  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Prismaflex International
  News
  Summary
    ALPRI   FR0004044600

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL

(ALPRI)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:58 2022-07-26 am EDT
8.430 EUR   +1.57%
12:05pPRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL : Sharp growth in Q1 2022-2023 total sales: EUR 15.4 million (+36%)
AN
07/12PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL : Forecast agenda 2022/2023 for financial press release
AN
06/20Prismaflex International, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Prismaflex International : Q1 turnover 2022/2023

07/26/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Lyon, July 26, 2022

Sharp growth in Q1 2022-2023 total sales:

€15.4 million (+36%)

Significant points:

  • Print activity continues to perform well (+26%) driven by sustained demand in almost all the countries the Group operates in.
  • Hardware activity benefits from a favourable comparative base and records strong growth (+59%) following the delivery of international orders.
  • Order backlog on June 30, 2022 remains high at €14.9 million, up €3.0 million on June 30, 2021

Q1 consolidated sales

Q1: April 1 - June 30

Non auditd

3 months

3 months

In €M

2022-2023

2021-2022

Var €M

%

Print activity

10.20

8.09

+2.11

+26.1%

Hardware activity

5.21

3.27

+1.94

+59.3%

Q1 Total Sales

15.41

11.36

+4.05

+35.7%

Total constant currencies

15.14

11.36

+3.78

+33.3%

The Foreign exchange impact is mainly due to variations of USD and CAD.

Prismaflex International is off to a good start to the financial year, thanks to strong commercial momentum and high order backlog on March 31, 2022. Total sales for the period stand at €15.4 million, up 35.7% (+33.3% on a like-for-like basis), the highest Q1 level on record. Both activities contributed to the Group's strong organic performance.

Print activity stands at €10.2 million, up +26,1%, notably thanks to a sustained demand for traditional print activities with the return of the events sector following two extremely troublesome years. This increase is partly explained by a price effect aimed at passing on the effects of inflation to sales prices. Home Décor activity for the quarter is down €0.3 million at €1.2 million due to short-termdifficulties in certain raw material supplies and a decline in market demand.

Hardware activity, up +59.3% at €5.2 million, confirms the growth trend recorded over the past months. The quarter recorded a significant upturn in LED display sales (€3.3 million vs €1.4 million in N-1)thanks to the delivery of international orders notably to Germany, Benin and Chili, but also dynamic sales to French municipalities and OOH companies. Traditional hardware activities (in particular static billboards) also continue to perform well (€1.9 million) with the delivery of lightboxes to a leading French mass retail company.

1/2

Outlook

Q1 results send out a positive message for 2022-2023 and support the Group's growth objectives.

Q1 order intake remained strong with an order backlog on June 30, 2022 at €14.9 million, up €3.0 million on June 30, 2021 but down on March 31, 2022 figures due to the delivery of major orders in Q1.

Business visibility for the coming quarter is good for the two activities. For the Print activity, demand is sustained while the Hardware activity benefits from a good €8.2 million order backlog and continued deliveries in the coming months, notably overseas. Commercial prospection remains active to maintain growth in the mid-term.

Prismaflex International is confident for pursued growth into Q2 but remains cautious for the mid-term due to ongoing economic uncertainty. The Group continues to try to minimise the impact of inflationary pressures on gross margin.

Forthcoming dates:

  • The Annual Shareholders meeting will take place on September 30, 2022 in Saint Clément les Places (69930) at 2.30pm.
  • Q2 Sales figures, October 27, 2022 after closure.

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL

OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTING

ISIN : FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters : ALPRI.PA - Bloomberg : ALPRI.FP

EURONEXT GROWTHTM

www.prismaflex.com

Contacts:

Florence Thérond - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 - finance@prismaflex.com

Guillaume Le Floch - Analysts/investors/press contacts - +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70 - glefloch@actus.frMarie-Claude Triquet - Press relations - Phone: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 93 - mctriquet@actus.fr

2/2

Disclaimer

Prismaflex International SA published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 17:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 39,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,29 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,2 M 11,3 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 339
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Prismaflex International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pierre-Henry Bassouls Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wilfrid Raffard Independent Director
Emmanuel Guzman Director
Jean-Philippe Delmotte Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Salome Bassouls Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL-11.70%11
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.-5.88%14 216
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-26.50%12 878
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA-16.01%12 750
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-21.44%11 582
WPP PLC-22.29%11 383