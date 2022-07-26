Prismaflex International : Q1 turnover 2022/2023

PRESS RELEASE Lyon, July 26, 2022

Sharp growth in Q1 2022-2023 total sales:

€15.4 million (+36%)

Significant points:

Print activity continues to perform well (+26%) driven by sustained demand in almost all the countries the Group operates in.

Hardware activity benefits from a favourable comparative base and records strong growth (+59%) following the delivery of international orders.

Order backlog on June 30, 2022 remains high at €14.9 million, up €3.0 million on June 30, 2021

Q1 consolidated sales Q1: April 1 - June 30 Non auditd 3 months 3 months In €M 2022-2023 2021-2022 Var €M % Print activity 10.20 8.09 +2.11 +26.1% Hardware activity 5.21 3.27 +1.94 +59.3% Q1 Total Sales 15.41 11.36 +4.05 +35.7% Total constant currencies 15.14 11.36 +3.78 +33.3%

The Foreign exchange impact is mainly due to variations of USD and CAD.

Prismaflex International is off to a good start to the financial year, thanks to strong commercial momentum and high order backlog on March 31, 2022. Total sales for the period stand at €15.4 million, up 35.7% (+33.3% on a like-for-like basis), the highest Q1 level on record. Both activities contributed to the Group's strong organic performance.

Print activity stands at €10.2 million, up +26,1%, notably thanks to a sustained demand for traditional print activities with the return of the events sector following two extremely troublesome years. This increase is partly explained by a price effect aimed at passing on the effects of inflation to sales prices. Home Décor activity for the quarter is down €0.3 million at €1.2 million due to short-termdifficulties in certain raw material supplies and a decline in market demand.

Hardware activity, up +59.3% at €5.2 million, confirms the growth trend recorded over the past months. The quarter recorded a significant upturn in LED display sales (€3.3 million vs €1.4 million in N-1)thanks to the delivery of international orders notably to Germany, Benin and Chili, but also dynamic sales to French municipalities and OOH companies. Traditional hardware activities (in particular static billboards) also continue to perform well (€1.9 million) with the delivery of lightboxes to a leading French mass retail company.

