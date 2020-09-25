Log in
Princess Private Equity : Month 08 2020

09/25/2020 | 03:10am EDT

P R I N C E S S P R I V A T E E Q U I T Y H O L D I N G L I M I T E D

M o n t h l y r e p o r t a s o f 3 1 A u g u s t 2 0 2 0

NAV increases by 3.1% in August

  • Princess Private Equity Holding Limited's (Princess) net asset value in- creased by 3.1% to EUR 12.49 per share
  • Portfolio developments were positive (+3.6%) and currency movements were negative (-0.1%)
  • Princess invested EUR 0.5 million during the month and received dis- tributions of EUR 2.5 million

In August, Princess' NAV increased in value by 3.1%. Amongst the largest contributors to performance was PCI Pharma Services (PCI) for which the sale of a majority equity stake was agreed during August. Following the sale, Princess, alongside other Partners Group-managed funds, will retain a meaningful minority equity stake in PCI. Partners Group acquired a majority stake in PCI, a US-based provider of outsourced pharmaceutical services, in June 2016. During the last four years, its investment and industry value creation teams have worked alongside the company's management team to further establish PCI as a strategic partner to the pharmaceutical industry. Value creation initiatives included an expansion in high-growth,high-value capabilities such as clinical trial services and complex molecule and biologics commercial packaging capabilities, a focus on operational excellence and a number of bolt-on acquisitions. Under Partners Group's ownership, PCI's EBITDA increased by 15.6% CAGR. During the COVID-19 global health crisis, PCI proved itself as an essential partner in the pharmaceutical supply chain, supporting its pharmaceutical and biotech customers across drug development and commercialization to address the health crisis.

Additional EUR 0.5 million was provided to portfolio company SPi Global, a leading business process outsourcing services provider, which acquired a majority stake in LearningMate, a business-to-businesse-learning solutions provider based in New Jersey. Founded in 2003, LearningMate has a strong global presence and employs over 700 ed-tech professionals across six countries. The company has built a unique position and brand through its focus on innovation and digital technologies, serving clients from K-12, higher education and corporate training sectors. Furthermore, the ed-tech and online learning space is supported by strong tailwinds, especially in light of the recent pandemic-driven disruptions. Leveraging on complementary strengths, the partnership will help generate synergies for both companies and create greater value for their customers.

Key figures

In EUR

31.07.2020

31.08.2020

NAV per share

12.12

12.49

Share price

8.72

10.15

Discount to NAV

-28.1%

-18.7%

Portfolio (in million)

822.63

848.15

Net current assets (in million)

15.46

15.50

Net asset value (in million)

838.09

863.65

Unfunded commitments (in million)

68.19

67.93

Undrawn credit facility (in million)

80.00

80.00

Dividend LTM

0.435

0.435

Dividend yield

5.0%

4.3%

Key figures in GBP

In GBP

31.07.2020

31.08.2020

NAV per share

10.92

11.16

Share price

8.08

8.43

NAV performance since inception (total return)

400

50%

300

25%

200

100

0%

0

-25%

00 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

  • Princess MSCI World TR Performance (RHS)

Total return in EUR (%)

YTD

1 year

3 years

5 years

Princess NAV

0.6

11.0

33.7

76.1

Princess share price

-5.3

9.0

20.2

78.4

MSCI World TR

-1.1

7.6

31.6

53.8

Largest ten direct investments

% of NAV

1.

Permotio International Learning SarL

WEU

Consumer

12.9

discretionary

2.

GlobalLogic Inc.

NAM

Information

6.2

technology

3.

Foncia

WEU

Financials

5.1

4.

PCI Pharma Services

NAM

Healthcare

4.7

5.

KinderCare Education

NAM

Consumer

4.0

discretionary

6.

Ammega (Megadyne - Ammeraal Beltech)

WEU

Industrials

3.5

7.

Techem Metering GmbH

WEU

Industrials

3.4

8.

Fermaca

ROW

Energy

3.3

9.

Vishal Mega Mart

APC

Consumer

3.2

discretionary

10.

