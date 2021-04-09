Log in
PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(PFG)
Principal Financial : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

04/09/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
Results will be released April 27; Conference call scheduled for April 28

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) announced today that it will release first quarter 2021 financial results 15 minutes after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

On Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. ET, Dan Houston, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, and Deanna Strable, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a live conference call. Other members of senior management will be available for a question and answer session. Additional information about quarterly financial results, including the earnings release, supplement, and slides will be available on our website at principal.com/investor.

You can access the Wednesday, April 28 conference call several ways:

  • Connect to principal.com/investor to listen to a live webcast.
    • Please go to the website at least 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, and to download/install any necessary audio software.
  • Via telephone by dialing in one of the following numbers 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.
    • 866-427-0175 (U.S. and Canadian callers)
    • 706-643-7701 (International callers)
    • Access code: 7196888
  • An audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the live earnings call via:
    • Online at principal.com/investor
    • Telephone:
      • 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canadian callers)
      • 404-537-3406 (International callers)
      • Access code: 7196888
      • The replay will be available until May 4, 2021

About Principal®

Principal (Nasdaq: PFG) helps people and companies around the world build, protect and advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance and asset management solutions that fit their lives. Our employees are passionate about helping clients of all income and portfolio sizes achieve their goals – offering innovative ideas, investment expertise and real-life solutions to make financial progress possible. To find out more, visit us at principal.com.

Principal, Principal and symbol design and Principal Financial Group are trademarks and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a member of the Principal Financial Group®.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 363 M - -
Net income 2021 1 548 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 3,77%
Capitalization 16 789 M 16 789 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 17 400
Free-Float 56,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 63,00 $
Last Close Price 61,41 $
Spread / Highest target 12,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Joseph Houston Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Deanna D. Strable-Soethout Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathleen B. Kay Chief Information Officer
Elizabeth B. Happe Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Elizabeth E. Tallett Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.23.79%16 789
AXA20.13%66 561
PRUDENTIAL PLC15.03%55 393
METLIFE, INC.31.59%54 223
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION19.56%41 789
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.19.09%36 909
