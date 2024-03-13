Petro Rio S.A.
This report uses the Company's functional currency, the US dollar, as the presentation currency, and was prepared to allow comparison with other companies in the oil sector. For comparability purposes, we have converted (i) all assets and liabilities on the Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2022 at the closing exchange rate on December 31, 2022; (ii) all accounts in the income statement, other comprehensive income and cash flows using the average exchange rate prevailing during the applicable year.
Balance sheet
Balance sheet
Statements of income
Statements of comprehensive income
Statements of changes in shareholders' equity
Statements of cash flows
1.
Operations
2.
Material accounting policies for financial statements
3.
Cash and cash equivalents
4.
Accounts receivable
5.
Recoverable taxes
6.
Non-current assets classified as held for sale
7.
Investments
8.
Property, plant and equipment (Consolidated)
9.
Intangible assets (Consolidated)
10.
Suppliers
11.
Labor obligations
12.
Taxes and social contributions payable
13.
Loans and financing
14.
Local debentures (includes conversion swaps)
15.
Lease operations
16.
Current and deferred income tax and social contribution
17.
Provision for abandonment (ARO)
18.
Impairment
19.
Shareholders' equity
20.
Related party transactions (Parent company)
21.
Net revenue
22.
Costs of products sold
23.
Other revenues and expenses
24.
Financial income (loss)
25.
Income tax and social contribution
26.
Segment reporting (Consolidated)
27.
Objectives and policies for financial risk management
28.
Insurance
29.
Contingencies
30.
Subsequent events
Balance sheet
December 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands of dollars - US$)
Parent Company
Consolidated
Note
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
3
3,769
3,287
482,392
1,842,375
Accounts receivable
4
-
-
360,129
31,873
Oil inventories
22
-
-
52,533
66,069
Inventory of consumables
-
-
82,069
20,833
Financial instruments
14
-
-
74
-
Recoverable taxes
5
404
302
71,811
14,568
Advances to suppliers
7
7
20,703
35,676
Advances to partners
-
-
19,248
6,235
Prepaid expenses
15
81
4,571
2,072
Other receivables
-
-
159
60
4,195
3,677
1,093,689
2,019,761
Non-current assets classified as held for sale
6
-
-
-
12,291
4,195
3,677
1,093,689
2,032,052
Non-current assets
Advances to suppliers
-
-
46
46
Mark-to-market of debenture swaps
14
-
-
16,669
-
Deposits and pledges
29
-
2
6,191
2,016
Recoverable taxes
5
-
-
873
5,160
Deferred taxes
16
2,105
2,102
106,703
132,640
Related parties
20
1,932
18,568
-
-
Right-of-use (Lease CPC 06.R2/IFRS 16)
15
-
-
422,275
281,920
Investments
7
2,975,110
1,917,550
-
-
Property, plant and equipment
8
46
100
1,946,816
894,111
Intangible assets
9
-
-
2,254,534
543,141
2,979,193
1,938,322
4,754,107
1,859,034
Total assets
2,983,388
1,941,999
5,847,796
3,891,086
Balance sheet
December 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands of dollars - US$)
Parent Company
Consolidated
Note
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Suppliers
10
133
42
172,429
108,463
Labor obligations
11
3,116
3,594
55,128
26,449
Taxes and social contributions
12
140
122
122,489
30,418
Loans and financing
13
-
-
250,477
75,370
Local debentures (includes conversion swaps)
14
8,144
7,765
Contractual charges (Leases - IFRS 16)
15
-
-
46,372
12,371
Accounts payable - earn out Albacora Leste
9.2.c
-
-
59,584
-
Accounts payable on obligations associated with assets held
6
-
-
848
8,324
for sale
3,389
3,758
715,471
269,160
Liabilities directly linked to non-current assets classified as
6
-
-
-
(2,519)
held for sale
3,389
3,758
715,471
266,641
Non-current liabilities
Suppliers
10
-
-
-
288
Loans and financing
13
-
-
896,630
1,005,828
Mark-to-market of debenture swaps
14
-
-
-
17,117
Local debentures (includes conversion swaps)
14
-
-
371,852
373,768
Provision for abandonment (ARO)
17
-
-
231,638
51,367
Provision for contingencies
29
83
96
195,423
4,475
Related parties
20
113,237
42,288
-
-
Contractual charges (Leases - IFRS 16)
15
-
-
400,045
275,372
Accounts payable - earn out Albacora Leste
9.2.c
