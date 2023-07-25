1st quarter sales: 30th June 202325th July 2023*
  
General Meeting for annual accounts: 31st March 202329th September 2023
  
2nd quarter and 1st semester sales: 30th September 20237th November 2023*
  
6 months results: 30th September 202311th December 2023*
Conference call Tuesday 12th December 2023 
  
3rd quarter sales: 31st December 202323rd January 2024*
  
4rd quarter and annual sales: 31st March 247th May 2024*
  
Annual results: 31st March 202424th June 2024*
Annual SFAF meeting Tuesday 25th June 2024 

*broadcast after Paris stock exchange closure

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL
OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTING
ISIN : FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters : ALPRI.PA – Bloomberg : ALPRI:FP
EURONEXT GROWTHTM
www.prismaflex.com

Contacts:

Florence Thérond - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 – finance@prismaflex.com

Guillaume Le Floch – Relations analystes/investisseurs - Tél : 04 72 18 04 97 – glefloch@actus.fr

Marie-Claude Triquet – Press contact - Phone: +33 (0)6 84 83 21 82 – mctriquet@actus.fr


