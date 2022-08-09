Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
08/09/2022 | 07:33am EDT
Strong Second Quarter Revenue Growth Across all Business Segments
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) ("Priority" or the "Company"), a leading payments technology company helping customers collect, store and send money, today announced its second quarter 2022 financial results including strong quarter-over-quarter diversified revenue growth.
Highlights of Consolidated Results
Second Quarter 2022, Compared with Second Quarter 2021
Financial highlights of the second quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2021, are as follows:
Revenue of $166.4 million increased 33.1% from $125.0 million.
Gross profit (a non-GAAP measure1) of $55.7 million increased 58.2% million from $35.2 million.
Gross profit margin (a non-GAAP measure1) of 33.5% increased 540 basis points from 28.1%.
Operating income of $13.1 million increased 77.0% from $7.4 million.
Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure1) of $33.9 million increased 61.4% from $21.0 million.
1
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliations of Gross Profit, Gross Profit Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA, to their most comparable GAAP measures provided below for additional information.
"We delivered another strong quarter of top- and bottom-line growth, driven by increasing demand for our products and services," said Tom Priore, Chairman and CEO of Priority. "Priority's financial performance demonstrates that our unified commerce product vision continues to win in the marketplace. We have built with intention to perform in varying economic climates and our numbers back up our ability to deliver."
Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance
Priority's outlook remains strong and we are reaffirming our full-year 2022 guidance.
Revenue is forecasted to range between $650 million to $665 million, a growth rate of 26% to 29%.
Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) is forecasted to range between $145 million to $150 million, a growth rate of 51% to 56%.
Conference Call
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.'s leadership will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results. Participants can access the call by phone in the U.S. or Canada at (833) 636-1319 or internationally at (412) 902-4286.
An audio replay of the call will be available shortly after the conference call until August 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. EDT. To listen to the audio replay, dial (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and enter conference ID number 4629057. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.PRTH.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This communication includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we regularly review to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions. We believe these non-GAAP measures help to illustrate the underlying financial and business trends relating to our results of operations and comparability between current and prior periods. We also use these non-GAAP measures to establish and monitor operational goals. However, these non-GAAP measures are not superior to or a substitute for prominent measurements calculated in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the non-GAAP measures are meant to be a complement to understanding measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin
The Company's non-GAAP gross profit metric represents revenues less costs of services. Gross profit margin is gross profit divided by revenues. We review these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our underlying profit trends. The reconciliation of gross profit to its most comparable GAAP measure is provided below:
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Revenues
$
166,430
$
125,014
Costs of services
(110,749
)
(89,831
)
Gross profit
$
55,681
$
35,183
Gross profit margin
33.5
%
28.1
%
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are performance measures. EBITDA is earnings before interest, income tax, and depreciation and amortization expenses ("EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA begins with EBITDA but further excludes certain non-cash costs, such as stock-based compensation and the write-off of the carrying value of investments or other assets, as well as debt extinguishment and modification expenses and other expenses and income items considered non-recurring, such as acquisition integration expenses, certain professional fees, and litigation settlements. We review the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions.
The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure is provided below:
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Net income (loss)
$
287
$
(9,477
)
Interest expense
12,335
7,285
Income tax expense
467
1,490
Depreciation and amortization
17,505
10,723
EBITDA
30,594
10,021
Debt extinguishment and modification
—
8,322
Selling, general and administrative
1,743
1,834
Non-cash stock-based compensation
1,542
856
Other non-operating expense
—
(17
)
Adjusted EBITDA
33,879
21,016
Further detail of certain of these adjustments, and where these items are recorded in our consolidated statements of operations, is provided below:
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Selling, general and administrative expenses:
Certain legal fees
$
213
$
1,587
Professional, accounting and consulting fees
373
247
IRS penalty for 2014 and 2015
703
—
General ledger transition expenses
96
—
Other expenses
358
—
Write-down of note receivable
—
—
$
1,743
$
1,834
Priority does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures because it could not do so without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of the information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, the Company does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for various cash and non-cash reconciling items that would be difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. For example, stock-based compensation expense would be difficult to estimate because it depends on the Company's future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of the Company's common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. As a result, the Company does not believe that a GAAP reconciliation would provide meaningful supplemental information about the Company's outlook.
About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.
Priority is a payments powerhouse driving the convergence of payments and banking. The company has built a single platform to collect, store, and send money that operates at scale. We help our customers take and make payments while managing business and consumer operating accounts to monetize payment networks. Our tailored, agile technology powers high-value, payments products bolstered by our industry-leading personalized support. Additional information can be found at www.PRTH.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services, and other statements identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "future," "intends," "could," "estimate," "predict," "projects," "targeting," "potential" or "contingent," "guidance," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our 2022 outlook and statements regarding our market and growth opportunities. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, expressed, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially, and potentially adversely, from those discussed or implied herein.
We caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our SEC filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 17, 2022. These filings are available online at www.sec.gov or www.PRTH.com.