-
-
162,502
-
Other liabilities
36
-
7,592
373
113,356
42,384
2,265,682
1,728,588
Shareholders' equity
Realized share capital
19
959,899
953,380
959,899
953,380
Capital reserves
(41,856)
68,214
(41,856)
68,214
Profit reserves
1,810,361
762,020
1,810,361
762,020
Accumulated translation adjustment
121,570
129,360
121,570
129,360
Equity valuation adjustments
14
16,669
(17,117)
16,669
(17,117)
2,866,643
1,895,857
2,866,643
1,895,857
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
2,983,388
1,941,999
5,847,796
3,891,086
Statements of income
Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022
(In thousands of dollars - US$, except earnings/losses per share)
Parent Company
Consolidated
Note
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Net revenue
21
-
-
2,400,966
1,249,659
Costs of products sold
22
-
-
(849,646)
(397,668)
Gross income (loss)
-
-
1,551,320
851,991
Operating revenues (expenses)
Geology and geophysics expenses
-
-
(5,017)
(2,901)
Personnel expenses
(870)
(4,303)
(47,308)
(23,248)
General and administrative expenses
(50)
(20)
(14,195)
(9,094)
Expenses with Outsourced Services
(672)
(677)
(16,722)
(11,864)
Taxes and rates
(829)
(422)
(5,854)
(2,279)
Depreciation and amortization expenses
(53)
(79)
(20,966)
(13,776)
Equity in net income of subsidiaries
7
1,068,720
723,994
-
-
Other operating revenues (expenses), net
23
(2,489)
(66)
19,705
17,090
Operating income (loss) before financial income (loss)
1,063,757
718,427
1,460,963
805,919
Financial revenues
24
355
42
36,349
54,324
Financial expenses
24
(3,571)
(1,323)
(219,087)
(108,738)
Net exchange-rate changes
24
(1,177)
597
(29,966)
10,407
Income (loss) before income tax and social contribution
1,059,364
717,743
1,248,259
761,912
Current income tax and social contribution
25
-
-
(138,874)
(105,154)
Deferred income tax and social contribution
25
(161)
(1,486)
(50,182)
59,498
Income for the year
1,059,203
716,257
1,059,203
716,256
Basic and diluted earnings per share
Basic
1,260
0,849
1,260
0,849
Diluted
1,250
0,841
1,250
0,841
Statements of comprehensive income
Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands of dollars - US$)
Parent company and Consolidated
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Net income for the year
1,059,203
716,256
Mark-to-market of local debenture swaps
33,786
(17,117)
(-) Deferred taxes on mark-to-market of swaps
(11,487)
5,820
Translation adjustment, net of taxes
(7,790)
1,712
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of taxes
14,509
(9,585)
Total comprehensive income for the year net of taxes
1,073,712
706,671
Statements of changes in shareholders' equity
Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands of dollars - US$)
Capital reserves
Accumulated
Equity
Share
Capital
Treasury
Profit
translation
valuation
Retained
capital
reserve
shares
reserve
adjustment
adjustment
earnings
Consolidated
Balances at January 1, 2022
950,389
69,843
(7,324)
45,763
127,648
-
-
1,186,319
-
Paid-up capital
3,096
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,096
Share issuance costs
(105)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(105)
Stock options granted
-
6,928
-
-
-
-
-
6,928
Translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
1,712
-
-
1,712
Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
(17,117)
(17,117)
Acquisition of non-controlling interest
-
2,246
-
-
-
-
-
2,246
Treasury shares
-
-
(3,479)
-
-
-
-
(3,479)
Net income for the year
-
-
-
-
-
-
716,257
716,257
Legal reserve
-
-
-
35,813
-
-
(35,813)
-
Unrealized profit reserve
-
-
-
7
-
-
(7)
-
Investment reserve
-
-
-
680,437
-
-
(680,437)
-
Balances at December 31, 2022
953,380
79,017
(10,803)
762,020
129,360
(17,117)
-
1,895,857
Balances at January 1, 2023
953,380
79,017
(10,803)
762,020
129,360
(17,117)
-
1,895,857
-
Paid-up capital
6,519
-
-
-
-
-
-
6,519
Share issuance costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Stock options granted
-
18,118
-
-
-
-
-
18,118
Translation adjustment
-
-
-
-
(7,790)
-
-
(7,790)
Gain (loss) with financial instruments
-
-
-
-
-
33,786
-
33,786
Share-based remuneration
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Offset of loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dividends distributed
