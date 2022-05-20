Principal Solar : OTC Disclosure

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines Principal Solar, Inc. 100 Crescent Court Suite 700 Dallas, TX 75201 _______________________________ 214-885-0032 www.pswwenergy.com kbt@pswwenergy.com 4911 Quarterly Report For the Period Ending: March 31, 2022 (the "Reporting Period") As of May 20, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 302,891,013 As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 266,191,013 As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 263,141,013 As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 62,014,392 As of May 20, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Series B Non-Convertible Preferred Stock was: 1,000,000 As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Series B Non-Convertible Preferred Stock was: 1,000,000 As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Series B Non-Convertible Preferred Stock was: 1,000,000 As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Series B Non-Convertible Preferred Stock was: OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 1 of 20

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. Principal Solar, Inc. is the successor company to Kupper Parker Communications, Inc. Formerly -Kupper Parker Communications, Inc. until 5-2011 Formerly- Greenstone Roberts Advertising, Inc. until 10-2000 Formerly - Greenstone Rabasca Roberts, Inc. until 4-1991 The Company was originally incorporated under the name Greenstone Ad Agency, Inc. and subsequently changed its name to Greenstone Rabasca Advertising until 12-1988 The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): Incorporated in NY until 5-2011. The Company re-domiciled to Delaware and is active Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: In the Month of February 2021, the Company has initiated an equity investment into a privately held enterprise in the Energy Services Sector (Double H Services, LLC). At this time, the company plans to acquire as much as 21% equity into Double H Services, LLC over the course of the fiscal year 2021. 1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: (i) Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 100 Crescent Court Suite 700 Dallas, TX 75201 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: N/A 2) Security Information Trading symbol: PSWW Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common CUSIP: 74255T202 Par or stated value: $.01 Total shares authorized: 1,000,000,000 as of date: March 31, 2022 Total shares outstanding: 266,191,013as of date: March 31, 2022 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 219,916,143as of date: March 31, 2022 Total number of shareholders of record: 210 as of date: March 31, 2022 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Trading symbol: N/A Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Preferred, including 1,000,000 designated "Series B" Non-Convertible CUSIP: N/A Par or stated value: $.01 Total shares authorized: 2,000,000 as of date: March 31, 2022 Total shares outstanding: 1,000,000 as of date: March 31, 2022 Transfer Agent Name: Olde Monmouth Stock Transfer Co. Inc. 2 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

Phone: (732) 872-2727 Email: matt@oldemonmouth.com Address: 200 Memorial Pkwy, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Opening Balance Date 12/31/19 Common: 11,839,137 Preferred: 1,000,000 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Issued Securities shares shares Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or issuance, (or cancelled) issued issued at issued to cash or debt as of this Registration cancellation, ($/per a discount (entities must conversion) filing. Type. shares share) at to market have individual -OR- returned to Issuance price at with voting / Nature of treasury) the time investment Services of control Provided issuance? disclosed). (Yes/No) 3/17/20 New 20,000,000 Common $0.35 No Anthony Lerner In lieu of Restricted Exempt Issuance payment for consulting and advisory services 3/17/20 New 20,000,000 Common $0.35 Yes K. Bryce In lieu of Restricted Exempt Issuance Toussaint payment for consulting and advisory services 3/17/20 New 2,249,273 Common $0.11 Yes LMJ Holdings, In lieu of Restricted Exempt Issuance Inc. payment for executive 3 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.