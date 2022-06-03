Principal Solar : Amended OTC Disclosure

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Principal Solar, Inc.

100 Crescent Court Suite 700

Dallas, TX 75201

214-885-0032

www.pswwenergy.com

kbt@pswwenergy.com

4911

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: March 31, 2022

(the "Reporting Period")

As of May 20, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 302,891,013

As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 266,191,013

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 263,141,013

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 62,014,392

As of May 20, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Series B Non-Convertible Preferred Stock was: 1,000,000

As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Series B Non-Convertible Preferred Stock was: 1,000,000

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Series B Non-Convertible Preferred Stock was: 1,000,000

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Series B Non-Convertible Preferred Stock was: