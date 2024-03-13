Petro Rio S.A.

Individual and consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Independent auditor's report

Legal Notice

This report uses the Company's functional currency, the US dollar, as the presentation currency, and was prepared to allow comparison with other companies in the oil sector. For comparability purposes, we have converted (i) all assets and liabilities on the Balance Sheet as of December 31, 2022 at the closing exchange rate on December 31, 2022; (ii) all accounts in the income statement, other comprehensive income and cash flows using the average exchange rate prevailing during the applicable year.

Balance sheet

3

Balance sheet

4

Statements of income

5

Statements of comprehensive income

6

Statements of changes in shareholders' equity

7

Statements of cash flows

8

1.

Operations

9

2.

Material accounting policies for financial statements

12

3.

Cash and cash equivalents

27

4.

Accounts receivable

28

5.

Recoverable taxes

28

6.

Non-current assets classified as held for sale

29

7.

Investments

30

8.

Property, plant and equipment (Consolidated)

32

9.

Intangible assets (Consolidated)

33

10.

Suppliers

36

11.

Labor obligations

37

12.

Taxes and social contributions payable

37

13.

Loans and financing

37

14.

Local debentures (includes conversion swaps)

39

15.

Lease operations

40

16.

Current and deferred income tax and social contribution

42

17.

Provision for abandonment (ARO)

43

18.

Impairment

44

19.

Shareholders' equity

44

20.

Related party transactions (Parent company)

47

21.

Net revenue

48

22.

Costs of products sold

48

23.

Other revenues and expenses

49

24.

Financial income (loss)

49

25.

Income tax and social contribution

50

26.

Segment reporting (Consolidated)

51

27.

Objectives and policies for financial risk management

51

28.

Insurance

56

29.

Contingencies

57

30.

Subsequent events

59

2

Balance sheet

December 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands of dollars - US$)

Parent Company

Consolidated

Note

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

3

3,769

3,287

482,392

1,842,375

Accounts receivable

4

-

-

360,129

31,873

Oil inventories

22

-

-

52,533

66,069

Inventory of consumables

-

-

82,069

20,833

Financial instruments

14

-

-

74

-

Recoverable taxes

5

404

302

71,811

14,568

Advances to suppliers

7

7

20,703

35,676

Advances to partners

-

-

19,248

6,235

Prepaid expenses

15

81

4,571

2,072

Other receivables

-

-

159

60

4,195

3,677

1,093,689

2,019,761

Non-current assets classified as held for sale

6

-

-

-

12,291

4,195

3,677

1,093,689

2,032,052

Non-current assets

Advances to suppliers

-

-

46

46

Mark-to-market of debenture swaps

14

-

-

16,669

-

Deposits and pledges

29

-

2

6,191

2,016

Recoverable taxes

5

-

-

873

5,160

Deferred taxes

16

2,105

2,102

106,703

132,640

Related parties

20

1,932

18,568

-

-

Right-of-use (Lease CPC 06.R2/IFRS 16)

15

-

-

422,275

281,920

Investments

7

2,975,110

1,917,550

-

-

Property, plant and equipment

8

46

100

1,946,816

894,111

Intangible assets

9

-

-

2,254,534

543,141

2,979,193

1,938,322

4,754,107

1,859,034

Total assets

2,983,388

1,941,999

5,847,796

3,891,086

See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.