We caution you that the important factors referenced above may not contain all of the factors that are important to you. In addition, we cannot assure you that we will realize the results or developments we expect or anticipate or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences we anticipate or affect us or our operations in the way we expect. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
$
166,430
$
125,014
$
319,669
$
238,311
Operating expenses
Cost of revenue
110,749
89,831
212,229
171,694
Salary and employee benefits
15,770
10,351
31,847
19,899
Depreciation and amortization
17,505
10,723
34,858
19,793
Selling, general and administrative
9,346
6,704
16,849
14,993
Total operating expenses
153,370
117,609
295,783
226,379
Operating income
13,060
7,405
23,886
11,932
Other (expense) income
Interest expense
(12,335
)
(7,285
)
(23,870
)
(16,453
)
Debt extinguishment and modification costs
—
(8,322
)
—
(8,322
)
Other income (expense), net
29
215
80
(54
)
Total other expense, net
(12,306
)
(15,392
)
(23,790
)
(24,829
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
754
(7,987
)
96
(12,897
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
467
1,490
142
(741
)
Net income (loss)
287
(9,477
)
(46
)
(12,156
)
Less: Dividends and accretion attributable to redeemable senior preferred stockholders
(8,549
)
(3,911
)
(16,949
)
(3,911
)
Less: NCI preferred unit redemptions
—
(10,777
)
—
(10,777
)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
(8,262
)
(24,165
)
$
(16,995
)
$
(26,844
)
Loss per common share:
Basic and diluted
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.35
)
$
(0.22
)
$
(0.39
)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic and diluted
78,603
69,496
78,600
68,525
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
22,162
$
20,300
Restricted cash
11,717
28,859
Accounts receivable, net of allowances
70,437
58,423
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
18,200
15,807
Current portion of notes receivable
781
272
Settlement assets and customer account balances
504,132
479,471
Total current assets
627,429
603,132
Notes receivable, less current portion
2,049
105
Property, equipment and software, net
26,749
25,233
Goodwill
365,740
365,740
Intangible assets, net
316,964
340,211
Deferred income taxes, net
11,319
8,265
Other noncurrent assets
11,053
9,256
Total assets
$
1,361,303
$
1,351,942
Liabilities, Redeemable Senior Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Deficit
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
55,200
$
42,523
Accrued residual commissions
34,513
29,532
Customer deposits and advance payments
1,065
5,021
Current portion of long-term debt
6,200
6,200
Settlement and customer account obligations
506,691
500,291
Total current liabilities
603,669
583,567
Long-term debt, net of current portion, discounts and debt issuance costs
602,224
604,105
Other noncurrent liabilities
15,533
18,349
Total noncurrent liabilities
617,757
622,454
Total liabilities
1,221,426
1,206,021
Redeemable senior preferred stock
220,031
210,158
Stockholders' deficit:
Preferred stock
—
—
Common stock
78
77
Additional paid-in capital
26,042
39,835
Treasury stock, at cost
(6,170
)
(4,091
)
Accumulated deficit
(100,104
)
(100,058
)
Total stockholders' deficit
(80,154
)
(64,237
)
Total liabilities, redeemable senior preferred stock and stockholders' deficit
$
1,361,303
$
1,351,942
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(46
)
$
(12,156
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of assets
34,858
19,793
Stock-based compensation
3,100
1,414
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts
1,719
1,158
Write-off of deferred loan costs and discount
—
3,006
Deferred income tax benefit
(3,053
)
(881
)
PIK interest
—
(23,715
)
Other non-cash items, net
—
(39
)
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(12,015
)
(9,115
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(4,445
)
(3,232
)
Income taxes (receivable) payable
(304
)
1,606
Notes receivable
297
198
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
14,792
10,490
Customer deposits and advance payments
(3,957
)
1,385
Other assets and liabilities, net
(612
)
307
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
30,334
(9,781
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
—
(34,507
)
Additions to property, equipment and software
(6,011
)
(5,222
)
Notes receivable loan funding
(2,750
)
—
Acquisitions of intangible assets
(3,724
)
(43,353
)
Other investing activities
(250
)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(12,735
)
(83,082
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issue discount
—
293,619
Debt issuance and modification costs paid
—
(7,597
)
Repayments of long-term debt
(3,100
)
(358,325
)
Borrowings under revolving credit facility
12,000
30,000
Repayments of borrowings under revolving credit facility
(12,500
)
—
Proceeds from the issuance of redeemable senior preferred stock, net of discount
—
145,000
Redeemable senior preferred stock issuance fees and costs
—
(5,472
)
Repurchases of common stock and shares withheld for taxes
(2,079
)
—
Dividends paid to redeemable senior preferred stockholders
(7,076
)
(1,575
)
Settlement and customer accounts obligations, net
15,180
(61,570
)
Contingent consideration for business combinations and asset acquisitions
(1,863
)
—
Other financing activities
—
6
Net cash provided by financing activities
562
34,086
Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash:
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
18,161
(58,777
)
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
518,093
88,120
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents at end of period
$
536,254
$
29,343
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
22,162
$
11,111
Restricted cash
11,717
18,232
Customer account balances
502,375
—
Total cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash