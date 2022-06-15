Principal Financial Group® Names Natalie Lamarque as New General Counsel

Principal Financial Group® today announced Natalie Lamarque, will join the company as its new general counsel effective August 1. Lamarque will have oversight over the law department, including government relations and compliance. She will also serve as corporate secretary to the Principal® Board of Directors. Lamarque assumes the role following general counsel Mark Lagomarcino who is retiring after 20 years with Principal and served in the role on an interim basis to enable a smooth transition.

Prior to joining Principal, Lamarque served as senior vice president and general counsel for New York Life leading the general counsel office as well as the firm’s insurance and agency, investments, corporate practice, and tax teams. She also previously served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of New York and in the litigation department of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP.

“With Natalie’s extensive expertise managing complex legal matters she is well positioned to help identify and meet the goals of our business,” said Dan Houston, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Principal. “Her unique experience will provide a welcomed perspective to Principal – providing diverse viewpoints, creative problem solving, and passion for the law. As part of the executive team, Natalie will help oversee and provide legal solutions to our businesses around the world. We greatly appreciate Mark’s dedication to Principal in delaying his retirement to help us ensure a smooth transition.”

As executive vice president and general counsel, Lamarque will report to Houston and serve as a member of the executive management team. She will relocate to Des Moines, Iowa and be based in the company’s global headquarters.

Lamarque received Juris Doctor magna cum laude from Duke University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts cum laude from Duke University. She has served in leadership positions on several non-profit boards and holds Series 7 and 24 securities licenses.

