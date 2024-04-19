+55 21 3721 3800

petroriosa.com.br

Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar

Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ

DISTANCE VOTING MAP

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Rio de Janeiro, April 18, 2024 - PRIO S.A. ("Company" or "PRIO") (B3: PRIO3), pursuant to the provisions of CVM Resolution 81 of March 29, 2022, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general the consolidated map of the votes cast by shareholders via distance voting ballots for each of the matters that will be examined, discussed and voted on at the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 19, 2024, at 5:30 p.m., with the indication of the total number of approvals, rejections and abstentions for each matter on the Agenda.

The Company presents below the final distance voting map:

Number of ON Shares

Description of the Resolution

Approve

Reject

Abstain

1. Authorize the drawing up of the minutes of

the Meeting in the form of a summary of the

255,719,450

42,010,183

29,097,346

facts that occurred, according to paragraph 1

of art. 130 of Law No. 6,404/1976.

2. Authorize the publication of the minutes of

the Meeting with the omission of the names

297,358,433

371,200

29,097,346

of the shareholders, pursuant to paragraph 2

of art. 130 of Law No. 6,404/1976.

3. To analyze the Management accounts,

examine, discuss and vote on the

management report on the company's

business and the main administrative facts

249,404,430

2,429,394

74,993,155

and the Financial Statements, accompanied

by the opinions of the Independent Auditors,

the Audit Board and the Audit Committee, all

for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023,

in the form of the Management Proposal.

4. To resolve on the proposal to allocate the

net income for the fiscal year ending

December 31, 2023 (of R$ 5,179,905,167.91) as

297,729,633

0

29,097,346

follows, in accordance with the Management

Proposal: (i) creation of a legal reserve (5%): R$

258,995,258.40; (ii) minimum mandatory

dividend (0.001%): R$ 49,209.10 (amount to be

Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar • Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ

+55 21 3721 2129

petroriosa.com.br

Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar

Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ

+55 21 3721 3800

petroriosa.com.br

allocated to the unrealized profits reserve in

accordance with article 197 of Law 6,404/1976);

(iii) allocation to the statutory investment

reserve: R$ 4,920,860,700.41.

5. To establish at 8 (eight) full members the

number of members of the Board of Directors

297,691,933

37,700

29,097,346

for the next biennium.

6. Nomination of all the names that compose

the slate (the votes indicated in this section

will be disregarded if the shareholder with

235,844,679

60,527,928

30,454,372

voting rights fills in the fields present in the

separate election of a member of the board of

directors and the separate election referred to

in these fields takes place).

7. If one of the candidates that composes your

Yes

No

Abstain

chosen slate leaves it, can the votes

corresponding to your shares continue to be

6,303,043

288,211,749

30,403,487

conferred on the same slate?

8. In case of a cumulative voting process,

Yes

No

Abstain

should the corresponding votes to your shares

be equally distributed among the members of

284,063,193

0

42,763,786

the slate that you´ve chosen?

EMILIANO FERNANDES LOURENCO GOMES - 35,912,222.18 [11.89%];

9. View of all the candidates that compose the

FELIPE BUENO DA SILVA - 35,552,004.89 [11.77%];

slate to indicate the cumulative voting

distribution.

FELIPE VILLELA DIAS - 39,844,594.29 [13.20%];

FLAVIO VIANNA ULHOA CANTO - 39,244,232.14 [13.00%];

GUSTAVO ROCHA GATTASS - 41,135,372.92 [13.62%];

MARCIA RAQUEL CORDEIRO DE AZEVEDO - 41,225,427.24 [13.65%];

NELSON DE QUEIROZ SEQUEIROS TANURE - 29,848,564.42 [9.89%];

ROBERTO BERNARDES MONTEIRO - 39,184,195.92 [12.98%].

Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar • Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ +55 21 3721 2129

petroriosa.com.br

Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar

Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ

+55 21 3721 3800

petroriosa.com.br

10. Do you wish to request the cumulative

Yes

No

Abstain

voting for the election of the board of directors,

under the terms of art. 141 of Law 6,404, of 1976?

8,133,973

85,182,586

233,510,420

11. Do you wish to request the establishment of

Yes

No

Abstain

a fiscal council, under the terms of article 161 of

295,852,467

270,000

30,704,512

Law 6,404, of 1976?

12. Nomination of all the names that compose

296,942,201

0

29,884,778

the slate.

13. If one of the candidates of the slate leaves it,

Yes

No

Abstain

to accommodate the separate election referred

to in articles 161, paragraph 4, and 240 of Law

6404, of 1976, can the votes corresponding to

11,778,909

284,814,583

30,233,487

your shares continue to be conferred to the

same slate?

14. Set the limit of the amount of the annual

global compensation of the Company's

managers (Management and Board of

Directors), for the fiscal year of 2024, in the

amount of up to R$ 178,803,338.00 (one

hundred and seventy-eight million, eight

hundred and three thousand, three hundred

and thirty-eight reais) under the terms of the

Management Proposal, of which (i) the amount

of R$ 107,308. 938.00 (one hundred and seven

million, three hundred and eight thousand,

nine hundred and thirty-eight reais) referring to

290,741,512

4,090,489

31,994,978

the remuneration to be paid by the Company

to the members of its management, due to the

functions they perform in the Company itself;

and (ii) the amount of R$ 71,494. 400.00

(seventy-one million, four hundred and ninety-

four thousand, four hundred reais) referring to

the remuneration to be paid by the Company's

subsidiaries to their managers who are also part

of the Company's management, due to the

duties performed by said managers in said

subsidiaries.

15. In the event of the constitution of the Fiscal

Council, to decide on the annual overall

remuneration of its members, for the 2024 fiscal

295,033,501

0

31,793,478

year, in the amount of R$ 480,000.00 under the

terms of the Management Proposal.

Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar • Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ +55 21 3721 2129

petroriosa.com.br

Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar

Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ

+55 21 3721 3800

petroriosa.com.br

About PRIO

PRIO is the largest independent oil and gas company in Brazil. The Company´s corporate culture seeks to increase production through the acquisition of new production assets, the redevelopment of assets, increased operational efficiency and reduction of production costs and corporate expenses. PRIO's main objective is to create value for its shareholders with growing financial discipline and preserving its liquidity, with full respect for safety and the environment. For further information, please visit the Company's website: www.prio3.com.br.

Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our drilling and seismic plans, operating costs, acquisitions of equipment, expectations of finding oil, the quality of oil we expect to produce and our other plans and objectives. Readers can identify many of these statements by looking for words such as "expects", "believe", "hope" and "will" and similar words or the negative thereof. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and, accordingly, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements because a number of factors may cause actual future circumstances, results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the plans, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements.

Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar • Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ +55 21 3721 2129

petroriosa.com.br

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

PRIO SA published this content on 18 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2024 22:29:03 UTC.