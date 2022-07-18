Log in
PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.

Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:21 2022-07-18 pm EDT
4.543 USD   +9.47%
01:23pPriority Technology Appoints Ranjana Ram as COO
MT
12:57pPriority Promotes Ranjana Ram to Chief Operating Officer
BU
05/27PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Priority Promotes Ranjana Ram to Chief Operating Officer

07/18/2022 | 12:57pm EDT
Priority Technology Holdings (Priority) (NASDAQ: PRTH), a leading payments technology company helping customers collect, store and send money, today announced the promotion of Ranjana Ram from Executive Vice President of Corporate Development to Chief Operating Officer. As Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Ram will provide company-wide leadership, team management and vision as she oversees the implementation of Priority’s forward-focused strategies.

“Ranjana is exceptionally qualified for this role and in many ways her promotion recognizes the pivotal role she has already played,” said Tom Priore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Priority. “She most recently served as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, successfully leading all of Priority’s transaction activity since the company’s inception, including our 2018 public offering. She is a change agent and a strategist and her relentless focus and keen ability to achieve operational excellence is what makes this promotion a natural progression for Ranjana in her career, as well as for Priority.”

With over 18 years of experience in banking and payments, Ram has worked with nearly every aspect of Priority’s business, including payment operations in both SMB the B2B payments business units. Prior to her tenure at Priority, Ram worked at Institutional Credit Partners and at Credit Suisse focused on financial analysis, investment banking and structured credit securitizations. Ram is a CFA charterholder and graduate of the University of Michigan.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a payments powerhouse driving the convergence of payments and banking. The company has built a single platform to collect, store, and send money that operates at scale. We help our customers take and make payments while managing business and consumer operating accounts to monetize payment networks. Our tailored, agile technology powers high-value, payments products bolstered by our industry-leading personalized support. Additional information can be found at www.PRTH.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 655 M - -
Net income 2022 9,57 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -15,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 319 M 319 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 787
Free-Float 23,1%
Managers and Directors
Thomas C. Priore Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael T. Vollkommer Chief Financial Officer
Praveer Kumar Chief Technology Officer
Anthony Bonventre Executive Vice President-Operations
Michael K. Passilla Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRIORITY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS, INC.-41.38%319
INTUIT INC.-38.91%110 845
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-12.76%57 889
ADYEN N.V.-34.69%47 177
WORLDLINE-28.26%9 973
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-52.65%7 332