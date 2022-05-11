Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter Financial Results

Strong First Quarter Revenue Growth Across all Business Segments

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) ("Priority" or the "Company"), a leading payments technology company helping customers collect, store and send money, today announced its first quarter 2022 financial results including strong quarter-over-quarter diversified revenue growth.

Highlights of Consolidated Results

First Quarter 2022, Compared with First Quarter 2021

Financial highlights of the first quarter of 2022 compared with the first quarter of 2021, are as follows:

Revenue of $153.2 million increased 35.2% from $113.3 million.

Gross profit (a non-GAAP measure1) of $51.8 million increased $20.4 million from $31.4 million.

Gross profit margin (a non-GAAP measure1) of 33.8% increased 610 basis points from 27.7%.

Operating income of $10.8 million increased 140.0% from $4.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure1) of $30.3 million increased 68.3% from $18.0 million.

1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliations of Gross Profit, Gross Profit Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA, to their most comparable GAAP measures provided below for additional information.

"The momentum we established in 2021 continued to build in the first quarter of 2022 driven by strong growth in each of our business segments," said Tom Priore, Chairman and CEO of Priority. "Priority’s modern commerce platform is being embraced by customers in SMB, B2B and Enterprise payments and our results – particularly through the recent economic turbulence – clearly demonstrate our strong competitive positioning that can continue to achieve industry leading performance."

Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance

Priority's outlook remains strong and we are reaffirming our full-year 2022 guidance.

Revenue is forecasted to range between $650 million to $665 million, a growth rate of 26% to 29%.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) is forecasted to range between $145 million to $150 million, a growth rate of 51% to 56%.

Conference Call

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.'s leadership will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results. Participants can access the call by phone in the U.S. or Canada at (877) 501-3161 or internationally at (786) 815-8443.

The Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/sorgi7rd and will also be posted in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.PRTH.com.

An audio replay of the call will be available shortly after the conference call until May 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. EDT. To listen to the audio replay, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and enter conference ID number 7068926. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.PRTH.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This communication includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we regularly review to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions. We believe these non-GAAP measures help to illustrate the underlying financial and business trends relating to our results of operations and comparability between current and prior periods. We also use these non-GAAP measures to establish and monitor operational goals. However, these non-GAAP measures are not superior to or a substitute for prominent measurements calculated in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the non-GAAP measures are meant to be a complement to understanding measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin

The Company's non-GAAP gross profit metric represents revenues less costs of services. Gross profit margin is gross profit divided by revenues. We review these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our underlying profit trends. The reconciliation of gross profit to its most comparable GAAP measure is provided below:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues $ 153,239 $ 113,297 Costs of services (101,480 ) (81,863 ) Gross profit $ 51,759 $ 31,434 Gross profit margin 33.8 % 27.7 %

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are performance measures. EBITDA is earnings before interest, income tax, and depreciation and amortization expenses ("EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA begins with EBITDA but further excludes certain non-cash costs, such as stock-based compensation and the write-off of the carrying value of investments or other assets, as well as debt extinguishment and modification expenses and other expenses and income items considered non-recurring, such as acquisition integration expenses, certain professional fees, and litigation settlements. We review the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions.

The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure is provided below:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net loss $ (333 ) $ (2,679 ) Interest expense 11,535 9,168 Income tax benefit (325 ) (2,231 ) Depreciation and amortization 17,353 9,070 EBITDA 28,230 13,328 Selling, general and administrative 310 3,627 Non-cash stock-based compensation 1,558 558 Other non-operating expense 225 488 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,323 $ 18,001

Further detail of certain of these adjustments, and where these items are recorded in our consolidated statements of operations, is provided below:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Selling, general and administrative expenses: Certain legal fees $ 164 $ 1,843 Professional, accounting and consulting fees 146 1,784 $ 310 $ 3,627

Priority does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures because it could not do so without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of the information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, the Company does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for various cash and non-cash reconciling items that would be difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. For example, stock-based compensation expense would be difficult to estimate because it depends on the Company's future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of the Company's common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. As a result, the Company does not believe that a GAAP reconciliation would provide meaningful supplemental information about the Company's outlook.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a payments powerhouse driving the convergence of payments and banking. The company has built a single platform to collect, store, and send money that operates at scale. We help our customers take and make payments while managing business and consumer operating accounts to monetize payment networks. Our tailored, agile technology powers high-value, payments products bolstered by our industry-leading personalized support. Additional information can be found at www.PRTH.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services, and other statements identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "future," "intends," "could," "estimate," "predict," "projects," "targeting," "potential" or "contingent," "guidance," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our 2022 outlook and statements regarding our market and growth opportunities. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, expressed, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially, and potentially adversely, from those discussed or implied herein.

We caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our SEC filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 17, 2022. These filings are available online at www.sec.gov or www.PRTH.com.

