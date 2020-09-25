Princess Private Equity : Month 08 2020

NAV increases by 3.1% in August

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited's (Princess) net asset value in- creased by 3.1% to EUR 12.49 per share

Portfolio developments were positive (+3.6%) and currency movements were negative (-0.1%)

(-0.1%) Princess invested EUR 0.5 million during the month and received dis- tributions of EUR 2.5 million

In August, Princess' NAV increased in value by 3.1%. Amongst the largest contributors to performance was PCI Pharma Services (PCI) for which the sale of a majority equity stake was agreed during August. Following the sale, Princess, alongside other Partners Group-managed funds, will retain a meaningful minority equity stake in PCI. Partners Group acquired a majority stake in PCI, a US-based provider of outsourced pharmaceutical services, in June 2016. During the last four years, its investment and industry value creation teams have worked alongside the company's management team to further establish PCI as a strategic partner to the pharmaceutical industry. Value creation initiatives included an expansion in high-growth,high-value capabilities such as clinical trial services and complex molecule and biologics commercial packaging capabilities, a focus on operational excellence and a number of bolt-on acquisitions. Under Partners Group's ownership, PCI's EBITDA increased by 15.6% CAGR. During the COVID-19 global health crisis, PCI proved itself as an essential partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain, supporting its pharmaceutical and biotech customers across drug development and commercialization to address the health crisis.

Additional EUR 0.5 million was provided to portfolio company SPi Global, a leading business process outsourcing services provider, which acquired a majority stake in LearningMate, a business-to-businesse-learning solutions provider based in New Jersey. Founded in 2003, LearningMate has a strong global presence and employs over 700 ed-tech professionals across six countries. The company has built a unique position and brand through its focus on innovation and digital technologies, serving clients from K-12, higher education and corporate training sectors. Furthermore, the ed-tech and online learning space is supported by strong tailwinds, especially in light of the recent pandemic-driven disruptions. Leveraging on complementary strengths, the partnership will help generate synergies for both companies and create greater value for their customers.