-
-
-
(10,862)
-
-
-
(10,862)
Treasury shares
-
-
(101,555)
-
-
-
-
(101,555)
Gain (loss) with the buyback of preferred shares in the subsidiary
-
(26,633)
-
-
-
-
-
(26,633)
Net income for the year
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,059,203
1,059,203
Legal reserve
-
-
-
52,960
-
-
(52,960)
-
Unrealized profit reserve
-
-
-
10
-
-
(10)
-
Investment reserve
-
-
-
1,006,233
-
-
(1,006,233)
-
Balances at December 31, 2023
959,899
70,502
(112,358)
1,810,361
121,570
16,669
-
2,866,643
Statements of cash flows
Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands of dollars - US$)
Parent Company
Consolidated
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
12/31/2023
12/31/2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Income (loss) for the year (before taxes)
1,059,364
717,743
1,248,259
761,913
Depreciation and amortization
53
79
392,175
156,955
Financial revenue
(1,008)
(1,444)
(165,975)
(85,495)
Financial expenses
7,378
2,301
372,151
112,821
Share-based remuneration
18,118
6,929
18,118
6,929
Equity in net income of subsidiaries
(1,068,720)
(723,995)
-
-
Provision for contingencies/losses/R&D
(20)
(1)
12,360
1,038
Amendment of the provision for abandonment/IFRS 16 Contracts
-
-
(109,216)
(71,642)
Gain on disposal of assets held for sale
-
-
(7,134)
-
15,165
1,612
1,760,738
882,519
(Increase) decrease in assets
Accounts receivable
-
-
(305,968)
132,410
Recoverable taxes
287
22
(85,786)
8,306
Prepaid expenses
77
(95)
(2,150)
(206)
Advances to suppliers
-
(7)
5,201
(20,668)
Oil inventories
-
-
46,348
(32,114)
Inventory of consumables
-
-
(12,115)
(15,804)
Related parties
16,421
(7,967)
-
-
Advance to partners in oil and gas operations
-
-
(23,998)
1,519
Deposits and pledges
3
(2)
361
(453)
Other receivables
(4)
30
111
440
Increase (decrease) in liabilities
Suppliers
408
(36)
37,803
70,309
Labor obligations
(145)
566
24,640
(422)
Taxes and social contributions
(1,251)
(48)
(69,281)
(117,803)
Related parties
64,861
1,932
-
-
Other liabilities
35
-
23,251
7,012
Net cash (invested in) from operating activities
95,857
(3,993)
1,399,155
915,045
Cash flows from investment activities
(Investment in) redemption of securities
-
63
-
668,486
(Investment in) redemption of abandonment fund
-
-
-
883
Non-current assets held for sale
-
-
(2,594)
-
(Purchase) sale of property, plant and equipment
-
-
(864,149)
(368,797)
(Purchase) sale of intangible assets
-
-
(78)
(166)
(Acquisition) of oil and gas assets
-
-
(1,699,894)
(360,150)
Net cash (invested in) from investment activities
-
63
(2,566,715)
(59,744)
Cash flows from financing activities
Borrowings
-
-
328,000
478,000
Repayment of principal on loans
-
-
(270,000)
-
Interest paid on loans
-
-
(70,103)
(44,062)
Contractual charges - Leases IFRS 16 - Principal
-
-
(8,876)
(12,813)
Contractual charges (Leases - IFRS 16) - Interest
-
-
(29,957)
(11,086)
Funding of debentures
-
-
-
397,520
Interest paid on debentures
-
-
(36,488)
-
Derivative transactions
-
-
-
6,274
(Decrease) Paid-up capital
6,519
2,991
6,519
2,991
Own Company's shares (held in treasury)
(101,894)
-
(101,894)
(3,571)
Dividends distributed
-
-
(10,862)
-
Net cash (invested in) from financing activities
(95,375)
2,991
(193,661)
813,253
Translation adjustment
-
-
1,238
(121)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
482
(939)
(1,359,983)
1,668,433
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
3,287
4,226
1,842,375
173,942
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
3,769
3,287
482,392
1,842,375
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
482
(939)
(1,359,983)
1,668,433
Notes to the financial statements
December 31, 2023
(In thousands of dollars - US$, unless otherwise indicated)
1. Operations
Petro Rio S.A. ("Prio" or "Company"), was established on July 17, 2009. Headquartered in the city of Rio de Janeiro, its main purpose is to hold interests in other companies as partner, shareholder or unitholder, in Brazil and abroad, with a focus on exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas.
For the purpose of this report, Petro Rio S.A and its subsidiaries are denominated, individually or jointly, as the "Company" or "Group", respectively.
