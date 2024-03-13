Petro Rio S.A. Individual and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Independent auditor's report Legal Notice This report uses the Company's functional currency, the US dollar, as the presentation currency, and was prepared to allow comparison with other companies in the oil sector. For comparability purposes, we have converted (i) all assets and liabilities on the Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2022 at the closing exchange rate on December 31, 2022; (ii) all accounts in the income statement, other comprehensive income and cash flows using the average exchange rate prevailing during the applicable year.

Balance sheet 3 Balance sheet 4 Statements of income 5 Statements of comprehensive income 6 Statements of changes in shareholders' equity 7 Statements of cash flows 8 1. Operations 9 2. Material accounting policies for financial statements 12 3. Cash and cash equivalents 27 4. Accounts receivable 28 5. Recoverable taxes 28 6. Non-current assets classified as held for sale 29 7. Investments 30 8. Property, plant and equipment (Consolidated) 32 9. Intangible assets (Consolidated) 33 10. Suppliers 36 11. Labor obligations 37 12. Taxes and social contributions payable 37 13. Loans and financing 37 14. Local debentures (includes conversion swaps) 39 15. Lease operations 40 16. Current and deferred income tax and social contribution 42 17. Provision for abandonment (ARO) 43 18. Impairment 44 19. Shareholders' equity 44 20. Related party transactions (Parent company) 47 21. Net revenue 48 22. Costs of products sold 48 23. Other revenues and expenses 49 24. Financial income (loss) 49 25. Income tax and social contribution 50 26. Segment reporting (Consolidated) 51 27. Objectives and policies for financial risk management 51 28. Insurance 56 29. Contingencies 57 30. Subsequent events 59 2

Balance sheet December 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands of dollars - US$) Parent Company Consolidated Note 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3 3,769 3,287 482,392 1,842,375 Accounts receivable 4 - - 360,129 31,873 Oil inventories 22 - - 52,533 66,069 Inventory of consumables - - 82,069 20,833 Financial instruments 14 - - 74 - Recoverable taxes 5 404 302 71,811 14,568 Advances to suppliers 7 7 20,703 35,676 Advances to partners - - 19,248 6,235 Prepaid expenses 15 81 4,571 2,072 Other receivables - - 159 60 4,195 3,677 1,093,689 2,019,761 Non-current assets classified as held for sale 6 - - - 12,291 4,195 3,677 1,093,689 2,032,052 Non-current assets Advances to suppliers - - 46 46 Mark-to-market of debenture swaps 14 - - 16,669 - Deposits and pledges 29 - 2 6,191 2,016 Recoverable taxes 5 - - 873 5,160 Deferred taxes 16 2,105 2,102 106,703 132,640 Related parties 20 1,932 18,568 - - Right-of-use (Lease CPC 06.R2/IFRS 16) 15 - - 422,275 281,920 Investments 7 2,975,110 1,917,550 - - Property, plant and equipment 8 46 100 1,946,816 894,111 Intangible assets 9 - - 2,254,534 543,141 2,979,193 1,938,322 4,754,107 1,859,034 Total assets 2,983,388 1,941,999 5,847,796 3,891,086 See the accompanying notes to the financial statements. 3

