Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Priority Aviation, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PJET   US74273F1012

PRIORITY AVIATION, INC.

(PJET)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PJET To Launch EV Sales Through University Campus EV Roadshow

12/28/2021 | 12:49pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET) (“PJET”) today announced the company will soon be introducing electric motorcycles and scooters for use on university campuses. PJET plans to start taking orders in the first quarter of 2022.  The company is launching a university campus roadshow first in Texas, where it will bring its electric motorcycle and scooter models to campuses for demonstrations and to take orders.

PJET recently introduced a new business focus, delivering technology solutions to improve the student living experience.

The PJET student living technology solution is centered on a Student Housing By Owner (SHBO) App. The development of the App is complete, and the App is now undergoing an internal quality review. The App is expected to launch in production imminently.

PJET is also building a brick-and-mortar component of its business to physically trial and prove parameters for its technology solutions. The company has reached terms to fund and build a student housing residential building in Texas that will support a small private university with an enrollment of approximately 1200 students. 

PJET recently announced that it would add an EV pilot to its brick-and-mortar pilot. The pilot project initiative has now expanded and has grown into a multi-campus sales program.

PJET has partnered with Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) for the production of electric motorcycles and scooters.

21 million U.S. college students are estimated to have over $376 billion in spending power.  In 2020, students spent $39 billion on food alone. Annual student spending on clothes and accessories is estimated at $67 billion.  Universities themselves spend approximately $1 billion annually advertising to the university student demographic.

See College Student Spending Habits For 2021 to learn more.

PJET’s Student Housing App design includes an artificial intelligence engine intended to integrate a network of businesses addressing the student living ecosystem.

Visit the company’s new website periodically to look for the latest updates

Company Website – www.pjet-info.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Contact:
Steven Rash
Info@pjet-info.com
+1 (800) 861-1350


All news about PRIORITY AVIATION, INC.
12:49pPJET To Launch EV Sales Through University Campus EV Roadshow
GL
12:49pPJET To Launch EV Sales Through University Campus EV Roadshow
GL
12/13PJET Plans For 2022 Revenue Serving 500 Million University Students Worldwide
GL
12/13PJET Plans For 2022 Revenue Serving 500 Million University Students Worldwide
GL
12/09PJET CEO Indicates Cryptocurrency Strategy In The Works
GL
12/09PJET CEO Indicates Cryptocurrency Strategy In The Works
GL
12/07PJET to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 8, 2021
GL
12/07PJET to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 8, 2021
GL
12/02PJET Confirms SHBO App Release Schedule and ALYI EV Order
GL
12/02PJET Confirms SHBO App Release Schedule and ALYI EV Order
GL
More news
Chart PRIORITY AVIATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Priority Aviation, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Peter Minikes President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRIORITY AVIATION, INC.311.11%3
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-3.76%23 247
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-39.21%13 910
AÉROPORTS DE PARIS4.95%12 477
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED0.26%7 619
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.33%7 001