Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/26 12:35:57 pm
10.125 EUR   -0.25%
Princess Private Equity : Q3 2020 Results Presentation

10/26/2020 | 12:55pm EDT

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited

Tudor House

P.O. Box 477

St. Peter Port Guernsey, GY1 1BT

Channel Islands

Phone: +44 (0) 1481 711 690

Fax: +44 (0) 1481 730 947

www.princess-privateequity.net

Event:

Q3 2020 quarterly results presentation

Date:

Monday, 16 November 2020

Time:

10:00 - 11:00 GMT (Dublin, London)

11:00 - 12:00 CET (Zurich, Frankfurt)

Phone numbers:

+44 (0) 207 107 06 13 (from the UK)

+41 (0)58 310 50 00 (from Continental Europe)

Other international numbers available HERE

All lines will be open 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the

conference call.

Topic:

During the conference call, Partners Group, the Investment

Advisor to Princess, will give an update on the recent

developments of the Princess portfolio based on unaudited

figures as of 30 September 2020. The Investment Advisor will

further give an outlook for Princess. Following the presentation

there will be a Q&A session.

Disclaimer

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 16:54:03 UTC

Financials
Sales 2019 193 M 228 M 228 M
Net income 2019 155 M 183 M 183 M
Net Debt 2019 24,9 M 29,5 M 29,5 M
P/E ratio 2019 4,87x
Yield 2019 5,32%
Capitalization 702 M 831 M 830 M
EV / Sales 2018 7,81x
EV / Sales 2019 4,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Richard John Battey Chairman
Henning von der Forst Independent Non-Executive Director
Felix Haldner Non-Executive Director
Stephen Le Page Independent Non-Executive Director
Fionnuala Carvill Independent Non-Executive Director