Balance sheet December 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands of dollars - US$) Parent Company Consolidated Note 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Suppliers 10 133 42 172,429 108,463 Labor obligations 11 3,116 3,594 55,128 26,449 Taxes and social contributions 12 140 122 122,489 30,418 Loans and financing 13 - - 250,477 75,370 Local debentures (includes conversion swaps) 14 8,144 7,765 Contractual charges (Leases - IFRS 16) 15 - - 46,372 12,371 Accounts payable - earn out Albacora Leste 9.2.c - - 59,584 - Accounts payable on obligations associated with assets held 6 - - 848 8,324 for sale 3,389 3,758 715,471 269,160 Liabilities directly linked to non-current assets classified as 6 - - - (2,519) held for sale 3,389 3,758 715,471 266,641 Non-current liabilities Suppliers 10 - - - 288 Loans and financing 13 - - 896,630 1,005,828 Mark-to-market of debenture swaps 14 - - - 17,117 Local debentures (includes conversion swaps) 14 - - 371,852 373,768 Provision for abandonment (ARO) 17 - - 231,638 51,367 Provision for contingencies 29 83 96 195,423 4,475 Related parties 20 113,237 42,288 - - Contractual charges (Leases - IFRS 16) 15 - - 400,045 275,372 Accounts payable - earn out Albacora Leste 9.2.c - - 162,502 - Other liabilities 36 - 7,592 373 113,356 42,384 2,265,682 1,728,588 Shareholders' equity Realized share capital 19 959,899 953,380 959,899 953,380 Capital reserves (41,856) 68,214 (41,856) 68,214 Profit reserves 1,810,361 762,020 1,810,361 762,020 Accumulated translation adjustment 121,570 129,360 121,570 129,360 Equity valuation adjustments 14 16,669 (17,117) 16,669 (17,117) 2,866,643 1,895,857 2,866,643 1,895,857 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,983,388 1,941,999 5,847,796 3,891,086 See the accompanying notes to the financial statements. 4

Statements of income Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands of dollars - US$, except earnings/losses per share) Parent Company Consolidated Note 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Net revenue 21 - - 2,400,966 1,249,659 Costs of products sold 22 - - (849,646) (397,668) Gross income (loss) - - 1,551,320 851,991 Operating revenues (expenses) Geology and geophysics expenses - - (5,017) (2,901) Personnel expenses (870) (4,303) (47,308) (23,248) General and administrative expenses (50) (20) (14,195) (9,094) Expenses with Outsourced Services (672) (677) (16,722) (11,864) Taxes and rates (829) (422) (5,854) (2,279) Depreciation and amortization expenses (53) (79) (20,966) (13,776) Equity in net income of subsidiaries 7 1,068,720 723,994 - - Other operating revenues (expenses), net 23 (2,489) (66) 19,705 17,090 Operating income (loss) before financial income (loss) 1,063,757 718,427 1,460,963 805,919 Financial revenues 24 355 42 36,349 54,324 Financial expenses 24 (3,571) (1,323) (219,087) (108,738) Net exchange-rate changes 24 (1,177) 597 (29,966) 10,407 Income (loss) before income tax and social contribution 1,059,364 717,743 1,248,259 761,912 Current income tax and social contribution 25 - - (138,874) (105,154) Deferred income tax and social contribution 25 (161) (1,486) (50,182) 59,498 Income for the year 1,059,203 716,257 1,059,203 716,256 Basic and diluted earnings per share Basic 1,260 0,849 1,260 0,849 Diluted 1,250 0,841 1,250 0,841 See the accompanying notes to the financial statements. 5

Statements of comprehensive income Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands of dollars - US$) Parent company and Consolidated 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Net income for the year 1,059,203 716,256 Mark-to-market of local debenture swaps 33,786 (17,117) (-) Deferred taxes on mark-to-market of swaps (11,487) 5,820 Translation adjustment, net of taxes (7,790) 1,712 Other comprehensive income for the year, net of taxes 14,509 (9,585) Total comprehensive income for the year net of taxes 1,073,712 706,671 See the accompanying notes to the financial statements. 6

