    PFG   US74251V1026

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(PFG)
Post Advisory Group Closes Oversubscribed CLO Equity Fund

03/30/2022 | 11:02am EDT
Post Advisory Group, a leading multi-strategy, value-oriented asset manager specializing in sub-investment grade corporate credit with $17.5 billion of assets under management, announced it has completed the capital raise for the Post CLO Equity Master Fund, LP (the Fund), together with associated feeder funds. The Fund, which will invest its capital in the equity of multiple Post-managed CLO transactions, was oversubscribed, raising $146 million from investors and surpassing the initial target of $120 million. Mercer’s private debt business acted as a strategic partner and an anchor investor in the Fund.

“CLO equity has demonstrated strong performance over an extended period of time and through different types of market environments, which continues to drive acceptance and investor interest in the asset class,” said Jeffrey Stroll, chief investment officer for Post Advisory Group. “We are excited to add this asset class to our suite of high yield and senior loan products and appreciate the confidence that investors have placed in our differentiated approach.”

Corporate pension funds, family offices, and high net worth individuals committed to the fund, in addition to significant co-investment from Post Advisory Group and the firm’s employees.

About Post Advisory Group

Founded in 1992, Post Advisory Group is a leading multi-strategy, value-oriented asset manager specializing in global high yield and senior loans. Post manages $17.5 billion of assets (as of December 31, 2021) on behalf of institutional investors around the world, including corporate and government pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, and endowments, as well as high net worth individuals. Post is an individual investment team of Principal Global Investors®.

About Principal Global Investors

Principal Global Investors leads global asset management at Principal®. As a multi-investment team firm, we bring a focused perspective and offer expertise across a host of asset classes.

At our core, we are driven by our purpose to help investors and businesses achieve their financial goals. Our global investment professionals deliver investment solutions for public and private pension funds, foundations and endowments, central banks, insurance companies, sub-advisory arrangements, sovereign wealth funds and individual portfolios.

Principal Global Investors manages approximately $590.6 billion in assets on behalf of over 800 institutional clients located in over 80 markets as well as retirement plans and individual clients, reflecting our worldwide market reach and experience and our commitment to high-quality research and service (as of December 31, 2021). To find out more, visit us at principalglobal.com.

Post funds are distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc.

© 2022 Principal Financial Services, Inc. Principal®, Principal Financial Group®, and Principal and the logomark design are registered trademarks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a Principal Financial Group company, in the United States and are trademarks and services marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., in various countries around the world.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 935 M - -
Net income 2022 1 668 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 3,53%
Capitalization 19 485 M 19 485 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 18 600
Free-Float 53,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel Joseph Houston Senior Vice President
Deanna Dawnette Strable-Soethout Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathleen B. Kay Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth B. Happe Chief Compliance Officer
Noreen Fierro Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.1.44%19 485
AXA2.39%71 120
METLIFE, INC.14.43%59 001
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.11.66%45 443
AFLAC INCORPORATED11.87%42 417
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION10.95%41 417