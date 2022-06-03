Log in
    PSWW   US74255T2024

PRINCIPAL SOLAR, INC.

(PSWW)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  06/03 01:57:25 pm EDT
0.0205 USD   -6.82%
02:22pPRINCIPAL SOLAR : Amended OTC Disclosure
PU
05/20PRINCIPAL SOLAR : Financial Statements
PU
05/20PRINCIPAL SOLAR : OTC Disclosure
PU
Principal Solar : Amended OTC Disclosure

06/03/2022 | 02:22pm EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Principal Solar, Inc.

100 Crescent Court Suite 700

Dallas, TX 75201

214-885-0032

www.pswwenergy.com

kbt@pswwenergy.com

4911

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: March 31, 2022

(the "Reporting Period")

As of May 20, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 302,891,013

As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 266,191,013

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 263,141,013

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 62,014,392

As of May 20, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Series B Non-Convertible Preferred Stock was: 1,000,000

As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Series B Non-Convertible Preferred Stock was: 1,000,000

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Series B Non-Convertible Preferred Stock was: 1,000,000

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Series B Non-Convertible Preferred Stock was:

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 1 of 20

1,000,000

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

Principal Solar, Inc. is the successor company to Kupper Parker Communications, Inc. Formerly -Kupper Parker Communications, Inc. until 5-2011

Formerly- Greenstone Roberts Advertising, Inc. until 10-2000

Formerly - Greenstone Rabasca Roberts, Inc. until 4-1991 The Company was originally incorporated under the name Greenstone Ad Agency, Inc. and subsequently changed its name to Greenstone Rabasca Advertising until 12-1988

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Incorporated in NY until 5-2011. The Company re-domiciled to Delaware and is active

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

In the Month of February 2021, the Company has initiated an equity investment into a privately held enterprise in the Energy Services Sector (Double H Services, LLC). At this time, the company plans to acquire as much as 21% equity into Double H Services, LLC over the course of the fiscal year 2021.

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 2 of 20

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

100 Crescent Court Suite 700 Dallas, TX 75201

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

N/A

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

PSWW

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common

CUSIP:

74255T202

Par or stated value:

$.01

Total shares authorized:

1,000,000,000 as of date: March 31, 2022

Total shares outstanding:

266,191,013as of date: March 31, 2022

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

219,916,143as of date: March 31, 2022

Total number of shareholders of record:

210as of date: March 31, 2022

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

N/A

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Preferred, including 1,000,000 designated "Series B" Non-Convertible

CUSIP:

N/A

Par or stated value:

$.01

Total shares authorized:

2,000,000

as of date: March 31, 2022

Total shares outstanding:

1,000,000

as of date: March 31, 2022

Transfer Agent

Name: Olde Monmouth Stock Transfer Co. Inc.

2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 3 of 20

Phone: (732) 872-2727

Email: matt@oldemonmouth.com

Address: 200 Memorial Pkwy, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Opening Balance

Date 12/31/19

Common: 11,839,137

Preferred: 1,000,000

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares Issued

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

issuance,

(or cancelled)

issued

issued at

issued to

cash or debt

as of this

Registration

cancellation,

($/per

a discount

(entities must

conversion)

filing.

Type.

shares

share) at

to market

have individual

-OR-

returned to

Issuance

price at

with voting /

Nature of

treasury)

the time

investment

Services

of

control

Provided

issuance?

disclosed).

(Yes/No)

3/17/20

New

20,000,000

Common

$0.35

No

Anthony Lerner

In lieu of

Restricted

Exempt

Issuance

payment for

consulting and

advisory

services

3/17/20

New

20,000,000

Common

$0.35

Yes

K. Bryce

In lieu of

Restricted

Exempt

Issuance

Toussaint

payment for

consulting and

advisory

services

3/17/20

New

2,249,273

Common

$0.11

Yes

LMJ Holdings,

In lieu of

Restricted

Exempt

Issuance

Inc.

payment for

executive

3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 4 of 20

L. Mychal

search, staffing

Jefferson

and advisory

services

3/17/20

New

2,640,527

Common

$0.11

Yes

Prospr Global,

In lieu of

Restricted

Exempt

Issuance

LLC

payment for

Patrick Howard

outsourcing and

corporate

administrative

services

3/17/20

New

1,377,273

Common

$0.35

Yes

Bernard & Yam,

In lieu of

Restricted

Rule 144

Issuance

LLP

payment for

Mann C. Yam,

legal and other

business

Esq

advisory

services

3/17/20

New

658,182

Common

$0.35

Yes

Corvus & Coil,

In lieu of

Restricted

Rule 144

Issuance

LLC

payment for

Michael A.

professional

marketing and

Briola

media services

3/27/20

New

2,000,000

Common

$0.25

Yes

Tokata Oil

In lieu of

Restricted

Exempt

Issuance

Recovery, Inc.

payment for

Thomas L.

exclusive

licensing rights

Westbrook, PhD

4/27/20

New

1,250,000

Common

$0.02

Yes

Stephen J Davis

Private

Restricted

Exempt

Issuance

Placement -

Individual

1/12/21

New

600,000

Common

$0.01

Yes

GPL Ventures

Conversion of

Unrestricted

Exempt

Issuance

LLC

Debt

Alexander Dillon

2/19/21

New

1,000,000

Common

$0.01

Yes

GPL Ventures

Conversion of

Unrestricted

Exempt

Issuance

LLC

Debt

Alexander Dillon

12/29/20

New

200,000

Common

$0.10

Yes

Longside

Private

Unrestricted

Exempt

Issuance

Ventures, LLC

Placement -

Benny Kaplan

Corporation

1/5/21

New

300,000

Common

$0.39

Yes

Donnell Suares

In lieu of

Unrestricted

Exempt

Issuance

payment for

legal services

1/15/21

New

220,000

Common

$0.10

Yes

Longside

Private

Unrestricted

Exempt

Issuance

Ventures, LLC

Placement -

Benny Kaplan

Corporation

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 5 of 20

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,01  - -
Net income 2021 -10,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1,39 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,30x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,90 M 6,90 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 1 397 756 200x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart PRINCIPAL SOLAR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Principal Solar, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
K. Bryce Toussaint Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Anthony Lerner Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRINCIPAL SOLAR, INC.3.77%7
NEXTERA ENERGY-15.90%154 253
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION6.57%86 067
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.16%80 699
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.65%73 546
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.6.26%67 800