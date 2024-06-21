Princess Private Equity Holding Ltd - investment company managed by Partners Group Holding AG - Says shareholders vote for name change to Partners Group Private Equity Ltd. "The new name better reflects the company's relationship with the investment manager, Partners Group, and enhances its identity as a Partners Group managed entity," it says. Adds that a further announcement will be made when the name change is formally effective.

Current stock price: 948.00 pence per share, closed up 9.3% on Friday

12-month change: up 8.3%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.