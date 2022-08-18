Principal Solar : OTC Disclosure

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
Principal Solar, Inc.
100 Crescent Court Suite 700
Dallas, TX 75201
_______________________________
214-885-0032
www.pswwenergy.com
kt@pswwenergy.com
4911
Quarterly Report
For the Period Ending: June 30, 2022
(the "Reporting Period")
As of August 17, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 383,817,183
As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 383,817,183
As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 264,141,013
As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 62,014,392
As of August 17, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Series B Non-Convertible Preferred Stock was: 1,000,000
As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Series B Non-Convertible Preferred Stock was: 1,000,000
As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Series B Non-Convertible Preferred Stock was: 1,000,000
As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Series B Non-Convertible Preferred Stock was:
1,000,000
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
Principal Solar, Inc. is the successor company to Kupper Parker Communications, Inc. Formerly -Kupper Parker Communications, Inc. until 5-2011
Formerly- Greenstone Roberts Advertising, Inc. until 10-2000
Formerly - Greenstone Rabasca Roberts, Inc. until 4-1991 The Company was originally incorporated under the name Greenstone Ad Agency, Inc. and subsequently changed its name to Greenstone Rabasca Advertising until 12-1988
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
Incorporated in NY until 5-2011. The Company re-domiciled to Delaware and is active
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
In the Month of February 2021, the Company has initiated an equity investment into a privately held enterprise in the Energy Services Sector (Double H Services, LLC). At this time, the company plans to acquire as much as 21% equity into Double H Services, LLC over the course of the fiscal year 2021.
1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
100 Crescent Court Suite 700 Dallas, TX 75201
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
N/A
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
PSWW
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common
CUSIP:
74255T202
Par or stated value:
$.01
Total shares authorized:
1,000,000,000 as of date:June 30, 2022
Total shares outstanding:
383,817,183as of date: June 30, 2022
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
337,542,313as of date: June 30, 2022
Total number of shareholders of record:
255
as of date: June 30, 2022
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
Trading symbol:
N/A
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Preferred, including 1,000,000 designated "Series B" Non-Convertible
CUSIP:
N/A
Par or stated value:
$.01
Total shares authorized:
2,000,000
as of date: June 30, 2022
Total shares outstanding:
1,000,000
as of date: June 30, 2022
Transfer Agent
Name: Olde Monmouth Stock Transfer Co. Inc.
Phone: (732) 872-2727
Email: matt@oldemonmouth.com
Address: 200 Memorial Pkwy, Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
Opening Balance
Date12/31/19
Common:11,839,137
Preferred: 1,000,000
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/ Entity
Reason for share
Restricted or
Exemption
Transaction
type (e.g. new
Shares Issued
Securities
shares
shares
Shares were
issuance (e.g. for
Unrestricted
or
issuance,
(or cancelled)
issued
issued at
issued to
cash or debt
as of this
Registration
cancellation,
($/per
a discount
(entities must
conversion)
filing.
Type.
shares
share) at
to market
have individual
-OR-
returned to
Issuance
price at
with voting /
Nature of
treasury)
the time
investment
Services
of
control
Provided
issuance?
disclosed).
(Yes/No)
3/17/20
New
20,000,000
Common
$0.35
No
Anthony Lerner
In lieu of
Restricted
Exempt
Issuance
payment for
consulting and
advisory
services
3/17/20
New
20,000,000
Common
$0.35
Yes
K. Bryce
In lieu of
Restricted
Exempt
Issuance
Toussaint
payment for
consulting and
advisory
services
3/17/20
New
2,249,273
Common
$0.11
Yes
LMJ Holdings,
In lieu of
Restricted
Exempt
Issuance
Inc.
payment for
executive
L. Mychal
search, staffing
Jefferson
and advisory
services
3/17/20
New
2,640,527
Common
$0.11
Yes
Prospr Global,
In lieu of
Restricted
Exempt
Issuance
LLC
payment for
Patrick Howard
outsourcing and
corporate
administrative
services
3/17/20
New
1,377,273
Common
$0.35
Yes
Bernard & Yam,
In lieu of
Restricted
Rule 144
Issuance
LLP
payment for
Mann C. Yam,
legal and other
business
Esq
advisory
services
3/17/20
New
658,182
Common
$0.35
Yes
Corvus & Coil,
In lieu of
Restricted
Rule 144
Issuance
LLC
payment for
Michael A.
professional
marketing and
Briola
media services
3/27/20
New
2,000,000
Common
$0.25
Yes
Tokata Oil
In lieu of
Restricted
Exempt
Issuance
Recovery, Inc.
payment for
Thomas L.
exclusive
licensing rights
Westbrook, PhD
4/27/20
New
1,250,000
Common
$0.02
Yes
Stephen J Davis
Private
Restricted
Exempt
Issuance
Placement -
Individual
1/12/21
New
600,000
Common
$0.01
Yes
GPL Ventures
Conversion of
Unrestricted
Exempt
Issuance
LLC
Debt
Alexander Dillon
2/19/21
New
1,000,000
Common
$0.01
Yes
GPL Ventures
Conversion of
Unrestricted
Exempt
Issuance
LLC
Debt
Alexander Dillon
12/29/20
New
200,000
Common
$0.10
Yes
Longside
Private
Unrestricted
Exempt
Issuance
Ventures, LLC
Placement -
Benny Kaplan
Corporation
1/5/21
New
300,000
Common
$0.39
Yes
Donnell Suares
In lieu of
Unrestricted
Exempt
Issuance
payment for
legal services
1/15/21
New
220,000
Common
$0.10
Yes
Longside
Private
Unrestricted
Exempt
Issuance
Ventures, LLC
Placement -
Benny Kaplan
Corporation