Hearthside Food Solutions

NAM

Consumer

2.7

staples

Monthly net performance (total return)

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Year

2015

2.6%

0.8%

2.8%

-1.5%

1.4%

3.4%

-0.3%

-0.4%

3.9%

0.5%

0.7%

2.5%

17.5%

2016

-1.1%

0.1%

1.2%

2.0%

2.1%

1.3%

-0.0%

2.1%

1.8%

0.3%

0.6%

1.8%

12.9%

2017

1.0%

2.1%

2.7%

1.1%

-0.0%

1.6%

-0.4%

-0.2%

1.8%

0.4%

-0.5%

1.1%

11.2%

2018

0.2%

1.0%

0.7%

0.8%

0.2%

2.7%

1.1%

0.2%

2.1%

-0.6%

-0.2%

-1.6%

6.8%

2019

0.7%

1.8%

3.0%

0.6%

0.8%

2.3%

0.4%

-0.2%

4.2%

-0.4%

0.5%

5.7%

21.1%

2020

0.2%

-1.0%

-14.1%

5.6%

3.0%

2.9%

2.3%

3.1%

0.6%

P R I N C E S S P R I V A T E E Q U I T Y H O L D I N G L I M I T E D

M o n t h l y r e p o r t a s o f 3 1 A u g u s t 2 0 2 0

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (Princess or the Company) is an investment holding company listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company's investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth and an attractive dividend yield by investing in a global portfolio of private companies. Princess is managed in its investment activities by Partners Group, a global private markets investment management firm with USD 96 billion in investment programs under management in private equity, private debt, private real estate and private infrastructure.

Information

For further information please visit:

www.princess-privateequity.net

Key facts

Stock exchange

London

Reuters Euro Quote

PEY.L

Reuters Sterling Quote

PEYS.L

Bloomberg Euro Quote

PEY LN

Bloomberg Sterling Quote

PEYS LN

ISIN (Euro and Sterling Quote)

GG00B28C2R28

Sedol Euro Quote

B28C2R2

Sedol Sterling Quote

BF012D4

Product life start date

12.05.1999

Shares outstanding

69'151'168

Investor Relations

Portfolio composition

Phone: +44 (0) 1481 711 690

Fax: +44 (0) 1481 730 947

Investments by regional focus

princess@partnersgroup.com

A

Europe

47%

Registered Office

D

B

North America

39%

C

C

Asia-Pacific

8%

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited

D

Rest of World

6%

Tudor House

A

P.O. Box 477

Guernsey, GY1 6BD

B

Investments by financing category

A

Small/Mid-cap

57%

E

F

B

Large/mega-large-cap

18%

C

Growth

9%

D

D

Special situations

8%

C

E

Venture capital

6%

F

Mezzanine

2%

A

B

Investments by transaction type

A

Direct

95%

B

B

Primary

5%

A

Key figures in GBP EUR NAV converted to GBP at month-end GBP/EUR exchange rate from Bloomberg. NAV performance since inception (total return) Indexed to 100. Since inception of Princess Private Equity Holding Limited. Princess: based on monthly total return valuations. MSCI World TR: Bloomberg NDDUWI Index in EUR. Largest ten direct investments Based on net asset value. Portfolio composition Based on total value of investments.

This document is not intended to be an investment advertisement or sales instrument; it constitutes neither an offer nor an attempt to solicit offers for the product described herein. This report was prepared using financial information contained in the company's books and records as of the reporting date. This information is believed to be accurate but has not been audited by any third party. This report describes past performance, which may not be indicative of future results. The company does not accept any liability for actions taken on the basis of the information provided. Please consult the constituent documents for a more complete description of the terms.

Disclaimer

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 07:09:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 193 M 225 M 225 M
Net income 2019 155 M 181 M 181 M
Net Debt 2019 24,9 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 4,87x
Yield 2019 5,32%
Capitalization 680 M 793 M 794 M
EV / Sales 2018 7,81x
EV / Sales 2019 4,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,7%
Income Statement Evolution
