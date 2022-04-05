Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Prinsiri Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    PRIN   TH0865010001

PRINSIRI PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PRIN)
  Report
Prinsiri Public : Notification of adding an agenda for the Annual General Shareholders Meeting for the year 2022

04/05/2022 | 09:38am EDT
Date/Time
05 Apr 2022 20:25:13
Headline
Notification of adding an agenda for the Annual General Shareholders Meeting for the year 2022
Symbol
PRIN
Source
PRIN
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 24-Feb-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 28-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 14 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 18-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 17-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Cash dividend payment
Venue of the meeting                     : Through electronic (E-AGM)
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Cash dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 24-Feb-2022
Type of dividend payment                 : Cash dividend payment
Record date for the right to receive     : 18-Mar-2022
dividends
Ex-dividend date                         : 17-Mar-2022
Payment for                              : Common shareholders
Cash dividend payment (baht per share)   : 0.075
Par value (baht)                         : 1.00
Payment date                             : 20-May-2022
Paid from                                :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Prinsiri pcl published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 13:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
