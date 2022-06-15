Log in
    PFG   US74251V1026

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(PFG)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-14 pm EDT
63.94 USD   +0.55%
Principal Financial Group® Names Natalie Lamarque as New General Counsel
BU
06/10Volta's CFO Francois Chadwick Submits Resignation
MT
06/07Brickell Biotech Chief Accounting Officer Resigns; Successor Named
MT
Principal Financial Group® Names Natalie Lamarque as New General Counsel

06/15/2022 | 08:16am EDT
Principal Financial Group® today announced Natalie Lamarque, will join the company as its new general counsel effective August 1. Lamarque will have oversight over the law department, including government relations and compliance. She will also serve as corporate secretary to the Principal® Board of Directors. Lamarque assumes the role following general counsel Mark Lagomarcino who is retiring after 20 years with Principal and served in the role on an interim basis to enable a smooth transition.

Prior to joining Principal, Lamarque served as senior vice president and general counsel for New York Life leading the general counsel office as well as the firm’s insurance and agency, investments, corporate practice, and tax teams. She also previously served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York and in the litigation department of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP.

“With Natalie’s extensive expertise managing complex legal matters she is well positioned to help identify and meet the goals of our business,” said Dan Houston, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Principal. “Her unique experience will provide a welcomed perspective to Principal – providing diverse viewpoints, creative problem solving, and passion for the law. As part of the executive team, Natalie will help oversee and provide legal solutions to our businesses around the world. We greatly appreciate Mark’s dedication to Principal in delaying his retirement to help us ensure a smooth transition.”

As executive vice president and general counsel, Lamarque will report to Houston and serve as a member of the executive management team. She will relocate to Des Moines, Iowa and be based in the company’s global headquarters.

Lamarque received Juris Doctor magna cum laude from Duke University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts cum laude from Duke University. She has served in leadership positions on several non-profit boards and holds Series 7 and 24 securities licenses.

About Principal Financial Group®

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 18,500 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we’re helping more than 54 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of America’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a Top 10 “Best Places to Work in Money Management3.” Learn more about Principal and our commitment to building a better future at principal.com.

1 As of March 31, 2022
2 Barron’s, 2022
3 Pensions & Investments, 2021

Principal, Principal and symbol design and Principal Financial Group are trademarks and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a member of the Principal Financial Group.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 13 038 M - -
Net income 2022 1 543 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,1x
Yield 2022 4,12%
Capitalization 16 157 M 16 157 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 18 600
Free-Float 51,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 63,94 $
Average target price 73,36 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Joseph Houston Senior Vice President
Deanna Dawnette Strable-Soethout Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathleen B. Kay Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth B. Happe Chief Compliance Officer
Noreen Fierro Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
