+55 21 3721 3800
petroriosa.com.br
Praia de Botafogo, 370 • 13º andar
Botafogo • 22250-040 • Rio de Janeiro/RJ
DISTANCE VOTING MAP
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Rio de Janeiro, April 18, 2024 - PRIO S.A. ("Company" or "PRIO") (B3: PRIO3), pursuant to the provisions of CVM Resolution 81 of March 29, 2022, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general the consolidated map of the votes cast by shareholders via distance voting ballots for each of the matters that will be examined, discussed and voted on at the Annual General Meeting to be held on April 19, 2024, at 5:30 p.m., with the indication of the total number of approvals, rejections and abstentions for each matter on the Agenda.
The Company presents below the final distance voting map:
Number of ON Shares
Description of the Resolution
Approve
Reject
Abstain
1. Authorize the drawing up of the minutes of
the Meeting in the form of a summary of the
255,719,450
42,010,183
29,097,346
facts that occurred, according to paragraph 1
of art. 130 of Law No. 6,404/1976.
2. Authorize the publication of the minutes of
the Meeting with the omission of the names
297,358,433
371,200
29,097,346
of the shareholders, pursuant to paragraph 2
of art. 130 of Law No. 6,404/1976.
3. To analyze the Management accounts,
examine, discuss and vote on the
management report on the company's
business and the main administrative facts
249,404,430
2,429,394
74,993,155
and the Financial Statements, accompanied
by the opinions of the Independent Auditors,
the Audit Board and the Audit Committee, all
for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023,
in the form of the Management Proposal.
4. To resolve on the proposal to allocate the
net income for the fiscal year ending
December 31, 2023 (of R$ 5,179,905,167.91) as
297,729,633
0
29,097,346
follows, in accordance with the Management
Proposal: (i) creation of a legal reserve (5%): R$
258,995,258.40; (ii) minimum mandatory
dividend (0.001%): R$ 49,209.10 (amount to be
allocated to the unrealized profits reserve in
accordance with article 197 of Law 6,404/1976);
(iii) allocation to the statutory investment
reserve: R$ 4,920,860,700.41.
5. To establish at 8 (eight) full members the
number of members of the Board of Directors
297,691,933
37,700
29,097,346
for the next biennium.
6. Nomination of all the names that compose
the slate (the votes indicated in this section
will be disregarded if the shareholder with
235,844,679
60,527,928
30,454,372
voting rights fills in the fields present in the
separate election of a member of the board of
directors and the separate election referred to
in these fields takes place).
7. If one of the candidates that composes your
Yes
No
Abstain
chosen slate leaves it, can the votes
corresponding to your shares continue to be
6,303,043
288,211,749
30,403,487
conferred on the same slate?
8. In case of a cumulative voting process,
Yes
No
Abstain
should the corresponding votes to your shares
be equally distributed among the members of
284,063,193
0
42,763,786
the slate that you´ve chosen?
EMILIANO FERNANDES LOURENCO GOMES - 35,912,222.18 [11.89%];
9. View of all the candidates that compose the
FELIPE BUENO DA SILVA - 35,552,004.89 [11.77%];
slate to indicate the cumulative voting
distribution.
FELIPE VILLELA DIAS - 39,844,594.29 [13.20%];
FLAVIO VIANNA ULHOA CANTO - 39,244,232.14 [13.00%];
GUSTAVO ROCHA GATTASS - 41,135,372.92 [13.62%];
MARCIA RAQUEL CORDEIRO DE AZEVEDO - 41,225,427.24 [13.65%];
NELSON DE QUEIROZ SEQUEIROS TANURE - 29,848,564.42 [9.89%];
ROBERTO BERNARDES MONTEIRO - 39,184,195.92 [12.98%].
10. Do you wish to request the cumulative
Yes
No
Abstain
voting for the election of the board of directors,
under the terms of art. 141 of Law 6,404, of 1976?
8,133,973
85,182,586
233,510,420
11. Do you wish to request the establishment of
Yes
No
Abstain
a fiscal council, under the terms of article 161 of
295,852,467
270,000
30,704,512
Law 6,404, of 1976?
12. Nomination of all the names that compose
296,942,201
0
29,884,778
the slate.
13. If one of the candidates of the slate leaves it,
Yes
No
Abstain
to accommodate the separate election referred
to in articles 161, paragraph 4, and 240 of Law
6404, of 1976, can the votes corresponding to
11,778,909
284,814,583
30,233,487
your shares continue to be conferred to the
same slate?
14. Set the limit of the amount of the annual
global compensation of the Company's
managers (Management and Board of
Directors), for the fiscal year of 2024, in the
amount of up to R$ 178,803,338.00 (one
hundred and seventy-eight million, eight
hundred and three thousand, three hundred
and thirty-eight reais) under the terms of the
Management Proposal, of which (i) the amount
of R$ 107,308. 938.00 (one hundred and seven
million, three hundred and eight thousand,
nine hundred and thirty-eight reais) referring to
290,741,512
4,090,489
31,994,978
the remuneration to be paid by the Company
to the members of its management, due to the
functions they perform in the Company itself;
and (ii) the amount of R$ 71,494. 400.00
(seventy-one million, four hundred and ninety-
four thousand, four hundred reais) referring to
the remuneration to be paid by the Company's
subsidiaries to their managers who are also part
of the Company's management, due to the
duties performed by said managers in said
subsidiaries.
15. In the event of the constitution of the Fiscal
Council, to decide on the annual overall
remuneration of its members, for the 2024 fiscal
295,033,501
0
31,793,478
year, in the amount of R$ 480,000.00 under the
terms of the Management Proposal.
About PRIO
PRIO is the largest independent oil and gas company in Brazil. The Company´s corporate culture seeks to increase production through the acquisition of new production assets, the redevelopment of assets, increased operational efficiency and reduction of production costs and corporate expenses. PRIO's main objective is to create value for its shareholders with growing financial discipline and preserving its liquidity, with full respect for safety and the environment. For further information, please visit the Company's website: www.prio3.com.br.
Disclaimer
This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our drilling and seismic plans, operating costs, acquisitions of equipment, expectations of finding oil, the quality of oil we expect to produce and our other plans and objectives. Readers can identify many of these statements by looking for words such as "expects", "believe", "hope" and "will" and similar words or the negative thereof. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and, accordingly, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements because a number of factors may cause actual future circumstances, results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the plans, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements.
