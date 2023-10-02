Results will be released October 26; Conference call scheduled for October 27

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) announced today that it will release third quarter 2023 financial results after U.S. markets close on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

On Friday, October 27, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET, Dan Houston, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, and Deanna Strable, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a live conference call. Other members of senior management will be available for a question and answer session. Additional information about quarterly financial results, including the earnings release, supplement, and slides will be available on our website at investors.principal.com.

You can access the Friday, October 27 conference call several ways:

Connect to investors.principal.com to listen to a live webcast. Please go to the website at least 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, and to download/install any necessary audio software. A replay will be available on investors.principal.com approximately 2 hours after the conclusion of the call.

to listen to a live webcast.

Via telephone: 877-407-0832 (U.S. and Canadian callers) +1 201-689-8433 (International callers)



