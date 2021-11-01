PJET Announces Brick and Mortar Student Housing Project To Complement App

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET) (“PJET”) today announced the company has reached terms to fund and build a student housing residential building in Texas that will support a small private university with an enrollment of approximately 1200 students.

PJET has recently revealed a business direction change, with the company now targeting the student housing market.

Central to PJET’s business plan is a software application scheduled to launch in early December. PJET is set to launch its Student Housing Application in early December.

With student housing is in short supply and only an estimated 22% of students living on campus, PJET anticipates its Student Housing App to resonate with the resource constrained student housing market.

PJET specifically plans to target underserved smaller universities. The physical housing project announced today is the first such project planned to support smaller universities and complement the Student Housing App initiative.

In addition to introducing an App intended to be the Airbnb of student housing, the App is architected to optimize advertising to the university student demographic.

21 million U.S. college students are estimated to have over $376 billion in spending power. In 2020, students spent $39 billion on food alone. Annual student spending on clothes and accessories is estimated at $67 billion. Universities themselves spend approximately $1 billion annually advertising to the university student demographic.

See College Student Spending Habits For 2021 to learn more.

While the transaction revenue from the Student Housing App is anticipated to be substantial, PJET expects the primary profit generator to come from advertising to the university student demographic through high margin advertising revenue.

PJET’s Student Housing App design includes an artificial intelligence engine intended to optimize the App’s value to businesses looking to attract the university student demographic.

PJET redirected its operations earlier this year toward the student housing market. The majority shareholder of PJET, ACI Conglomerated, is also the majority shareholder of Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ), and represents an initiative to diversify outside the cannabis industry. Look for much more to be coming soon on the company’s new business direction.

Visit the company’s new website periodically to look for the latest updates

Company Website – www.pjet-info.com