3

Balance sheet

December 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands of dollars - US$)

Parent Company

Consolidated

Note

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

Suppliers

10

133

42

172,429

108,463

Labor obligations

11

3,116

3,594

55,128

26,449

Taxes and social contributions

12

140

122

122,489

30,418

Loans and financing

13

-

-

250,477

75,370

Local debentures (includes conversion swaps)

14

8,144

7,765

Contractual charges (Leases - IFRS 16)

15

-

-

46,372

12,371

Accounts payable - earn out Albacora Leste

9.2.c

-

-

59,584

-

Accounts payable on obligations associated with assets held

6

-

-

848

8,324

for sale

3,389

3,758

715,471

269,160

Liabilities directly linked to non-current assets classified as

6

-

-

-

(2,519)

held for sale

3,389

3,758

715,471

266,641

Non-current liabilities

Suppliers

10

-

-

-

288

Loans and financing

13

-

-

896,630

1,005,828

Mark-to-market of debenture swaps

14

-

-

-

17,117

Local debentures (includes conversion swaps)

14

-

-

371,852

373,768

Provision for abandonment (ARO)

17

-

-

231,638

51,367

Provision for contingencies

29

83

96

195,423

4,475

Related parties

20

113,237

42,288

-

-

Contractual charges (Leases - IFRS 16)

15

-

-

400,045

275,372

Accounts payable - earn out Albacora Leste

9.2.c

-

-

162,502

-

Other liabilities

36

-

7,592

373

113,356

42,384

2,265,682

1,728,588

Shareholders' equity

Realized share capital

19

959,899

953,380

959,899

953,380

Capital reserves

(41,856)

68,214

(41,856)

68,214

Profit reserves

1,810,361

762,020

1,810,361

762,020

Accumulated translation adjustment

121,570

129,360

121,570

129,360

Equity valuation adjustments

14

16,669

(17,117)

16,669

(17,117)

2,866,643

1,895,857

2,866,643

1,895,857

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

2,983,388

1,941,999

5,847,796

3,891,086

See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.

4

Statements of income

Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

(In thousands of dollars - US$, except earnings/losses per share)

Parent Company

Consolidated

Note

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Net revenue

21

-

-

2,400,966

1,249,659

Costs of products sold

22

-

-

(849,646)

(397,668)

Gross income (loss)

-

-

1,551,320

851,991

Operating revenues (expenses)

Geology and geophysics expenses

-

-

(5,017)

(2,901)

Personnel expenses

(870)

(4,303)

(47,308)

(23,248)

General and administrative expenses

(50)

(20)

(14,195)

(9,094)

Expenses with Outsourced Services

(672)

(677)

(16,722)

(11,864)

Taxes and rates

(829)

(422)

(5,854)

(2,279)

Depreciation and amortization expenses

(53)

(79)

(20,966)

(13,776)

Equity in net income of subsidiaries

7

1,068,720

723,994

-

-

Other operating revenues (expenses), net

23

(2,489)

(66)

19,705

17,090

Operating income (loss) before financial income (loss)

1,063,757

718,427

1,460,963

805,919

Financial revenues

24

355

42

36,349

54,324

Financial expenses

24

(3,571)

(1,323)

(219,087)

(108,738)

Net exchange-rate changes

24

(1,177)

597

(29,966)

10,407

Income (loss) before income tax and social contribution

1,059,364

717,743

1,248,259

761,912

Current income tax and social contribution

25

-

-

(138,874)

(105,154)

Deferred income tax and social contribution

25

(161)

(1,486)

(50,182)

59,498

Income for the year

1,059,203

716,257

1,059,203

716,256

Basic and diluted earnings per share

Basic

1,260

0,849

1,260

0,849

Diluted

1,250

0,841

1,250

0,841

See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.

5

Statements of comprehensive income

Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands of dollars - US$)

Parent company and Consolidated

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Net income for the year

1,059,203

716,256

Mark-to-market of local debenture swaps

33,786

(17,117)

(-) Deferred taxes on mark-to-market of swaps

(11,487)

5,820

Translation adjustment, net of taxes

(7,790)

1,712

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of taxes

14,509

(9,585)

Total comprehensive income for the year net of taxes

1,073,712

706,671

See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.

