Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Strong Second Quarter Revenue Growth Across all Business Segments

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTH) ("Priority" or the "Company"), a leading payments technology company helping customers collect, store and send money, today announced its second quarter 2022 financial results including strong quarter-over-quarter diversified revenue growth.

Highlights of Consolidated Results

Second Quarter 2022, Compared with Second Quarter 2021

Financial highlights of the second quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2021, are as follows:

Revenue of $166.4 million increased 33.1% from $125.0 million.

Gross profit (a non-GAAP measure1) of $55.7 million increased 58.2% million from $35.2 million.

Gross profit margin (a non-GAAP measure1) of 33.5% increased 540 basis points from 28.1%.

Operating income of $13.1 million increased 77.0% from $7.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure1) of $33.9 million increased 61.4% from $21.0 million.

1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliations of Gross Profit, Gross Profit Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA, to their most comparable GAAP measures provided below for additional information.

"We delivered another strong quarter of top- and bottom-line growth, driven by increasing demand for our products and services," said Tom Priore, Chairman and CEO of Priority. "Priority's financial performance demonstrates that our unified commerce product vision continues to win in the marketplace. We have built with intention to perform in varying economic climates and our numbers back up our ability to deliver."

Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance

Priority's outlook remains strong and we are reaffirming our full-year 2022 guidance.

Revenue is forecasted to range between $650 million to $665 million, a growth rate of 26% to 29%.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) is forecasted to range between $145 million to $150 million, a growth rate of 51% to 56%.

Conference Call

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.'s leadership will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results. Participants can access the call by phone in the U.S. or Canada at (833) 636-1319 or internationally at (412) 902-4286.

The Internet webcast link and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fgpa38jm and will also be posted in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.PRTH.com.

An audio replay of the call will be available shortly after the conference call until August 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. EDT. To listen to the audio replay, dial (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and enter conference ID number 4629057. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.PRTH.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This communication includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that we regularly review to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions. We believe these non-GAAP measures help to illustrate the underlying financial and business trends relating to our results of operations and comparability between current and prior periods. We also use these non-GAAP measures to establish and monitor operational goals. However, these non-GAAP measures are not superior to or a substitute for prominent measurements calculated in accordance with GAAP. Rather, the non-GAAP measures are meant to be a complement to understanding measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin

The Company's non-GAAP gross profit metric represents revenues less costs of services. Gross profit margin is gross profit divided by revenues. We review these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our underlying profit trends. The reconciliation of gross profit to its most comparable GAAP measure is provided below:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Revenues $ 166,430 $ 125,014 Costs of services (110,749 ) (89,831 ) Gross profit $ 55,681 $ 35,183 Gross profit margin 33.5 % 28.1 %

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are performance measures. EBITDA is earnings before interest, income tax, and depreciation and amortization expenses ("EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA begins with EBITDA but further excludes certain non-cash costs, such as stock-based compensation and the write-off of the carrying value of investments or other assets, as well as debt extinguishment and modification expenses and other expenses and income items considered non-recurring, such as acquisition integration expenses, certain professional fees, and litigation settlements. We review the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure to evaluate our business and trends, measure our performance, prepare financial projections, allocate resources, and make strategic decisions.

The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure is provided below:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 287 $ (9,477 ) Interest expense 12,335 7,285 Income tax expense 467 1,490 Depreciation and amortization 17,505 10,723 EBITDA 30,594 10,021 Debt extinguishment and modification — 8,322 Selling, general and administrative 1,743 1,834 Non-cash stock-based compensation 1,542 856 Other non-operating expense — (17 ) Adjusted EBITDA 33,879 21,016

Further detail of certain of these adjustments, and where these items are recorded in our consolidated statements of operations, is provided below:

(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Selling, general and administrative expenses: Certain legal fees $ 213 $ 1,587 Professional, accounting and consulting fees 373 247 IRS penalty for 2014 and 2015 703 — General ledger transition expenses 96 — Other expenses 358 — Write-down of note receivable — — $ 1,743 $ 1,834

Priority does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures because it could not do so without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of the information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, the Company does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for various cash and non-cash reconciling items that would be difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. For example, stock-based compensation expense would be difficult to estimate because it depends on the Company's future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of the Company's common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. As a result, the Company does not believe that a GAAP reconciliation would provide meaningful supplemental information about the Company's outlook.

