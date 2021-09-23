Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Princess Private Equity Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEY   GG00B28C2R28

PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING LIMITED

(PEY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/23 01:32:04 am
13.45 EUR   +0.37%
01:52aPRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY : August 2021
PU
08/26PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY : July 2021
PU
07/28PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY : June 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Princess Private Equity : August 2021

09/23/2021 | 01:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

P R I N C E S S P R I V A T E E Q U I T Y H O L D I N G L I M I T E D

M o n t h l y r e p o r t a s o f 3 1 A u g u s t 2 0 2 1

NAV increases by 1.1% in August

  • Princess Private Equity Holding Limited's (Princess or the Company) net asset value increased by 1.1% to EUR 15.49 per share
  • Portfolio developments (+1.4%) were positive while currency move- ments were negative (-0.1%)
  • Princess invested EUR 90.2 million and received distributions of EUR 18.5 million

During the month Princess invested EUR 90.2 million, of which EUR 7.8 million was invested in Apex Logistics ("Apex"), a globally integrated logistics solutions provider. Partners Group closed the acquisition of a 24.9% stake in Apex from majority shareholder Kuehne+Nagel, one of the world's leading logistics companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Hong Kong and Shanghai, Apex is a leading player in the China cross-border freight forwarding market, with a growing international presence and significant potential for further expansion. Partners Group and Kuehne+Nagel will work closely to implement a transformational value creation plan for Apex together with the company's management team. Key initiatives include establishing new freight forwarding routes; identifying new growth verticals, such as healthcare; and M&A.

EUR 6.6 million was invested in Reedy Industries ("Reedy"), a leading provider of commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning ("HVAC") services. Reedy combines technical expertise and financial resources with a local high-touch delivery model, to act as a strategic partner for servicing complex equipment with high costs of failure or downtime. Partners Group will draw on its extensive experience transforming leading route-based commercial and facility services businesses to support Reedy's customer-centric value creation plan. Key initiatives will include geographic expansion to a multi- regional footprint with well-known hubs and local customer relationships, growing strategic accounts, expanding service capabilities, and partnering with customers on sustainability and energy efficiency solutions.

Following an active period for distributions, EUR 75 million was invested in senior loans. The allocation to senior loans has been made on a temporary basis for liquidity management purposes, and capital will be redeployed in future direct private equity investments.

Princess received distributions of EUR 18.5 million during the month, of which EUR 8.6 million stemmed from the sale of a confidential investment in a global provider of educational materials and learning solutions. Further, Princess received the final tranche of proceeds in amount of EUR 4.0 million from the sale of Cerba HealthCare, a leading global player in medical dia- gnostics. The remaining balance of EUR 5.9 million was received from Princess' mature legacy fund portfolio and private debt investments.

Key figures

In EUR

31.07.2021

31.08.2021

NAV per share

15.32

15.49

Share price

12.55

13.20

Discount to NAV

-18.1%

-14.8%

Portfolio (in million)

846.19

938.32

Net current assets (in million)

213.33

132.99

Net asset value (in million)

1'059.52

1'071.31

Unfunded commitments (in million)

118.72

118.19

Undrawn credit facility (in million)

80.00

80.00

Dividend LTM

0.625

0.625

Dividend yield

5.0%

4.7%

Key figures in GBP

In GBP

31.07.2021

31.08.2021

NAV per share

13.08

13.30

Share price

1'095.00

1'157.50

NAV performance since inception (total return)

400

50%

300

25%

200

100

0%

0

-25%

01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21

  • Princess MSCI World TR Performance (RHS)

Total return in EUR (%)

YTD

1 year

3 years

5 years

Princess NAV

18.7

29.7

57.6

96.2

Princess share price

12.3

33.3

46.9

111.7

MSCI World TR

22.2

31.5

49.8

88.3

Largest ten direct investments

% of NAV

1.

Foncia

WEU

Financials

4.9

2.

KinderCare Education

NAM

Consumer

4.7

discretionary

3.

Ammega (Megadyne - Ammeraal Beltech)

WEU

Industrials

3.6

4.

Fermaca

ROW

Energy

3.2

5.

Techem Metering GmbH

WEU

Industrials

3.2

6.

Vishal Mega Mart

APC

Consumer

3.2

discretionary

7.

SRS Distribution, Inc.

NAM

Materials

3.0

8.

PCI Pharma Services

NAM

Healthcare

2.5

9.

Civica

WEU

Information

2.3

technology

10.

