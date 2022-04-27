Principal Solar : Amended Annual Financial Statements
PRINCIPAL SOLAR, INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED
DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020
PRINCIPAL SOLAR, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash in Bank
Loan Origination Fees TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Interest Receivable
Investments
Investment - Oil and Gas Leases
Due from Subsidiary
Goodwill
Note Receivable - Related Party TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS TOTAL ASSETS
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
Accrued Payroll
Notes Payable
Accrued Interest on Notes Payable
Convertible Notes Payable, net
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Mediation Settlement Payable
Liabilities Arising from Reverse Merger TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
TOTAL LIABILITIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Preferred Stock Series A: $0.01 par value, 500,000 shares
authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at
December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020,
respectively
Preferred Stock Series B: $0.01 par value, 1,000,000
shares authorized; 1,000,000 shares issued and
outstanding at December 31, 2021 and December 31,
2020, respectively
Common Stock: $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares
authorized; 263,141,013 and 62,214,392 shares
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and
December 31, 2020, respectively
Additional Paid-in-capital
Accumulated Deficit
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY December 31, 2021
$
160,000 80,000
2,547,500 544,000
533,750 - - 1,000,000 4,241,250
$
4,681,464
$
140,514 $ 123,109
495,000 577,633
66,128 152,426
1,214,653 18,500
2,039,404
215,062 1,003,839 1,218,901
$
3,258,305
-
10,000 10,000
2,631,411 622,145
39,541,390 (40,759,642)
1,423,159
$
4,681,464
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
2020
11,355 - 11,355
-
100
302,751
1,000,000
1,926,851
$
1,938,206
890,283 -
1,638,842
215,062 1,003,839 1,218,901
$
2,857,743
-
28,074,501 (29,626,183)
(919,537)
$
1,938,206
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
REVENUE
OPERATING EXPENSES
General and Administrative Expenses
For the Year Ended
December 31, 2021
2020
$
5,000
$
-
6,945,116
15,628,112
OPERATING LOSS
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE
Interest Income
Interest Expense
TOTAL OTHER EXPENSE
(6,940,116)
(15,628,112)
(80,000)
(80,000)
3,434,928 142,491
3,354,928 62,491
NET LOSS
$
(15,690,603)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
$ $
(0.07) $ (0.29)
(0.07) $ (0.29) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
155,668,094 53,611,362
155,668,094 53,611,362
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Loss
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Interest Receivable
Accrued Interest on Convertible Notes Payable Changes in Assets and Liabilities:
Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
Accrued Payroll
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Business Acquisition, net of cash acquired Net cash provided by financing activities
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from Issuance of Notes Payable
For the Year Ended December 31, 2021
2020
(80,000)
(80,000)
795,481 184,808
(475,236) 241,872
(70,405) (10,125,204)
- (15,343,923)
(2,547,500) (2,547,500)
- -
281,389
-
Proceeds from Issuance of Convertible Notes Payable - 18,500 Common Stock Issued in Business Combination
Stock Subscription - 70,000
Stock Issuance in lieu of payments Net cash provided by financing activities
12,766,749 15,266,778
13,048,138 15,355,278
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of year Cash and cash equivalents, at end of year
$
375,434 11,355 386,789
$
11,355 - 11,355
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES: Interest Paid
Taxes Paid
$ $
- -
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
$ $
- -
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
December 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
Preferred Stock -
Series A Number of
Shares Value Preferred Stock -
Series B Common Stock
Common stock issued Common stock issued for services rendered Net loss
Balance December 31, 2019
Balance December 31, 2020
Common stock issued Common stock issued for services rendered Common stock issued upon conversion of debt Other
Net loss
Balance December 31, 2021
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
Number of
Shares Value
- - -
-
-
- - -
-
$ -
- - -
- - -
-
-
1,000,000 - - -
1,000,000
1,000,000
- - -
-
-
$ 10,000 - - -
$ 10,000
$ 10,000
- - -
-
-
263,141,013
Number of
11,839,137 $ 118,392 1,450,000 14,500 48,925,255 489,253
62,214,392 $ 622,145
55,076,745 550,767
57,929,090 579,291
87,920,786 879,208
Shares Value
Accumulated
APIC
Deficit
Total Equity
$ 13,551,476
$(13,935,580)
$ (255,712)
30,500
-
45,000
14,492,525
-
14,981,778
-
(15,690,603)
(15,690,603)
$ 28,074,501
$(29,626,183)
$ (919,537)
4,666,873
-
5,217,640
3,550,646
-
4,129,937
3,249,371
-
4,128,579
-
(838,416)
(838,416)
-
(10,295,044)
(10,295,044)
$ 2,631,411
$ 39,541,391
$(40,759,642)
$ 1,423,159
-
- -
-
- -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Principal Solar Inc. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 16:45:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about PRINCIPAL SOLAR, INC.
Sales 2020
-
-
-
Net income 2020
-15,7 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
0,95 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-1,16x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
7,93 M
7,93 M
-
EV / Sales 2019
-
EV / Sales 2020
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
100,0%
Chart PRINCIPAL SOLAR, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.