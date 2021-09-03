Exhibition : Alain Ernoult's sixth Extinction

The IUCN World Conservation Congress will be held from 3 to 11 September 2021 in Marseille. The event which aims at placing biodiversity in a national and global strategy is held every four years and this year the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) is partnered by the French government.

During the congress, works from Alain Ernoult's 6th Extinction exhibition will be on display in Marseille Airport. The works seek to raise awareness for the need to protect animals and also highlight the mass disappearance of numerous species due to global warming. Through the images, the public can travel and discover the world's untamed nature and also why it is so important to protect it. Three million visitors are expected to attend during the three month period.

Alain Ernoult called upon Scenolia, the home decor branch of Prismaflex, to print his works. The 40 images that make up the exhibition will be displayed on the first floor of the airport in the glazed guardrails. The transparent decal double-sided prints will be visible from both the ground floor and first floor. Scenolia needed the technical expertise of Prismaflex for the direct double-side printing on a transparent support that involved an initial colour layer followed by a white ink backing then black for the opacity and again a white ink layer and finally colour again. The latest machine to be acquired by Prismaflex, a Tauro de Agfa printing machine, was used to produce the spectacular eye-catching results.

Come and admire Alain Ernoult's outstanding works and get a better understanding of the importance of biodiversity for our common future.

Explore also our Scenolia website.