6

Statements of changes in shareholders' equity

Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands of dollars - US$)

Capital reserves

Accumulated

Equity

Share

Capital

Treasury

Profit

translation

valuation

Retained

capital

reserve

shares

reserve

adjustment

adjustment

earnings

Consolidated

Balances at January 1, 2022

950,389

69,843

(7,324)

45,763

127,648

-

-

1,186,319

-

Paid-up capital

3,096

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,096

Share issuance costs

(105)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(105)

Stock options granted

-

6,928

-

-

-

-

-

6,928

Translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

1,712

-

-

1,712

Gain (loss) on derivative financial instruments

-

-

-

-

-

(17,117)

(17,117)

Acquisition of non-controlling interest

-

2,246

-

-

-

-

-

2,246

Treasury shares

-

-

(3,479)

-

-

-

-

(3,479)

Net income for the year

-

-

-

-

-

-

716,257

716,257

Legal reserve

-

-

-

35,813

-

-

(35,813)

-

Unrealized profit reserve

-

-

-

7

-

-

(7)

-

Investment reserve

-

-

-

680,437

-

-

(680,437)

-

Balances at December 31, 2022

953,380

79,017

(10,803)

762,020

129,360

(17,117)

-

1,895,857

Balances at January 1, 2023

953,380

79,017

(10,803)

762,020

129,360

(17,117)

-

1,895,857

-

Paid-up capital

6,519

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,519

Share issuance costs

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Stock options granted

-

18,118

-

-

-

-

-

18,118

Translation adjustment

-

-

-

-

(7,790)

-

-

(7,790)

Gain (loss) with financial instruments

-

-

-

-

-

33,786

-

33,786

Share-based remuneration

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Offset of loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dividends distributed

-

-

-

(10,862)

-

-

-

(10,862)

Treasury shares

-

-

(101,555)

-

-

-

-

(101,555)

Gain (loss) with the buyback of preferred shares in the subsidiary

-

(26,633)

-

-

-

-

-

(26,633)

Net income for the year

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,059,203

1,059,203

Legal reserve

-

-

-

52,960

-

-

(52,960)

-

Unrealized profit reserve

-

-

-

10

-

-

(10)

-

Investment reserve

-

-

-

1,006,233

-

-

(1,006,233)

-

Balances at December 31, 2023

959,899

70,502

(112,358)

1,810,361

121,570

16,669

-

2,866,643

See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.

7

Statements of cash flows

Years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (In thousands of dollars - US$)

Parent Company

Consolidated

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2023

12/31/2022

Cash flows from operating activities

Income (loss) for the year (before taxes)

1,059,364

717,743

1,248,259

761,913

Depreciation and amortization

53

79

392,175

156,955

Financial revenue

(1,008)

(1,444)

(165,975)

(85,495)

Financial expenses

7,378

2,301

372,151

112,821

Share-based remuneration

18,118

6,929

18,118

6,929

Equity in net income of subsidiaries

(1,068,720)

(723,995)

-

-

Provision for contingencies/losses/R&D

(20)

(1)

12,360

1,038

Amendment of the provision for abandonment/IFRS 16 Contracts

-

-

(109,216)

(71,642)

Gain on disposal of assets held for sale

-

-

(7,134)

-

15,165

1,612

1,760,738

882,519

(Increase) decrease in assets

Accounts receivable

-

-

(305,968)

132,410

Recoverable taxes

287

22

(85,786)

8,306

Prepaid expenses

77

(95)

(2,150)

(206)

Advances to suppliers

-

(7)

5,201

(20,668)

Oil inventories

-

-

46,348

(32,114)

Inventory of consumables

-

-

(12,115)

(15,804)

Related parties

16,421

(7,967)

-

-

Advance to partners in oil and gas operations

-

-

(23,998)

1,519

Deposits and pledges

3

(2)

361

(453)

Other receivables

(4)

30

111

440

Increase (decrease) in liabilities

Suppliers

408

(36)

37,803

70,309

Labor obligations

(145)

566

24,640

(422)

Taxes and social contributions

(1,251)

(48)

(69,281)

(117,803)

