1st quarter sales: 30th June 202423rd July 2024*
   
General Meeting for annual accounts: 31st March 202427th September 2024
   
2nd quarter and 1st semester sales: 30th September 20247th November 2024*
   
6 months results: 30th September 202411th December 2024*
Video conference Thursday 12th December 2024  
   
3rd quarter sales: 31st December 202423rd January 2025*
   
4rd quarter and annual sales: 31st March 2512th May 2025*
   
Annual results: 31st March 202523rd June 2025*
Video conference Tuesday 24th June 2025  

*broadcast after Paris stock exchange closure

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL
OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTING
ISIN : FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters : ALPRI.PA – Bloomberg : ALPRI:FP
EURONEXT GROWTHTM
www.prismaflex.com

Contacts :

Florence Thérond - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 – finance@prismaflex.com

Guillaume Le Floch – Relations analystes/investisseurs - Tél : 04 72 18 04 97 – glefloch@actus.fr

Marie-Claude Triquet – Press contact - Phone: +33 (0)6 84 83 21 82 – mctriquet@actus.fr


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lWtyaZSYZG+WnXFvZslmb2qWmm9nl2WZmGmZmmmZl5ibm2lllm1qmsaVZnFnnW5n
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/86891-pri-180724-agenda-financier-2024-2025-gb.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2024 ActusNews