Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Principal Financial Group, Inc.    PFG

PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(PFG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Principal Financial : Named a Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments for Ninth Year

12/14/2020 | 08:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Principal Financial Group® announced today that its global asset management arm, Principal Global Investors®, is ranked a Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments for the ninth consecutive year. Principal earned the No. 5 spot in the category of 1,000-plus employees for 2020.

“This may be the most significant year to earn recognition as a top workplace in money management given the unprecedented challenges everyone has faced through this global pandemic,” said Pat Halter, president for Principal Global Asset Management and CEO for Principal Global Investors. “This year’s award, along with recognition the last eight years, is a testament to our employees, leadership team, and the culture we collectively work to create in order to help deliver results for our clients.”

Principal Global Investors is the 27th largest manager of institutional assets1 in the world with approximately $507.3 billion in total assets under management2.

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2020 Pensions & Investments’ Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2020.

About Principal®

Principal helps people and companies around the world build, protect and advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance and asset management solutions that fit their lives. Our employees are passionate about helping clients of all income and portfolio sizes achieve their goals – offering innovative ideas, investment expertise and real-life solutions to make financial progress possible. To find out more, visit us at principal.com.

About Principal Global Investors®

Principal Global Investors® leads global asset management at Principal®. As a multi-investment team firm, we bring a focused perspective and offer expertise across a host of asset classes.

At our core, we are driven by our purpose to help investors and businesses achieve their financial goals. Our global investment professionals deliver investment solutions for public and private pension funds, foundations and endowments, central banks, insurance companies, sub-advisory arrangements, sovereign wealth funds and individual portfolios.

Principal Global Investors manages approximately $507.3 billion in assets on behalf of over 800 institutional clients located in over 80 markets as well as retirement plans and individual clients, reflecting our worldwide market reach and experience and our commitment to high-quality research and service (as of October 30, 2020). To find out more, visit us at principalglobal.com.

Principal, Principal and symbol design and Principal Financial Group are trademarks and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a member of the Principal Financial Group.

1 “Largest Money Managers,” Pensions & Investments (June 2020). 27th out of 527 managers profiled. Assets as of Dec. 31, 2019.

2 As of October 30, 2020


© Business Wire 2020
All news about PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
08:02aPRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : Named a Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions..
BU
07:01aPRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : ® Reports Consumers Spending Less, Shopping Differently in..
BU
12/11INSIDER TRENDS : Principal Financial Group Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
12/11PRINCIPAL REAL ESTATE INVESTORS : Fund Strategies Score Highly With GRESB for Ad..
BU
12/10PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : Nonqualified Plans Helping to Meet the Needs of Participan..
BU
12/01PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : New 403(b) Survey Finds Most Organizations Staying the Cou..
BU
12/01Praxis Precision Begins Search for New CFO as Chaffee Steps Down to Part-Time..
MT
12/01PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/30PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Finan..
AQ
11/25PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : Names Alfredo Rivera to Board of Directors
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 14 672 M - -
Net income 2020 1 341 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,5x
Yield 2020 4,60%
Capitalization 13 398 M 13 398 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 17 601
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Principal Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 50,18 $
Last Close Price 48,77 $
Spread / Highest target 12,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Joseph Houston Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Deanna D. Strable-Soethout Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathleen B. Kay Chief Information Officer
Elizabeth E. Tallett Lead Independent Director
Sandra L. Helton Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-11.33%13 398
AXA-21.71%56 911
PRUDENTIAL PLC-10.35%44 640
METLIFE, INC.-7.42%42 469
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-13.47%34 673
AFLAC INCORPORATED-15.24%31 498
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