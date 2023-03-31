Princess Private Equity : February 2023

NAV increases by 0.4% in February

● Princess Private Equity Holding Limited's ("Princess" or the "Com-pany") net asset value increased by 0.4% to EUR 14.79 per share

● Portfolio revaluations were positive (+0.7%) and currency movements were positive (+0.1%)

● Princess received distributions of EUR 5.8 million and invested EUR 3.2 million

In February, Princess received distributions of EUR 5.8 million, of which EUR 4.2 million was received from Apex International Corporation, a global logistics company. The remaining balance of EUR 1.6 million was predomin-antly received from Princess' direct private equity investments.

Princess invested a total of EUR 3.2 million, of which EUR 1.9 million was invested in Rovensa, a leading provider of specialty crop nutrition, biocontrol, and crop protection products, which completed its acquisition of Cosmocel, a developer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty biostimulant solutions in North America. Cosmocel"s geographic footprint and product portfolio are highly complementary to Rovensa. This acquisition is anticipated to generate cross-selling synergies and establish Rovensa as the leading inde-pendent biosolutions company globally.

EUR 1.2 million was invested in Confluent Health ("Confluent"), a US-based healthcare company focused on physical and occupational therapy, which completed its acquisition of MOTION PT Group ("MOTION"), a physical therapy practice group in the US. With this acquisition, Confluent will add density to its existing geographic footprint. MOTION's unique business model, which has diversified revenue streams, is also a strong fit with Con-fluent's growth strategy.

FX hedging termination: Investors are reminded that the FX hedging con-tracts are unwinding on 31 March 2023. The major currency exposures are EUR: 45%, USD: 43% and Other: 12%. Please access the Company's website for detailed information regarding the estimated currency exposure.

Key figures

In EUR

NAV per share Share price Discount to NAV Portfolio (in million)

Net current assets (in million) Net asset value (in million) Unfunded commitments (in million) Undrawn credit facility (in million) Dividend LTM

Dividend yield

31.01.2023

28.02.2023

14.72 14.79

9.02 9.64

-38.7% -34.8%

1'031.02 -13.05

1'045.98 -23.48

1'017.97 1'022.49

100.68 101.55

110.00 140.00

0.38 0.38

4.2% 3.9%

Key figures in GBP

In GBP

NAV per share Share price

31.01.2023

28.02.2023

12.99 12.95

8.03 8.54

NAV performance (total return)

400 300 200

100

0 -25% 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23

■ Princess ■ MSCI World TR ■ Performance (RHS)

Total return in EUR (%)

Princess NAV Princess share price MSCI World TR

50%

25%

0%

YTD 1.1 14.6 5.1

1 year 1.1 -24.6 -1.9

3 years

5 years

31.6 66.9

8.6 22.7

37.5 60.4

Largest ten direct investments

1. SRS Distribution, Inc.

2. PCI Pharma Services

3. Ammega (Megadyne - Ammeraal Beltech)

4. Emeria

5. KinderCare Education

6. Techem Metering GmbH

7. Vishal Mega Mart

8. Fermaca

9. DiversiTech

10. EyeCare Partners

% of NAV

NAM NAM WEU WEU

Industrials Healthcare Industrials Real Estate

5.8 5.7 4.5 4.3

NAM

Consumer discretionary

4.1

APC

Consumer discretionary

3.2

ROW NAM NAM

Energy Industrials Healthcare

3.0 2.7 2.7

Monthly NAV performance (total return)

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

0.7%

Jan

Feb

Mar

AprMay

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

OctNov

DecYear

0.2%

1.0%

0.7%

0.8%

0.2%

2.7%

1.1%

0.2%

2.1%

-0.6%

-0.2% -1.6% 6.8% 0.7% 0.2% -1.0% 1.8% -14.1% 3.0% 0.6% 5.6% 0.8% 3.0% 2.3% 2.9% 0.4% 2.3% -0.2% 3.1% 4.2% 3.8% -0.4% -0.8% 0.5% 3.1% 5.7% 21.1% 3.1% 10.0% 0.1% 0.9% 7.3% 1.5% 1.2% 4.8% 0.6% 1.1% 0.9% 0.8%

-0.4% -0.8% 19.4% -0.8% -0.8% 1.7% -0.6% -1.3% -5.8% 2.3% 0.3% 1.0% -1.3% 0.5%

3.4% -1.6%

0.4%1.1%

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (Princess or the Company) is an in-vestment holding company listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company's investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield by investing in a global portfolio of private companies. Princess is managed in its investment activ-ities by Partners Group, a global private markets investment management firm with USD 135 billion in investment programs under management in private equity, private debt, private real estate and private infrastructure.

Key facts

Stock exchange Reuters Euro Quote Reuters Sterling Quote Bloomberg Euro Quote Bloomberg Sterling Quote ISIN (Euro and Sterling Quote) Sedol Euro Quote

Information

For further information please visit: www.princess-privateequity.net

Sedol Sterling Quote Product life start date Shares outstanding

London PEY.L PEYS.L PEY LN PEYS LN GG00B28C2R28 B28C2R2 BF012D4 12.05.1999 69'151'168

Investor Relations

Portfolio composition

Phone: +44 (0) 1481 711 690 Fax: +44 (0) 1481 730 947 princess@partnersgroup.com

Investments by regional focus

A North America 47%

Registered Office

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited Tudor House

P.O. Box 477 Guernsey, GY1 6BD

B Europe 42%

C Asia-Pacific 7%

D Rest of World 4%

A

Investments by financing category

A Buyout Small/Mid-cap 56%

B

C

D

B Buyout Large/Mega-cap 35%

C Special situations 7%

D Venture capital 2%

A

Investments by transaction type

A Direct 98%

B

B Funds 2%

A

Key figures in GBP EUR NAV converted to GBP at month-end GBP/EUR exchange rate from Bloomberg. NAV performance (total return) Indexed to 100 at inception of Princess Private Equity Holding Limited, showing last twenty years. Princess:based on monthly total return valuations. MSCI World TR: Bloomberg NDDUWI Index in EUR. The inclusion of this index is used for comparison purposes only and should not be construed to mean that there will necessarily be a correlation between the fund/investment return and the index. The fund is not managed nor designed to track such index. Largest ten direct investments Based on net asset value. Portfolio composition Based on total value of investments.

Currency exposure (look-through on asset level) Based on NAV. Figures are subject to estimates and rounding. Net currency exposure as per reporting date, calculated looking through Partners Group programs.

This document is not intended to be an investment advertisement or sales instrument; it constitutes neither an offer nor an attempt to solicit offers for the product described herein. This report was prepared using financial information contained in the company's books and records as of the reporting date. This information is believed to be accurate but has not been audited by any third party. This report describes past performance, which may not be indicative of future results. The company does not accept any liability for actions taken on the basis of the information provided. Please consult the constituent documents for a more complete description of the terms.