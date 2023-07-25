Prismaflex International specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of street furniture and billboards for signage and retail chain companies. The group is the only European manufacturer-integrator of LED billboards. With a strong international presence, Prismaflex International employs over 350 persons in ten subsidiaries around the world, including five with large-format digital printers and two LED-screens manufacturers based in China and the United States. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (48.1%), the United Kingdom (6.4%), Spain (6.3%), Germany (5.3%), Europe (6.9%), Canada (12.9%), Africa (7.4%), the United States (4.1%) and other (2.6%).