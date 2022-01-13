PJET Targets $327 Billion University Student Living Market With Online App

Dallas, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET) (“PJET”) today confirmed plans to publish its 2022 strategic overview presentation next week on Wednesday, Jan 19th.

PJET recently introduced a new business focus delivering technology solutions to improve the student living experience.

21 million U.S. college students are estimated to have over $376 billion in spending power. In 2020, students spent $39 billion on food alone. Annual student spending on clothes and accessories is estimated at $67 billion. Universities themselves spend approximately $1 billion annually advertising to the university student demographic.

See College Student Spending Habits For 2021 to learn more.

PJET’s Student Housing App design includes an artificial intelligence engine intended to integrate a network of businesses addressing the student living ecosystem.

PJET recently announced it will soon be introducing electric motorcycles and scooters produced by Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) for use on university campuses. PJET plans to start taking orders in the first quarter of 2022. The company is launching a university campus roadshow first in Texas, where it will bring its electric motorcycle and scooter models to campuses for demonstrations and to take orders.

ALYI recently featured its partnership with PJET in an ALYI 2022 Strategic Outlook Presentation .

PJET is also building a brick-and-mortar component of its business to physically trial and prove parameters for its technology solutions. The company has reached terms to fund and build a student housing residential building in Texas that will support a small private university with an enrollment of approximately 1200 students.

Visit the company's new website periodically to look for the latest updates

Company Website – www.pjet-info.com