About Priority Technology Holdings, Inc.

Priority is a payments powerhouse driving the convergence of payments and banking. The company has built a single platform to collect, store, and send money that operates at scale. We help our customers take and make payments while managing business and consumer operating accounts to monetize payment networks. Our tailored, agile technology powers high-value, payments products bolstered by our industry-leading personalized support. Additional information can be found at www.PRTH.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services, and other statements identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "future," "intends," "could," "estimate," "predict," "projects," "targeting," "potential" or "contingent," "guidance," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our 2022 outlook and statements regarding our market and growth opportunities. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, expressed, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially, and potentially adversely, from those discussed or implied herein.

We caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this press release in the context of the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our SEC filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 17, 2022. These filings are available online at www.sec.gov or www.PRTH.com.

We caution you that the important factors referenced above may not contain all of the factors that are important to you. In addition, we cannot assure you that we will realize the results or developments we expect or anticipate or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences we anticipate or affect us or our operations in the way we expect. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 166,430 $ 125,014 $ 319,669 $ 238,311 Operating expenses Cost of revenue 110,749 89,831 212,229 171,694 Salary and employee benefits 15,770 10,351 31,847 19,899 Depreciation and amortization 17,505 10,723 34,858 19,793 Selling, general and administrative 9,346 6,704 16,849 14,993 Total operating expenses 153,370 117,609 295,783 226,379 Operating income 13,060 7,405 23,886 11,932 Other (expense) income Interest expense (12,335 ) (7,285 ) (23,870 ) (16,453 ) Debt extinguishment and modification costs — (8,322 ) — (8,322 ) Other income (expense), net 29 215 80 (54 ) Total other expense, net (12,306 ) (15,392 ) (23,790 ) (24,829 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 754 (7,987 ) 96 (12,897 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 467 1,490 142 (741 ) Net income (loss) 287 (9,477 ) (46 ) (12,156 ) Less: Dividends and accretion attributable to redeemable senior preferred stockholders (8,549 ) (3,911 ) (16,949 ) (3,911 ) Less: NCI preferred unit redemptions — (10,777 ) — (10,777 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders (8,262 ) (24,165 ) $ (16,995 ) $ (26,844 ) Loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.39 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 78,603 69,496 78,600 68,525

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,162 $ 20,300 Restricted cash 11,717 28,859 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 70,437 58,423 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,200 15,807 Current portion of notes receivable 781 272 Settlement assets and customer account balances 504,132 479,471 Total current assets 627,429 603,132 Notes receivable, less current portion 2,049 105 Property, equipment and software, net 26,749 25,233 Goodwill 365,740 365,740 Intangible assets, net 316,964 340,211 Deferred income taxes, net 11,319 8,265 Other noncurrent assets 11,053 9,256 Total assets $ 1,361,303 $ 1,351,942 Liabilities, Redeemable Senior Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 55,200 $ 42,523 Accrued residual commissions 34,513 29,532 Customer deposits and advance payments 1,065 5,021 Current portion of long-term debt 6,200 6,200 Settlement and customer account obligations 506,691 500,291 Total current liabilities 603,669 583,567 Long-term debt, net of current portion, discounts and debt issuance costs 602,224 604,105 Other noncurrent liabilities 15,533 18,349 Total noncurrent liabilities 617,757 622,454 Total liabilities 1,221,426 1,206,021 Redeemable senior preferred stock 220,031 210,158 Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock — — Common stock 78 77 Additional paid-in capital 26,042 39,835 Treasury stock, at cost (6,170 ) (4,091 ) Accumulated deficit (100,104 ) (100,058 ) Total stockholders' deficit (80,154 ) (64,237 ) Total liabilities, redeemable senior preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 1,361,303 $ 1,351,942

