investment holding company - Net assets value increases by 1.0% in September to EUR14.27 per share at September 30. At the end of August, its net asset value per share was EUR14.13.

In the month, firm invests EUR27.0 million, of which EUR17.4 million was invested in Foundation Risk Partners, a specialist insurance broker in the US. EUR8.8 million was invested in Accell Group, a manufacturer of bicycles and bicycle parts in the Netherlands. Company receives EUR2.2 million in distributions in September, predominantly from its mature legacy fund.

Current stock price: EUR9.53, down 1.8% in London on Monday

12-month change: down 30%

