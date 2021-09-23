Princess Private Equity : August 2021

NAV increases by 1.1% in August

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited's (Princess or the Company) net asset value increased by 1.1% to EUR 15.49 per share

Portfolio developments (+1.4%) were positive while currency move- ments were negative (-0.1%)

(-0.1%) Princess invested EUR 90.2 million and received distributions of EUR 18.5 million

During the month Princess invested EUR 90.2 million, of which EUR 7.8 million was invested in Apex Logistics ("Apex"), a globally integrated logistics solutions provider. Partners Group closed the acquisition of a 24.9% stake in Apex from majority shareholder Kuehne+Nagel, one of the world's leading logistics companies. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Hong Kong and Shanghai, Apex is a leading player in the China cross-border freight forwarding market, with a growing international presence and significant potential for further expansion. Partners Group and Kuehne+Nagel will work closely to implement a transformational value creation plan for Apex together with the company's management team. Key initiatives include establishing new freight forwarding routes; identifying new growth verticals, such as healthcare; and M&A.

EUR 6.6 million was invested in Reedy Industries ("Reedy"), a leading provider of commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning ("HVAC") services. Reedy combines technical expertise and financial resources with a local high-touch delivery model, to act as a strategic partner for servicing complex equipment with high costs of failure or downtime. Partners Group will draw on its extensive experience transforming leading route-based commercial and facility services businesses to support Reedy's customer-centric value creation plan. Key initiatives will include geographic expansion to a multi- regional footprint with well-known hubs and local customer relationships, growing strategic accounts, expanding service capabilities, and partnering with customers on sustainability and energy efficiency solutions.

Following an active period for distributions, EUR 75 million was invested in senior loans. The allocation to senior loans has been made on a temporary basis for liquidity management purposes, and capital will be redeployed in future direct private equity investments.

Princess received distributions of EUR 18.5 million during the month, of which EUR 8.6 million stemmed from the sale of a confidential investment in a global provider of educational materials and learning solutions. Further, Princess received the final tranche of proceeds in amount of EUR 4.0 million from the sale of Cerba HealthCare, a leading global player in medical dia- gnostics. The remaining balance of EUR 5.9 million was received from Princess' mature legacy fund portfolio and private debt investments.