|1st quarter sales: 30th June 2023
|25th July 2023*
|General Meeting for annual accounts: 31st March 2023
|29th September 2023
|2nd quarter and 1st semester sales: 30th September 2023
|7th November 2023*
|6 months results: 30th September 2023
|11th December 2023*
|Conference call Tuesday 12th December 2023
|3rd quarter sales: 31st December 2023
|23rd January 2024*
|4rd quarter and annual sales: 31st March 24
|7th May 2024*
|Annual results: 31st March 2024
|24th June 2024*
|Annual SFAF meeting Tuesday 25th June 2024
*broadcast after Paris stock exchange closure
Contacts:
Florence Thérond - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 – finance@prismaflex.com
Guillaume Le Floch – Relations analystes/investisseurs - Tél : 04 72 18 04 97 – glefloch@actus.fr
Marie-Claude Triquet – Press contact - Phone: +33 (0)6 84 83 21 82 – mctriquet@actus.fr
This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key:nGqbYJ1vlGnImW2ak5iWb2pnmGlikpPIZ5OclZRwZZzKnWtinZpjZ5bIZnFilmpo
- Check this key:https://www.security-master-key.com.
- SECURITY MASTER Key:nGqbYJ1vlGnImW2ak5iWb2pnmGlikpPIZ5OclZRwZZzKnWtinZpjZ5bIZnFilmpo
- Check this key:https://www.security-master-key.com.
Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases
Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/81152-pri-250723-agenda-financier-2023-20234-gb.pdf
© 2023 ActusNews