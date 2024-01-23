Official PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. press release

A public event to inspire change locally

Principal Financial Group® invites community members to its global headquarters in Des Moines on Thursday, March 7 for a conversation featuring The Thread Collectors authors Shaunna J. Edwards and Alyson Richman.

In honor of International Women’s Day, Principal® and Des Moines community sponsors, Chrysalis Foundation, Iowa Women’s Foundation, and Women Lead Change are hosting a discussion surrounding the powerful themes of the acclaimed book. The authors will discuss women’s relationships, bridge building, resilience to inspire social good, and inclusion.

“Principal is excited to welcome the authors of The Thread Collectors to Des Moines to recognize International Women’s Day as a community,” said Jo Christine Miles, director, Principal® Foundation and Principal Community Relations. “Consistent with commitment by Principal to valuing women and expanding access, this event will celebrate the resourcefulness and camaraderie of women, highlight the important role they have played in society – both now and throughout history -- and inspire continued progress.”

This event will weave, ravel, and stitch together the threads that connect women to inspire inclusion.

Event: The Threads that Connect Us: A Conversation with the co-authors of The Thread Collectors Date and time: Thursday, March 7, 10 a.m. to noon. 10 a.m. Discussion with the authors 11 a.m. Reception and book signing Details: Speakers -The Thread Collectors authors, Shaunna J. Edwards and Alyson Richman Moderator - Suzanna de Baca, president and CEO, Business Publications Corporation Location: Principal Financial Group Auditorium, 711 High Street, Des Moines, Iowa. The Auditorium entrance is located on 8th Street. Registration details: Register via Eventbrite. Pre-registration is required. Parking: Public parking is available at meters spots surrounding Principal campus or at the parking ramp at 9th Street and Grand Avenue for a fee.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 19,500 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we’re helping more than 61 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a “Best Places to Work in Money Management3.” Learn more about Principal and our commitment to building a better future at principal.com.

1 As of September 30, 2023

2 Ethisphere, 2023

3 Pensions & Investments, 2023

Principal community relations supports the communities where affiliates of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392 operates. Insurance products and plan administrative services provided through Principal Life Insurance Company®, a member of the Principal Financial Group, Des Moines, IA 50392.

Principal®, Principal Financial Group®, and Principal and the logomark design are registered trademarks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a Principal Financial Group company, in the United States and are trademarks and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., in various countries around the world.

© 2024 Principal Financial Services, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240123024560/en/