** Total principal and interest outstanding on the credit facility divided by the value of the portfolio.

1 Represents the weighted average annualized coupon of the portion of the portfolio invested in debt securities, excluding interest-only securities. 2 Represents the weighted average market price of the portion of the portfolio invested in debt securities, excluding interest- only securities. 3 Represents the weighted average annualized dividend yield of the portion of the portfolio invested in equity securities. 4 Represents the weighted average average life of the portion of the portfolio invested in debt securities. 5 Represents the weighted average modified duration of the portion of the portfolio invested in debt securities.

a Section 19(a) notice of the best estimate of its distribution sources at that time. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year's distributions) contained in shareholders' 1099- DIV forms after the end of the year. The annualized distribution rate is the monthly per share distribution times 12, divided by the end-of-month market price.

and return of capital. Based on current estimates, we anticipate the current distribution has been paid from ordinary income. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. If a distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the Fund provides

Distributions may be paid from sources of income other than ordinary income, such as net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains

November 30, 2023

Growth of $10k

Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index - $11,661

Morningstar Developed Markets Index - $26,676

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Important risks

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain an annual report or semi-annual report which contains this and other information visit www.principalcef.com or call 855.838.9485. Read them carefully before investing.

An investment in the Fund is not appropriate for all investors and is not intended to be a complete investment program. The Fund is designed as a long-term investment and not as a trading vehicle.

Investing in the Fund involves risks, including the risk that you may receive little or no return on your investment or that you may lose part or even all of your investment. Therefore, before investing you should carefully consider the risks that you assume when you invest in the Fund's common shares. Securities backed by commercial real estate assets are subject to securities market risks similar to those of direct ownership of commercial real estate loans including, but not limited to, declines in the value of real estate, declines in rental or occupancy rates and risks related to general and local economic conditions.

The Fund's investment objectives and policies are not designed to seek to return the initial investment to investors that purchase shares.

Investing in the Fund involves risks, including exposure to below-investment grade investments (i.e.,"junk bonds"). The Fund's net asset value will vary and its distribution rate may vary and both may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in the market spread over a specified benchmark, market interest rates and performance of the broader equity markets. Fluctuations in net asset value may be magnified as a result of the Fund's use of leverage. Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount from their net asset value and initial offering prices. The risks associated with this characteristic of closed-end investment companies may be greater for investors expecting to sell their shares in a relatively short period after completion of the initial public offering. For further discussion of these and additional risks associated with an investment in the Fund see the Prospectus.

The Fund is a closed-end fund and does not continuously issue shares for sale as open- end mutual funds do. The Fund trades in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market's value.

Diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment losses. Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index: a broad-based benchmark that measures the investment grade, US dollar-denominated,fixed-rate taxable bond market. The index includes Treasuries, government-related and corporate securities, fixed-rate agency MBS, ABS and CMBS (agency and non-agency).

Morningstar Developed Markets Index GR measures the performance of companies in developed markets ex-North America. It covers approximately 97% of the full market capitalization in the Developed Markets ex-North America.

Basis Point - One hundredth of a percentage point (0.01%). ALPS Advisors, Inc. is the investment adviser to the Fund.

Principal Real Estate is a trade name of Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC, an affiliate of Principal Global Investors and is the investment sub-adviser to the Fund. Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC is not affiliated with ALPS Advisors, Inc. or any of its affiliates. Principal Asset ManagementSM is a trade name of Principal Global Investors, LLC. Principal®, Principal Financial Group®, Principal Asset Management, and Principal and the logomark design are registered trademarks and service marks of Principal Financial Services, Inc., a Principal Financial Group company, in various countries around the world and may be used only with the permission of Principal Financial Services, Inc.

Secondary market support provided to the Fund by ALPS Fund Services, Inc.'s affiliate. ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is a FINRA member.