Principal to announce third quarter 2022 financial results

Results will be released October 27; Conference call scheduled for October 28

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) announced today that it will release third quarter 2022 financial results 15 minutes after U.S. markets close on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

On Friday, October 28, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET, Dan Houston, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, and Deanna Strable, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a live conference call. Other members of senior management will be available for a question and answer session. Additional information about quarterly financial results, including the earnings release, supplement, and slides will be available on our website at principal.com/investor.

You can access the Friday, October 28 conference call several ways:

Connect to principal.com/investor to listen to a live webcast. Please go to the website at least 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, and to download/install any necessary audio software.



Via telephone by registering in advance through Call Me, a zero hold-time telephone dial-back service, or by dialing in one of the following numbers 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. 877-407-0832 (U.S. and Canadian callers) +1 201-689-8433 (International callers)



An audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the live earnings call via: Online at principal.com/investor Telephone: 877-660-6853 (U.S. and Canadian callers) +1 201-612-7415 (International callers) Access code: 13733517 The replay will be available until October 31, 2022