Its relevant activities are carried out by means of subsidiaries Petro Rio Jaguar Petróleo SA. ("Jaguar"), Prio Bravo Ltda ("Bravo"), Brasoil Coral Exploração Petrolífera S.A. ("Coral") and Prio Forte S.A. ("Forte"), and they are focused on the production of oil and natural gas, operating in Campos Basin on December 31, 2023:
Country
Basin
Block
Field
Concessionaire
%
Status
Phase
Brazil
Campos
BM-C-8
Polvo
Bravo
100%
Operator
Production
Brazil
Campos
C-M-466
Tubarão Martelo
Bravo
100%
Operator
Production
Brazil
Campos
Frade
Frade
Jaguar
100%
Operator
Production
Brazil
Campos
Albacora Leste
Albacora Leste
Jaguar
90%
Operator
Production
Brazil
Campos
BM-C-30
Wahoo
Jaguar
64%
Operator
Exploration
Brazil
Campos
BM-C-32
Itaipu
Jaguar
100%
Operator
Exploration
Brazil
Foz do Amazonas
FZA-M-254
Coral
100%
Operator
Exploration
Brazil
Foz do Amazonas
FZA-M-539
Pirapema
Coral
100%
Operator
Exploration
Below we describe the activities in the main Fields where the Company operates:
Polvo Field
The Company is the operator and holds 100% of the Polvo Field concession contract, acquired from BP Energy do Brasil Ltda. ("BP") - 60% in 2014 and from Maersk Energia Ltda. ("Maersk") - 40% in 2015. On March 29, 2023, the Field concession was transferred from the subsidiary Petro Rio O&G Exploração e Produção de Petróleo Ltda. ("PrioOG") to the subsidiary Bravo, starting a process of restructuring/streamlining the group's corporate structure, with no impact on the financial statements.
The Polvo Field is in the southern portion of the Campos Basin (offshore) some 100 km east of the city of Cabo Frio in the state of Rio de Janeiro. The license covers an area of approximately 134 km2 with several prospects for future exploration. Average daily output in 2023 was of roughly 6.4 thousand bbl (6.6 thousand bbl in 2022).
Tubarão Martelo ("TBMT") and Dommo Energia S.A. (currently Prio Forte S.A. - "Forte")
As of August 3, 2020, PrioOG completed the acquisition of 80% of the Tubarão Martelo Field operations and took over the Field's operation.
The Tubarão Martelo Field is located in the south of the Campos Basin, approximately 86 kilometers off the coast of the State of Rio de Janeiro. The license covers an area of approximately 32 km², with an average water depth of 110m. In 2023, the Field produced approximately 9.3 thousand bbl of oil per day (10.5 thousand bbl of oil per day in 2022).
On January 8, 2023, the subsidiary Petro Rio OPCO Exploração Petrolífera Ltda. ("OPCO") completed the acquisition of shares and control of Dommo. As of this date, all Dommo's
Notes to the financial statements
December 31, 2023
(In thousands of dollars - US$, unless otherwise indicated)
shares were transferred to OPCO, in exchange for PNA shares that were redeemed on the same day for PRIO3 shares; and PNB, in turn redeemed in cash on January 13, 2023, as detailed in Note 9. Dommo Energia S.A. had its corporate name changed to Prio Forte S.A. ("Forte").
FPSO Bravo and connection between the Polvo and Tubarão Martelo fields
As of February 3, 2020, the Company entered into a contract for the acquisition of the FPSO Bravo vessel (Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading - FPSO), built in 2012 with a processing capacity of 100 thousand bbl of oil per day and storage capacity of 1.3 million bbl.
Currently, the FPSO operates in the Tubarão Martelo and Polvo Fields, through a tieback with the Polvo A Fixed Platform, concluded on July 14, 2021.
Frade Field
On March 25, 2019 and October 01, 2019, after complying with the precedent conditions and obtaining the necessary approvals, Jaguar completed the acquisition of 51.74% and 18.26%, respectively, of interest in the concession of Frade Field, in the operational assets of the Field, and assumed the operation of the Field.
Furthermore, on November 28, 2019, Jaguar signed a purchase and sale agreement with Petrobras for the acquisition of the remaining 30% interest in the Field, increasing interest in Frade Field to 100%. The completion of this transaction took place on February 5, 2021.
The Frade Field is in the northern region of the Campos Basin, about 120 kilometers from the coast of the State of Rio de Janeiro. The license covers an area of approximately 154 km², with an average water depth of 1,155 m. In 2023, the Field produced approximately 47.5 thousand bbl of oil per day (22.3 thousand bbl of oil per day in 2022).
Albacora Leste field
On April 28, 2022, Jaguar signed a Purchase and Sale Agreement with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. ("Petrobras") for the acquisition of a 90% interest and operation of Albacora Leste Field, with Repsol Sinopec Brasil as the partner holding the remaining 10%.
On January 26, 2023, upon ANP's approval, the acquisition of control, a 90% interest in Albacora Leste Field ("Field" or "Albacora Leste") with Petrobras was concluded. As of this date, PRIO becomes the operator of the asset, pursuant to Note 9.
Albacora Leste is located at a water depth of 1,200 meters, in the north of the Campos Basin, 23 km from the Frade Field. Discovered in 1986, the Field had its first oil in 1998 through its 10 producing wells and 6 injection wells currently in operation. The field produced in 2023, approximately 27.3 thousand bbl of oil per day.