We caution you that the important factors referenced above may not contain all of the factors that are important to you. In addition, we cannot assure you that we will realize the results or developments we expect or anticipate or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences we anticipate or affect us or our operations in the way we expect. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues $ 153,239 $ 113,297 Operating expenses Costs of services 101,480 81,863 Salary and employee benefits 16,077 9,548 Depreciation and amortization 17,353 9,070 Selling, general and administrative 7,503 8,289 Total operating expenses 142,413 108,770 Operating income 10,826 4,527 Other (expense) income Interest expense (11,535 ) (9,168 ) Other income (expense), net 51 (269 ) Total other expense, net (11,484 ) (9,437 ) Loss before income taxes (658 ) (4,910 ) Income tax benefit (325 ) (2,231 ) Net loss (333 ) (2,679 ) Less: Dividends and accretion attributable to redeemable senior preferred stockholders (8,400 ) — Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (8,733 ) $ (2,679 ) Loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 78,597 67,543

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,557 $ 20,300 Restricted cash 13,588 28,859 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 72,863 58,423 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,378 15,807 Current portion of notes receivable 652 272 Settlement assets and customer account balances 498,616 479,471 Total current assets 611,654 603,132 Notes receivable, less current portion 2,027 105 Property, equipment and software, net 25,397 25,233 Goodwill 365,740 365,740 Intangible assets, net 325,084 340,211 Deferred income taxes, net 11,493 8,265 Other noncurrent assets 8,944 9,256 Total assets $ 1,350,339 $ 1,351,942 Liabilities, Redeemable Senior Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 43,464 $ 42,523 Accrued residual commissions 34,372 29,532 Customer deposits and advance payments 5,008 5,021 Current portion of long-term debt 6,200 6,200 Settlement and customer account obligations 503,731 500,291 Total current liabilities 592,775 583,567 Long-term debt, net of current portion, discounts and debt issuance costs 598,403 604,105 Other noncurrent liabilities 15,677 18,349 Total noncurrent liabilities 614,080 622,454 Total liabilities 1,206,855 1,206,021 Redeemable senior preferred stock 215,053 210,158 Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock — — Common stock 78 77 Treasury stock, at cost (4,248 ) (4,091 ) Additional paid-in capital 32,992 39,835 Accumulated deficit (100,391 ) (100,058 ) Total stockholders' deficit (71,569 ) (64,237 ) Total liabilities, redeemable senior preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 1,350,339 $ 1,351,942

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (333 ) $ (2,679 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of assets 17,353 9,070 Stock-based compensation 1,558 558 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 848 590 Deferred income tax benefit (3,227 ) (2,299 ) PIK interest — 1,924 Other non-cash items, net — (64 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (14,440 ) (9,575 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 164 (539 ) Income taxes payable (receivable) 2,913 (44 ) Notes receivable 98 862 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 5,316 8,633 Customer deposits and advance payments (13 ) 2,604 Other assets and liabilities, net (624 ) 59 Net cash provided by operating activities 9,613 9,100 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, equipment and software (2,370 ) (2,754 ) Notes receivable loan funding (2,400 ) — Acquisitions of intangible assets (941 ) (2,937 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,711 ) (5,691 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of long-term debt (1,550 ) (4,860 ) Repayments of borrowings under revolving credit facility (5,000 ) — Dividends paid to redeemable senior preferred stockholders (3,505 ) — Settlement and customer accounts obligations, net 12,749 (22,526 ) Other financing activities (156 ) 617 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,538 (26,769 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 6,440 (23,360 ) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 518,093 88,120 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 524,533 $ 64,760 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,557 $ 5,827 Restricted cash 13,588 58,933 Customer account balances 497,388 — Total cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 524,533 $ 64,760

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Reportable Segments' Results (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 SMB Payments: Revenue $ 129,959 $ 109,101 Operating expenses 117,473 95,812 Operating income $ 12,486 $ 13,289 Operating margin 9.6 % 12.2 % Depreciation and amortization $ 10,824 $ 8,708 Key indicators: Merchant bankcard processing dollar value $ 14,076,847 $ 11,883,166 Merchant bankcard transaction volume 145,948 127,583 B2B Payments: Revenue $ 5,925 $ 3,500 Operating expenses 5,516 3,909 Operating income (loss) $ 409 $ (409 ) Operating margin 6.9 % (11.7 ) % Depreciation and amortization $ 73 $ 74 Key indicators: Merchant bankcard processing dollar value $ 108,407 $ 63,650 Merchant bankcard transaction volume 88 39 Enterprise Payments: Revenue $ 17,355 $ 696 Operating expenses 12,861 532 Operating income $ 4,494 $ 164 Operating margin 25.9 % 23.6 % Depreciation and amortization $ 6,197 $ — Key indicators: Merchant bankcard processing dollar value $ 216,398 $ — Merchant bankcard transaction volume 372 — Operating income of reportable segments $ 17,389 $ 13,044 Less: Corporate expense (6,563 ) (8,517 ) Consolidated operating income $ 10,826 $ 4,527 Corporate depreciation and amortization $ 259 $ 288 Key indicators: Merchant bankcard processing dollar value $ 14,401,652 $ 11,946,816 Merchant bankcard transaction volume 146,408 127,622

