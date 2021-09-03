Log in
    ALPRI   FR0004044600

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL

(ALPRI)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 09/03 03:00:22 am
11.85 EUR   --.--%
EXHIBITION : Alain Ernoult's sixth Extinction
PU
07/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Intel, HoneyWell, American Express, Visa, Twitter...
07/22PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL : Q1 turnover 2021/2022
PU
Summary 
Summary

Exhibition : Alain Ernoult's sixth Extinction

09/03/2021 | 04:52am EDT
The IUCN World Conservation Congress will be held from 3 to 11 September 2021 in Marseille. The event which aims at placing biodiversity in a national and global strategy is held every four years and this year the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) is partnered by the French government.

During the congress, works from Alain Ernoult's 6th Extinction exhibition will be on display in Marseille Airport. The works seek to raise awareness for the need to protect animals and also highlight the mass disappearance of numerous species due to global warming. Through the images, the public can travel and discover the world's untamed nature and also why it is so important to protect it. Three million visitors are expected to attend during the three month period.

Alain Ernoult called upon Scenolia, the home decor branch of Prismaflex, to print his works. The 40 images that make up the exhibition will be displayed on the first floor of the airport in the glazed guardrails. The transparent decal double-sided prints will be visible from both the ground floor and first floor. Scenolia needed the technical expertise of Prismaflex for the direct double-side printing on a transparent support that involved an initial colour layer followed by a white ink backing then black for the opacity and again a white ink layer and finally colour again. The latest machine to be acquired by Prismaflex, a Tauro de Agfa printing machine, was used to produce the spectacular eye-catching results.

Come and admire Alain Ernoult's outstanding works and get a better understanding of the importance of biodiversity for our common future.

Explore also our Scenolia website.

Disclaimer

Prismaflex International SA published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 08:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 39,7 M 47,1 M 47,1 M
Net income 2021 -1,29 M -1,53 M -1,53 M
Net Debt 2021 12,8 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,0 M 18,9 M 19,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 339
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Prismaflex International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pierre-Henry Bassouls Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wilfrid Raffard Independent Director
Emmanuel Guzman Director
Jean-Philippe Delmotte Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Salome Bassouls Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL82.87%19
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA39.45%16 980
WPP PLC24.80%16 387
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-26.75%16 172
OMNICOM GROUP INC.17.67%15 939
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.59.48%14 765