Related parties

64,861

1,932

-

-

Other liabilities

35

-

23,251

7,012

Net cash (invested in) from operating activities

95,857

(3,993)

1,399,155

915,045

Cash flows from investment activities

(Investment in) redemption of securities

-

63

-

668,486

(Investment in) redemption of abandonment fund

-

-

-

883

Non-current assets held for sale

-

-

(2,594)

-

(Purchase) sale of property, plant and equipment

-

-

(864,149)

(368,797)

(Purchase) sale of intangible assets

-

-

(78)

(166)

(Acquisition) of oil and gas assets

-

-

(1,699,894)

(360,150)

Net cash (invested in) from investment activities

-

63

(2,566,715)

(59,744)

Cash flows from financing activities

Borrowings

-

-

328,000

478,000

Repayment of principal on loans

-

-

(270,000)

-

Interest paid on loans

-

-

(70,103)

(44,062)

Contractual charges - Leases IFRS 16 - Principal

-

-

(8,876)

(12,813)

Contractual charges (Leases - IFRS 16) - Interest

-

-

(29,957)

(11,086)

Funding of debentures

-

-

-

397,520

Interest paid on debentures

-

-

(36,488)

-

Derivative transactions

-

-

-

6,274

(Decrease) Paid-up capital

6,519

2,991

6,519

2,991

Own Company's shares (held in treasury)

(101,894)

-

(101,894)

(3,571)

Dividends distributed

-

-

(10,862)

-

Net cash (invested in) from financing activities

(95,375)

2,991

(193,661)

813,253

Translation adjustment

-

-

1,238

(121)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

482

(939)

(1,359,983)

1,668,433

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

3,287

4,226

1,842,375

173,942

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

3,769

3,287

482,392

1,842,375

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

482

(939)

(1,359,983)

1,668,433

See the accompanying notes to the financial statements.

8

Notes to the financial statements

December 31, 2023

(In thousands of dollars - US$, unless otherwise indicated)

1. Operations

Petro Rio S.A. ("Prio" or "Company"), was established on July 17, 2009. Headquartered in the city of Rio de Janeiro, its main purpose is to hold interests in other companies as partner, shareholder or unitholder, in Brazil and abroad, with a focus on exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas.

For the purpose of this report, Petro Rio S.A and its subsidiaries are denominated, individually or jointly, as the "Company" or "Group", respectively.

Its relevant activities are carried out by means of subsidiaries Petro Rio Jaguar Petróleo SA. ("Jaguar"), Prio Bravo Ltda ("Bravo"), Brasoil Coral Exploração Petrolífera S.A. ("Coral") and Prio Forte S.A. ("Forte"), and they are focused on the production of oil and natural gas, operating in Campos Basin on December 31, 2023:

Country

Basin

Block

Field

Concessionaire

%

Status

Phase

Brazil

Campos

BM-C-8

Polvo

Bravo

100%

Operator

Production

Brazil

Campos

C-M-466

Tubarão Martelo

Bravo

100%

Operator

Production

Brazil

Campos

Frade

Frade

Jaguar

100%

Operator

Production

Brazil

Campos

Albacora Leste

Albacora Leste

Jaguar

90%

Operator

Production

Brazil

Campos

BM-C-30

Wahoo

Jaguar

64%

Operator

Exploration

Brazil

Campos

BM-C-32

Itaipu

Jaguar

100%

Operator

Exploration

Brazil

Foz do Amazonas

FZA-M-254

Coral

100%

Operator

Exploration

Brazil

Foz do Amazonas

FZA-M-539

Pirapema

Coral

100%

Operator

Exploration

Below we describe the activities in the main Fields where the Company operates:

Polvo Field

The Company is the operator and holds 100% of the Polvo Field concession contract, acquired from BP Energy do Brasil Ltda. ("BP") - 60% in 2014 and from Maersk Energia Ltda. ("Maersk") - 40% in 2015. On March 29, 2023, the Field concession was transferred from the subsidiary Petro Rio O&G Exploração e Produção de Petróleo Ltda. ("PrioOG") to the subsidiary Bravo, starting a process of restructuring/streamlining the group's corporate structure, with no impact on the financial statements.

