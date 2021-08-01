Principal Financial : ® launches tailored EMD fund for Australian institutional market

About Principal Global Investors®

Principal Global Investors® leads global asset management at Principal®. As a multi-investment team firm, we bring a focused perspective and offer expertise across a host of asset classes.

At our core, we are driven by our purpose to help investors and businesses achieve their financial goals. Our global investment professionals deliver investment solutions for public and private pension funds, foundations and endowments, central banks, insurance companies, sub-advisory arrangements, sovereign wealth funds, and individual portfolios.

Principal Global Investors manages approximately US$576.8 billion in assets on behalf of over 800 institutional clients located in over 80 markets as well as retirement plans and individual clients, reflecting our worldwide market reach and experience and our commitment to high-quality research and service (as of June 30, 2021). To find out more, visit us at principalglobal.com.

About Finisterre Capital

Founded in 2002, Finisterre Capital LLP is an emerging markets specialist dedicated to delivering risk-controlled, total return investment strategies to the institutional marketplace. The firm, which has US$3.3 billion of assets under management (as of June 30, 2021) manages emerging markets funds in a variety of asset classes, including sovereign debt, local currency debt, foreign exchange, and corporate credit.

Finisterre's strategies are all meant to deliver specific and adaptive risk/return solutions to a wide range of institutional and wealth management investors, emphasizing a conviction-based and dynamic approach to investment and risk management. Alongside its core award-winning Emerging Markets Debt Total Return strategy, Finisterre manages variants of this strategy adapted to specific regulatory environments, ESG, or rating constraints, as well as income focused portfolios in U.S. dollar and euro.

Finisterre has been majority-owned by Principal® since 2011.

Finisterre Unconstrained Emerging Market Fixed Income Strategy earned Debt Strategy of the Year ending June 30, 2020.