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (46 ) $ (12,156 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of assets 34,858 19,793 Stock-based compensation 3,100 1,414 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 1,719 1,158 Write-off of deferred loan costs and discount — 3,006 Deferred income tax benefit (3,053 ) (881 ) PIK interest — (23,715 ) Other non-cash items, net — (39 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (12,015 ) (9,115 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,445 ) (3,232 ) Income taxes (receivable) payable (304 ) 1,606 Notes receivable 297 198 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 14,792 10,490 Customer deposits and advance payments (3,957 ) 1,385 Other assets and liabilities, net (612 ) 307 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 30,334 (9,781 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired — (34,507 ) Additions to property, equipment and software (6,011 ) (5,222 ) Notes receivable loan funding (2,750 ) — Acquisitions of intangible assets (3,724 ) (43,353 ) Other investing activities (250 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (12,735 ) (83,082 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issue discount — 293,619 Debt issuance and modification costs paid — (7,597 ) Repayments of long-term debt (3,100 ) (358,325 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facility 12,000 30,000 Repayments of borrowings under revolving credit facility (12,500 ) — Proceeds from the issuance of redeemable senior preferred stock, net of discount — 145,000 Redeemable senior preferred stock issuance fees and costs — (5,472 ) Repurchases of common stock and shares withheld for taxes (2,079 ) — Dividends paid to redeemable senior preferred stockholders (7,076 ) (1,575 ) Settlement and customer accounts obligations, net 15,180 (61,570 ) Contingent consideration for business combinations and asset acquisitions (1,863 ) — Other financing activities — 6 Net cash provided by financing activities 562 34,086 Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 18,161 (58,777 ) Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 518,093 88,120 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 536,254 $ 29,343 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,162 $ 11,111 Restricted cash 11,717 18,232 Customer account balances 502,375 — Total cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 536,254 $ 29,343

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. Reportable Segments' Results (in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 SMB Payments: Revenue $ 142,506 $ 120,311 $ 272,465 $ 229,412 Operating expenses 128,511 105,867 245,984 201,679 Operating income $ 13,995 $ 14,444 $ 26,481 $ 27,733 Operating margin 9.8 % 12.0 % 9.7 % 12.1 % Depreciation and amortization $ 10,980 $ 10,373 $ 21,804 $ 19,081 Key indicators: Merchant bankcard processing dollar value $ 15,402,560 $ 13,888,861 $ 29,479,407 $ 25,772,028 Merchant bankcard transaction volume 164,341 150,733 310,289 278,316 B2B Payments: Revenue $ 5,295 $ 4,041 $ 11,220 $ 7,541 Operating expenses 4,632 4,020 10,148 7,929 Operating income (loss) $ 663 $ 21 $ 1,072 $ (388 ) Operating margin 12.5 % 0.5 % 9.6 % (5.1 ) % Depreciation and amortization $ 73 $ 73 $ 146 $ 147 Key indicators: Merchant bankcard processing dollar value $ 155,462 $ 75,289 $ 263,869 $ 138,939 Merchant bankcard transaction volume 88 48 176 87 Enterprise Payments: Revenue $ 18,629 $ 662 $ 35,984 $ 1,358 Operating expenses 12,931 491 25,792 1,023 Operating income 5,698 171 $ 10,192 $ 335 Operating margin 30.6 % 25.8 % 28.3 % 24.7 % Depreciation and amortization $ 6,199 $ — $ 12,396 $ — Key indicators: Merchant bankcard processing dollar value $ 387,253 $ — $ 603,652 $ — Merchant bankcard transaction volume 842 — 1,214 — Operating income of reportable segments $ 20,356 $ 14,636 $ 37,745 $ 27,680 Less: Corporate expense (7,296 ) (7,231 ) (13,859 ) (15,748 ) Consolidated operating income $ 13,060 $ 7,405 $ 23,886 $ 11,932 Corporate depreciation and amortization $ 253 $ 277 $ 512 $ 565 Key indicators: Merchant bankcard processing dollar value $ 15,945,275 $ 13,964,150 $ 30,346,928 $ 25,910,967 Merchant bankcard transaction volume 165,271 150,781 311,680 278,403

