Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Announces First Quarter Financial Results
05/11/2022 | 07:06am EDT
Strong First Quarter Revenue Growth Across all Business Segments
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) ("Priority" or the "Company"), a leading payments technology company helping customers collect, store and send money, today announced its first quarter 2022 financial results including strong quarter-over-quarter diversified revenue growth.
Highlights of Consolidated Results
First Quarter 2022, Compared with First Quarter 2021
Financial highlights of the first quarter of 2022 compared with the first quarter of 2021, are as follows:
Revenue of $153.2 million increased 35.2% from $113.3 million.
Gross profit (a non-GAAP measure1) of $51.8 million increased $20.4 million from $31.4 million.
Gross profit margin (a non-GAAP measure1) of 33.8% increased 610 basis points from 27.7%.
Operating income of $10.8 million increased 140.0% from $4.5 million.
Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure1) of $30.3 million increased 68.3% from $18.0 million.
1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliations of Gross Profit, Gross Profit Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA, to their most comparable GAAP measures provided below for additional information.
"The momentum we established in 2021 continued to build in the first quarter of 2022 driven by strong growth in each of our business segments," said Tom Priore, Chairman and CEO of Priority. "Priority’s modern commerce platform is being embraced by customers in SMB, B2B and Enterprise payments and our results – particularly through the recent economic turbulence – clearly demonstrate our strong competitive positioning that can continue to achieve industry leading performance."
Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance
Priority's outlook remains strong and we are reaffirming our full-year 2022 guidance.
Revenue is forecasted to range between $650 million to $665 million, a growth rate of 26% to 29%.
Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) is forecasted to range between $145 million to $150 million, a growth rate of 51% to 56%.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This communication includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we regularly review to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions. We believe these non-GAAP measures help to illustrate the underlying financial and business trends relating to our results of operations and comparability between current and prior periods. We also use these non-GAAP measures to establish and monitor operational goals. However, these non-GAAP measures are not superior to or a substitute for prominent measurements calculated in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the non-GAAP measures are meant to be a complement to understanding measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin
The Company's non-GAAP gross profit metric represents revenues less costs of services. Gross profit margin is gross profit divided by revenues. We review these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our underlying profit trends. The reconciliation of gross profit to its most comparable GAAP measure is provided below:
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Revenues
$
153,239
$
113,297
Costs of services
(101,480
)
(81,863
)
Gross profit
$
51,759
$
31,434
Gross profit margin
33.8
%
27.7
%
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are performance measures. EBITDA is earnings before interest, income tax, and depreciation and amortization expenses ("EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA begins with EBITDA but further excludes certain non-cash costs, such as stock-based compensation and the write-off of the carrying value of investments or other assets, as well as debt extinguishment and modification expenses and other expenses and income items considered non-recurring, such as acquisition integration expenses, certain professional fees, and litigation settlements. We review the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions.
The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure is provided below:
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Net loss
$
(333
)
$
(2,679
)
Interest expense
11,535
9,168
Income tax benefit
(325
)
(2,231
)
Depreciation and amortization
17,353
9,070
EBITDA
28,230
13,328
Selling, general and administrative
310
3,627
Non-cash stock-based compensation
1,558
558
Other non-operating expense
225
488
Adjusted EBITDA
$
30,323
$
18,001
Further detail of certain of these adjustments, and where these items are recorded in our consolidated statements of operations, is provided below:
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Selling, general and administrative expenses:
Certain legal fees
$
164
$
1,843
Professional, accounting and consulting fees
146
1,784
$
310
$
3,627
Priority does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures because it could not do so without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of the information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, the Company does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for various cash and non-cash reconciling items that would be difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. For example, stock-based compensation expense would be difficult to estimate because it depends on the Company's future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of the Company's common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. As a result, the Company does not believe that a GAAP reconciliation would provide meaningful supplemental information about the Company's outlook.
About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.
Priority is a payments powerhouse driving the convergence of payments and banking. The company has built a single platform to collect, store, and send money that operates at scale. We help our customers take and make payments while managing business and consumer operating accounts to monetize payment networks. Our tailored, agile technology powers high-value, payments products bolstered by our industry-leading personalized support. Additional information can be found at www.PRTH.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services, and other statements identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "future," "intends," "could," "estimate," "predict," "projects," "targeting," "potential" or "contingent," "guidance," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our 2022 outlook and statements regarding our market and growth opportunities. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, expressed, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially, and potentially adversely, from those discussed or implied herein.
We caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our SEC filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 17, 2022. These filings are available online at www.sec.gov or www.PRTH.com.
We caution you that the important factors referenced above may not contain all of the factors that are important to you. In addition, we cannot assure you that we will realize the results or developments we expect or anticipate or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences we anticipate or affect us or our operations in the way we expect. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Revenues
$
153,239
$
113,297
Operating expenses
Costs of services
101,480
81,863
Salary and employee benefits
16,077
9,548
Depreciation and amortization
17,353
9,070
Selling, general and administrative
7,503
8,289
Total operating expenses
142,413
108,770
Operating income
10,826
4,527
Other (expense) income
Interest expense
(11,535
)
(9,168
)
Other income (expense), net
51
(269
)
Total other expense, net
(11,484
)
(9,437
)
Loss before income taxes
(658
)
(4,910
)
Income tax benefit
(325
)
(2,231
)
Net loss
(333
)
(2,679
)
Less: Dividends and accretion attributable to redeemable senior preferred stockholders
(8,400
)
—
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(8,733
)
$
(2,679
)
Loss per common share:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.04
)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
78,597
67,543
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
13,557
$
20,300
Restricted cash
13,588
28,859
Accounts receivable, net of allowances
72,863
58,423
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
12,378
15,807
Current portion of notes receivable
652
272
Settlement assets and customer account balances
498,616
479,471
Total current assets
611,654
603,132
Notes receivable, less current portion
2,027
105
Property, equipment and software, net
25,397
25,233
Goodwill
365,740
365,740
Intangible assets, net
325,084
340,211
Deferred income taxes, net
11,493
8,265
Other noncurrent assets
8,944
9,256
Total assets
$
1,350,339
$
1,351,942
Liabilities, Redeemable Senior Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Deficit
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
43,464
$
42,523
Accrued residual commissions
34,372
29,532
Customer deposits and advance payments
5,008
5,021
Current portion of long-term debt
6,200
6,200
Settlement and customer account obligations
503,731
500,291
Total current liabilities
592,775
583,567
Long-term debt, net of current portion, discounts and debt issuance costs
598,403
604,105
Other noncurrent liabilities
15,677
18,349
Total noncurrent liabilities
614,080
622,454
Total liabilities
1,206,855
1,206,021
Redeemable senior preferred stock
215,053
210,158
Stockholders' deficit:
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock
78
77
Treasury stock, at cost
(4,248
)
(4,091
)
Additional paid-in capital
32,992
39,835
Accumulated deficit
(100,391
)
(100,058
)
Total stockholders' deficit
(71,569
)
(64,237
)
Total liabilities, redeemable senior preferred stock and stockholders' deficit
$
1,350,339
$
1,351,942
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(333
)
$
(2,679
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of assets
17,353
9,070
Stock-based compensation
1,558
558
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts
848
590
Deferred income tax benefit
(3,227
)
(2,299
)
PIK interest
—
1,924
Other non-cash items, net
—
(64
)
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(14,440
)
(9,575
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
164
(539
)
Income taxes payable (receivable)
2,913
(44
)
Notes receivable
98
862
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
5,316
8,633
Customer deposits and advance payments
(13
)
2,604
Other assets and liabilities, net
(624
)
59
Net cash provided by operating activities
9,613
9,100
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property, equipment and software
(2,370
)
(2,754
)
Notes receivable loan funding
(2,400
)
—
Acquisitions of intangible assets
(941
)
(2,937
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,711
)
(5,691
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayments of long-term debt
(1,550
)
(4,860
)
Repayments of borrowings under revolving credit facility
(5,000
)
—
Dividends paid to redeemable senior preferred stockholders
(3,505
)
—
Settlement and customer accounts obligations, net
12,749
(22,526
)
Other financing activities
(156
)
617
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
2,538
(26,769
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash:
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
6,440
(23,360
)
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
518,093
88,120
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents at end of period
$
524,533
$
64,760
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
13,557
$
5,827
Restricted cash
13,588
58,933
Customer account balances
497,388
—
Total cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash