|1st quarter sales: 30th June 2024
|23rd July 2024*
|General Meeting for annual accounts: 31st March 2024
|27th September 2024
|2nd quarter and 1st semester sales: 30th September 2024
|7th November 2024*
|6 months results: 30th September 2024
|11th December 2024*
|Video conference Thursday 12th December 2024
|3rd quarter sales: 31st December 2024
|23rd January 2025*
|4rd quarter and annual sales: 31st March 25
|12th May 2025*
|Annual results: 31st March 2025
|23rd June 2025*
|Video conference Tuesday 24th June 2025
*broadcast after Paris stock exchange closure
Contacts :
Florence Thérond - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 – finance@prismaflex.com
Guillaume Le Floch – Relations analystes/investisseurs - Tél : 04 72 18 04 97 – glefloch@actus.fr
Marie-Claude Triquet – Press contact - Phone: +33 (0)6 84 83 21 82 – mctriquet@actus.fr
