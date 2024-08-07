Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) announced today that Deanna Strable, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the KBW Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2024, beginning at approximately 3:05 p.m. Eastern Time. Strable will participate in a question-and-answer session covering a variety of industry and company specific topics.

The fireside chat will be available live at principal.com/investor via audio webcast.

About Principal Financial Group®

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 20,000 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for 145 years, we’re helping more than 64 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of the 2024 World’s Most Ethical Companies2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and named as a “Best Places to Work in Money Management3.” Learn more about Principal and our commitment to sustainability, inclusion, and purpose at principal.com.

1 As of June 30, 2024

2 Ethisphere, 2024

3 Pensions & Investments, 2023