Hearthside Food Solutions

NAM

Consumer

2.2

staples

Monthly NAV performance (total return)

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Year

2016

-1.1%

0.1%

1.2%

2.0%

2.1%

1.3%

-0.0%

2.1%

1.8%

0.3%

0.6%

1.8%

12.9%

2017

1.0%

2.1%

2.7%

1.1%

-0.0%

1.6%

-0.4%

-0.2%

1.8%

0.4%

-0.5%

1.1%

11.2%

2018

0.2%

1.0%

0.7%

0.8%

0.2%

2.7%

1.1%

0.2%

2.1%

-0.6%

-0.2%

-1.6%

6.8%

2019

0.7%

1.8%

3.0%

0.6%

0.8%

2.3%

0.4%

-0.2%

4.2%

-0.4%

0.5%

5.7%

21.1%

2020

0.2%

-1.0%

-14.1%

5.6%

3.0%

2.9%

2.3%

3.1%

3.8%

-0.8%

3.1%

3.1%

10.0%

2021

0.1%

0.9%

7.3%

1.5%

1.2%

4.8%

0.6%

1.1%

18.7%

P R I N C E S S P R I V A T E E Q U I T Y H O L D I N G L I M I T E D

M o n t h l y r e p o r t a s o f 3 1 A u g u s t 2 0 2 1

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (Princess or the Company) is an investment holding company listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company's investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield by investing in a global portfolio of private companies. Princess is managed in its investment activities by Partners Group, a global private markets investment management firm with USD 119 billion in investment programs under management in private equity, private debt, private real estate and private infrastructure.

Information

For further information please visit:

www.princess-privateequity.net

Key facts

Stock exchange

London

Reuters Euro Quote

PEY.L

Reuters Sterling Quote

PEYS.L

Bloomberg Euro Quote

PEY LN

Bloomberg Sterling Quote

PEYS LN

ISIN (Euro and Sterling Quote)

GG00B28C2R28

Sedol Euro Quote

B28C2R2

Sedol Sterling Quote

BF012D4

Product life start date

12.05.1999

Shares outstanding

69'151'168

Investor Relations

Portfolio composition

Phone: +44 (0) 1481 711 690

Fax: +44 (0) 1481 730 947

Investments by regional focus

princess@partnersgroup.com

A

North America

46%

Registered Office

D

B

Europe

37%

C

C

Asia-Pacific

10%

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited

D

Rest of World

7%

Tudor House

A

P.O. Box 477

Guernsey, GY1 6BD

B

Investments by financing category

A

Small/Mid-cap

65%

D

E

F

B

Large/mega-large-cap

22%

C

Special situations

8%

C

D

Venture capital

3%

E

Growth

1%

B

F

Mezzanine

1%

A

Investments by transaction type

A

Direct

95%

B

B

Primary

5%

A

Key figures in GBP EUR NAV converted to GBP at month-end GBP/EUR exchange rate from Bloomberg. NAV performance since inception (total return) Indexed to 100. Since inception of Princess Private Equity Holding Limited. Princess: based on monthly total return valuations. MSCI World TR: Bloomberg NDDUWI Index in EUR. Largest ten direct investments Based on net asset value. Portfolio composition Based on total value of investments.

This document is not intended to be an investment advertisement or sales instrument; it constitutes neither an offer nor an attempt to solicit offers for the product described herein. This report was prepared using financial information contained in the company's books and records as of the reporting date. This information is believed to be accurate but has not been audited by any third party. This report describes past performance, which may not be indicative of future results. The company does not accept any liability for actions taken on the basis of the information provided. Please consult the constituent documents for a more complete description of the terms.

Disclaimer

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 05:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING LIMITED
01:52aPRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY : August 2021
PU
08/26PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY : July 2021
PU
07/28PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY : June 2021
PU
04/29PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY : March 2021
PU
04/2323/04/2021 : Annual General Meeting on 18 June 2021 Circular
PU
04/2323/04/2021 : Annual General Meeting on 18 June 2021 Form of Proxy (ISIN GG00B28C2R28)
PU
02/24PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY : January 2021
PU
01/28PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY : NAV Per Share Rise 3% In December 2020
MT
01/28PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY : December 2020
PU
2020PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY : Monthly Report November 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 126 M 147 M 147 M
Net income 2020 84,7 M 99,2 M 99,2 M
Net cash 2020 31,5 M 36,9 M 36,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 9,59x
Yield 2020 3,70%
Capitalization 927 M 1 088 M 1 085 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,04x
EV / Sales 2020 6,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Princess Private Equity Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 13,40 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Richard John Battey Chairman
Henning von der Forst Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephen Le Page Independent Non-Executive Director
Fionnuala Carvill Independent Non-Executive Director
Merise Wheatley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRINCESS PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING LIMITED14.04%1 088
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION18.00%8 998
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.34.06%6 330
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND18.31%4 313
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION46.03%3 074
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.8.63%2 625