Statements of changes in shareholders' equity Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands of dollars - US$) Capital reserves Accumulated Equity Share Capital Treasury Profit translation valuation Retained capital reserve shares reserve adjustment adjustment earnings Consolidated Balances at January 1, 2022 950,389 69,843 (7,324) 45,763 127,648 - - 1,186,319 - Paid-up capital 3,096 - - - - - - 3,096 Share issuance costs (105) - - - - - - (105) Stock options granted - 6,928 - - - - - 6,928 Translation adjustment - - - - 1,712 - - 1,712 Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments - - - - - (17,117) (17,117) Acquisition of non-controlling interest - 2,246 - - - - - 2,246 Treasury shares - - (3,479) - - - - (3,479) Net income for the year - - - - - - 716,257 716,257 Legal reserve - - - 35,813 - - (35,813) - Unrealized profit reserve - - - 7 - - (7) - Investment reserve - - - 680,437 - - (680,437) - Balances at December 31, 2022 953,380 79,017 (10,803) 762,020 129,360 (17,117) - 1,895,857 Balances at January 1, 2023 953,380 79,017 (10,803) 762,020 129,360 (17,117) - 1,895,857 - Paid-up capital 6,519 - - - - - - 6,519 Share issuance costs - - - - - - - - Stock options granted - 18,118 - - - - - 18,118 Translation adjustment - - - - (7,790) - - (7,790) Gain (loss) with financial instruments - - - - - 33,786 - 33,786 Share-based remuneration - - - - - - - - Offset of loss - - - - - - - - Dividends distributed - - - (10,862) - - - (10,862) Treasury shares - - (101,555) - - - - (101,555) Gain (loss) with the buyback of preferred shares in the subsidiary - (26,633) - - - - - (26,633) Net income for the year - - - - - - 1,059,203 1,059,203 Legal reserve - - - 52,960 - - (52,960) - Unrealized profit reserve - - - 10 - - (10) - Investment reserve - - - 1,006,233 - - (1,006,233) - Balances at December 31, 2023 959,899 70,502 (112,358) 1,810,361 121,570 16,669 - 2,866,643 See the accompanying notes to the financial statements. 7

Statements of cash flows Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands of dollars - US$) Parent Company Consolidated 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 Cash flows from operating activities Income (loss) for the year (before taxes) 1,059,364 717,743 1,248,259 761,913 Depreciation and amortization 53 79 392,175 156,955 Financial revenue (1,008) (1,444) (165,975) (85,495) Financial expenses 7,378 2,301 372,151 112,821 Share-based remuneration 18,118 6,929 18,118 6,929 Equity in net income of subsidiaries (1,068,720) (723,995) - - Provision for contingencies/losses/R&D (20) (1) 12,360 1,038 Amendment of the provision for abandonment/IFRS 16 Contracts - - (109,216) (71,642) Gain on disposal of assets held for sale - - (7,134) - 15,165 1,612 1,760,738 882,519 (Increase) decrease in assets Accounts receivable - - (305,968) 132,410 Recoverable taxes 287 22 (85,786) 8,306 Prepaid expenses 77 (95) (2,150) (206) Advances to suppliers - (7) 5,201 (20,668) Oil inventories - - 46,348 (32,114) Inventory of consumables - - (12,115) (15,804) Related parties 16,421 (7,967) - - Advance to partners in oil and gas operations - - (23,998) 1,519 Deposits and pledges 3 (2) 361 (453) Other receivables (4) 30 111 440 Increase (decrease) in liabilities Suppliers 408 (36) 37,803 70,309 Labor obligations (145) 566 24,640 (422) Taxes and social contributions (1,251) (48) (69,281) (117,803) Related parties 64,861 1,932 - - Other liabilities 35 - 23,251 7,012 Net cash (invested in) from operating activities 95,857 (3,993) 1,399,155 915,045 Cash flows from investment activities (Investment in) redemption of securities - 63 - 668,486 (Investment in) redemption of abandonment fund - - - 883 Non-current assets held for sale - - (2,594) - (Purchase) sale of property, plant and equipment - - (864,149) (368,797) (Purchase) sale of intangible assets - - (78) (166) (Acquisition) of oil and gas assets - - (1,699,894) (360,150) Net cash (invested in) from investment activities - 63 (2,566,715) (59,744) Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings - - 328,000 478,000 Repayment of principal on loans - - (270,000) - Interest paid on loans - - (70,103) (44,062) Contractual charges - Leases IFRS 16 - Principal - - (8,876) (12,813) Contractual charges (Leases - IFRS 16) - Interest - - (29,957) (11,086) Funding of debentures - - - 397,520 Interest paid on debentures - - (36,488) - Derivative transactions - - - 6,274 (Decrease) Paid-up capital 6,519 2,991 6,519 2,991 Own Company's shares (held in treasury) (101,894) - (101,894) (3,571) Dividends distributed - - (10,862) - Net cash (invested in) from financing activities (95,375) 2,991 (193,661) 813,253 Translation adjustment - - 1,238 (121) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 482 (939) (1,359,983) 1,668,433 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 3,287 4,226 1,842,375 173,942 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 3,769 3,287 482,392 1,842,375 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 482 (939) (1,359,983) 1,668,433 See the accompanying notes to the financial statements. 8

