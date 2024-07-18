Prismaflex International specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of street furniture and billboards for advertisers, municipal authorities and retail chain companies. The group also develops a large format printing activity. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - large-format digital printing (65.1%; Print): production of printed media for advertising, sales promotion and decoration; - sale of advertising displays and street furniture (34.9%; Hardware): Trivision billboards, scrolling panels, LED panels, classic frames and backlit frames, planimeters, bus shelters, display columns, etc. With a strong international presence, Prismaflex International employs over 350 persons and has industrial operations in France, Spain, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Germany, Canada and South Africa through its subsidiaries. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (45.2%), the United Kingdom (6.2%), Spain (5.9%), Europe (14%), the United States (12.8%) and other (15.9%).