Results will be released February 12; Conference call scheduled for February 13

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) announced today that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and the company’s outlook for 2024 after U.S. markets close on Monday, February 12, 2024.

On Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 10 a.m. ET, Dan Houston, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, and Deanna Strable, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results and the 2024 outlook during a live conference call. Other members of senior management will be available for a question-and-answer session. The company’s earnings release, financial supplement, and slides will be available at investors.principal.com.

You can access the Tuesday, February 13 conference call several ways:

Connect to investors.principal.com to listen to a live webcast. Please go to the website at least 10-15 minutes before the call starts to register and to download/install any necessary audio software. A replay will be available on investors.principal.com approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the call.

to listen to a live webcast.

Via telephone: 877-407-0832 (U.S. and Canadian callers) +1 201-689-8433 (International callers)



About Principal Financial Group®

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 19,500 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we’re helping more than 61 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a “Best Places to Work in Money Management3.” Learn more about Principal and our commitment to building a better future at principal.com.

1 As of September 30, 2023

2 Ethisphere, 2023

3 Pensions & Investments, 2023