Notes to the financial statements December 31, 2023 (In thousands of dollars - US$, unless otherwise indicated) 1. Operations Petro Rio S.A. ("Prio" or "Company"), was established on July 17, 2009. Headquartered in the city of Rio de Janeiro, its main purpose is to hold interests in other companies as partner, shareholder or unitholder, in Brazil and abroad, with a focus on exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. For the purpose of this report, Petro Rio S.A and its subsidiaries are denominated, individually or jointly, as the "Company" or "Group", respectively. Its relevant activities are carried out by means of subsidiaries Petro Rio Jaguar Petróleo SA. ("Jaguar"), Prio Bravo Ltda ("Bravo"), Brasoil Coral Exploração Petrolífera S.A. ("Coral") and Prio Forte S.A. ("Forte"), and they are focused on the production of oil and natural gas, operating in Campos Basin on December 31, 2023: Country Basin Block Field Concessionaire % Status Phase Brazil Campos BM-C-8 Polvo Bravo 100% Operator Production Brazil Campos C-M-466 Tubarão Martelo Bravo 100% Operator Production Brazil Campos Frade Frade Jaguar 100% Operator Production Brazil Campos Albacora Leste Albacora Leste Jaguar 90% Operator Production Brazil Campos BM-C-30 Wahoo Jaguar 64% Operator Exploration Brazil Campos BM-C-32 Itaipu Jaguar 100% Operator Exploration Brazil Foz do Amazonas FZA-M-254 Coral 100% Operator Exploration Brazil Foz do Amazonas FZA-M-539 Pirapema Coral 100% Operator Exploration Below we describe the activities in the main Fields where the Company operates: Polvo Field The Company is the operator and holds 100% of the Polvo Field concession contract, acquired from BP Energy do Brasil Ltda. ("BP") - 60% in 2014 and from Maersk Energia Ltda. ("Maersk") - 40% in 2015. On March 29, 2023, the Field concession was transferred from the subsidiary Petro Rio O&G Exploração e Produção de Petróleo Ltda. ("PrioOG") to the subsidiary Bravo, starting a process of restructuring/streamlining the group's corporate structure, with no impact on the financial statements. The Polvo Field is in the southern portion of the Campos Basin (offshore) some 100 km east of the city of Cabo Frio in the state of Rio de Janeiro. The license covers an area of approximately 134 km2 with several prospects for future exploration. Average daily output in 2023 was of roughly 6.4 thousand bbl (6.6 thousand bbl in 2022). Tubarão Martelo ("TBMT") and Dommo Energia S.A. (currently Prio Forte S.A. - "Forte") As of August 3, 2020, PrioOG completed the acquisition of 80% of the Tubarão Martelo Field operations and took over the Field's operation. The Tubarão Martelo Field is located in the south of the Campos Basin, approximately 86 kilometers off the coast of the State of Rio de Janeiro. The license covers an area of approximately 32 km², with an average water depth of 110m. In 2023, the Field produced approximately 9.3 thousand bbl of oil per day (10.5 thousand bbl of oil per day in 2022). On January 8, 2023, the subsidiary Petro Rio OPCO Exploração Petrolífera Ltda. ("OPCO") completed the acquisition of shares and control of Dommo. As of this date, all Dommo's 9