The Polvo Field is in the southern portion of the Campos Basin (offshore) some 100 km east of the city of Cabo Frio in the state of Rio de Janeiro. The license covers an area of approximately 134 km2 with several prospects for future exploration. Average daily output in 2023 was of roughly 6.4 thousand bbl (6.6 thousand bbl in 2022).

Tubarão Martelo ("TBMT") and Dommo Energia S.A. (currently Prio Forte S.A. - "Forte")

As of August 3, 2020, PrioOG completed the acquisition of 80% of the Tubarão Martelo Field operations and took over the Field's operation.

The Tubarão Martelo Field is located in the south of the Campos Basin, approximately 86 kilometers off the coast of the State of Rio de Janeiro. The license covers an area of approximately 32 km², with an average water depth of 110m. In 2023, the Field produced approximately 9.3 thousand bbl of oil per day (10.5 thousand bbl of oil per day in 2022).

On January 8, 2023, the subsidiary Petro Rio OPCO Exploração Petrolífera Ltda. ("OPCO") completed the acquisition of shares and control of Dommo. As of this date, all Dommo's

9

Notes to the financial statements

December 31, 2023

(In thousands of dollars - US$, unless otherwise indicated)

shares were transferred to OPCO, in exchange for PNA shares that were redeemed on the same day for PRIO3 shares; and PNB, in turn redeemed in cash on January 13, 2023, as detailed in Note 9. Dommo Energia S.A. had its corporate name changed to Prio Forte S.A. ("Forte").

FPSO Bravo and connection between the Polvo and Tubarão Martelo fields

As of February 3, 2020, the Company entered into a contract for the acquisition of the FPSO Bravo vessel (Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading - FPSO), built in 2012 with a processing capacity of 100 thousand bbl of oil per day and storage capacity of 1.3 million bbl.

Currently, the FPSO operates in the Tubarão Martelo and Polvo Fields, through a tieback with the Polvo A Fixed Platform, concluded on July 14, 2021.

Frade Field

On March 25, 2019 and October 01, 2019, after complying with the precedent conditions and obtaining the necessary approvals, Jaguar completed the acquisition of 51.74% and 18.26%, respectively, of interest in the concession of Frade Field, in the operational assets of the Field, and assumed the operation of the Field.

Furthermore, on November 28, 2019, Jaguar signed a purchase and sale agreement with Petrobras for the acquisition of the remaining 30% interest in the Field, increasing interest in Frade Field to 100%. The completion of this transaction took place on February 5, 2021.

The Frade Field is in the northern region of the Campos Basin, about 120 kilometers from the coast of the State of Rio de Janeiro. The license covers an area of approximately 154 km², with an average water depth of 1,155 m. In 2023, the Field produced approximately 47.5 thousand bbl of oil per day (22.3 thousand bbl of oil per day in 2022).

Albacora Leste field

On April 28, 2022, Jaguar signed a Purchase and Sale Agreement with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. ("Petrobras") for the acquisition of a 90% interest and operation of Albacora Leste Field, with Repsol Sinopec Brasil as the partner holding the remaining 10%.

On January 26, 2023, upon ANP's approval, the acquisition of control, a 90% interest in Albacora Leste Field ("Field" or "Albacora Leste") with Petrobras was concluded. As of this date, PRIO becomes the operator of the asset, pursuant to Note 9.

Albacora Leste is located at a water depth of 1,200 meters, in the north of the Campos Basin, 23 km from the Frade Field. Discovered in 1986, the Field had its first oil in 1998 through its 10 producing wells and 6 injection wells currently in operation. The field produced in 2023, approximately 27.3 thousand bbl of oil per day.

10

