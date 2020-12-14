Principal Financial : Named a Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments for Ninth Year

Principal Financial Group® announced today that its global asset management arm, Principal Global Investors®, is ranked a Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments for the ninth consecutive year. Principal earned the No. 5 spot in the category of 1,000-plus employees for 2020.

“This may be the most significant year to earn recognition as a top workplace in money management given the unprecedented challenges everyone has faced through this global pandemic,” said Pat Halter, president for Principal Global Asset Management and CEO for Principal Global Investors. “This year’s award, along with recognition the last eight years, is a testament to our employees, leadership team, and the culture we collectively work to create in order to help deliver results for our clients.”

Principal Global Investors is the 27th largest manager of institutional assets1 in the world with approximately $507.3 billion in total assets under management2.

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2020 Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2020.

About Principal®

Principal helps people and companies around the world build, protect and advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance and asset management solutions that fit their lives. Our employees are passionate about helping clients of all income and portfolio sizes achieve their goals – offering innovative ideas, investment expertise and real-life solutions to make financial progress possible. To find out more, visit us at principal.com.

About Principal Global Investors®

Principal Global Investors® leads global asset management at Principal®. As a multi-investment team firm, we bring a focused perspective and offer expertise across a host of asset classes.

At our core, we are driven by our purpose to help investors and businesses achieve their financial goals. Our global investment professionals deliver investment solutions for public and private pension funds, foundations and endowments, central banks, insurance companies, sub-advisory arrangements, sovereign wealth funds and individual portfolios.

Principal Global Investors manages approximately $507.3 billion in assets on behalf of over 800 institutional clients located in over 80 markets as well as retirement plans and individual clients, reflecting our worldwide market reach and experience and our commitment to high-quality research and service (as of October 30, 2020). To find out more, visit us at principalglobal.com.

Principal, Principal and symbol design and Principal Financial Group are trademarks and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a member of the Principal Financial Group.

1 “Largest Money Managers,” Pensions & Investments (June 2020). 27th out of 527 managers profiled. Assets as of Dec. 31, 2019.

2 As of October 30, 2020

