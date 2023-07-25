PRESS RELEASE Lyon, July 25, 2023

Total sales Q1 2023-2024: €13.2 million

Activity down on record Q1 2022-2023 levels but sequentially stable

Significant points:

Printing activity is strong, in line with performance recorded in Q1 the previous year.

Hardware activity is down due to a lower order backlog compared with that at the start of the previous year.

Order backlog on June 30, 2023 stands at €11.7 million, close to that recorded on March 31,

2023.

Q1 consolidated sales Q1: April 1- June 30 Non audited 3 months 3 months In €M 2023-2024 2022-2023 Var €M % Printing 10.00 10.20 -0.19 -1.9% Hardware 3.24 5.21 -1.97 -37.8% Q1 total sales 13.24 15.41 -2.16 -14.0% Total constant currencies 13.54 15.41 -1.86 -12.1%

The foreign exchange impact is mainly due to variations in the USD and ZAR.

In Q1 2023-2024, Prismaflex International recorded total sales of €13.2 million, down 14,0% (-12.1% at constant exchange rates). For the quarter, the Group was faced with a particularly high basis of comparison since Q1 2022-2023 figures were at record levels thanks to major deliveries of hardware. Total sales for the period are close to those recorded over the 2 previous periods (Q3 and Q4 2022-2023) and confirm the resilience of the base activity.

Printing activity stands at €10 million, similar to that recorded in Q1 2022-2023."Communications" activity remains strong at €8.8 million with the price effect making up cyclical decreased volumes in certain areas. After 3 relatively low quarters, Home Decor activity is on the up at €1.2 million following high orders from a leading client.

Hardware activity, at €3.2 million, is down compared with Q1 2022-2023which benefitted from major orders for LED products, notably from Germany. LED sales are therefore down at €1.6 million (vs €3.3 million inN-1).The effect of recently signed orders for Italy and Morocco will begin to be felt in the next quarter. Total sales for traditional activities (notably static signage) stand at €1.7 million(-0.2€M).

