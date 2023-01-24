Prismaflex International : Q3 turnover 2022/2023

PRESS RELEASE Lyon, January 24, 2023

9-month period growth: +24%

Performance driven by strong growth in LED display sales

Significant points:

Printing activity up +10% for the 9-month period despite the cyclical slowdown in Q3 (-7%).

9-month period despite the cyclical slowdown in Q3 (-7%). Buoyant growth in Hardware activity (+72% in Q3 and +63% for the 9-month period) thanks to major commercial successes for the LED product range in France and abroad.

9-month period) thanks to major commercial successes for the LED product range in France and abroad. Order backlog on December 31, 2022 stands at €11.6 million.

YTD consolidated turnover (April 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022)

April 1 - December 31,2022 Q3: Oct 1, 2022 - Dec 31, 2022 Non audited 9 Months 9 Months 3 Months 3 Months In €m 2022-2023 2021-2022 Var. % Q3 22-23 Q3 21-22 Var. % Printing 28.45 25.90 +9.9% 8.51 9.15 -7.0% Hardware 15.13 9.28 +63.0% 4.95 2.89 +71.5% Comparable total sales 43.58 35.18 +23.9% 13.46 12.04 +11.8% Total constant currencies 43.05 35.18 +22.4% 13.32 12.04 +10.6%

The foreign exchange impact is mainly due to variations in the CAD and USD.

In Q3 2022-2023, Prismaflex International recorded total sales of €13.5 million, up 11.8% (+10.6% at constant exchange rates). The sustained growth in Hardware activity with notably the first deliveries of orders to Morocco and Brazil helped offset the cyclical downturn in Printing activity that currently faces a hard-to-matchbasis of comparison particularly for the Home Décor activity. This quarterly evolution takes total sales for the period to €43.6 million, an increase of +23.9% (+22.4% at constant exchange rates).

Printing activity for the 9-month period stands at €28.5 million, up 9.9% compared with the same period 2021-2022.This progression results from positive traditional print activities (+20% for the period at €25.1 million), driven by a volume effect resulting from commercial and technological investments and a price effect linked to increased sale prices to make up for cost increases. Demand in the sector remains positive despite the cyclical wait-and-seeattitude that was increasingly felt at the end of the calendar year. Home decor activity however is down €1.6 million at €3.3 million and continues to be impacted by a fall in demand from a key commercial client (destocking). An upturn in activity is anticipated in the coming months.

Hardware activity sales for the 9-month period experienced particularly strong growth (+63%) to stand at €15.1 million, in line with the high order backlog. The progression is particularly strong for LED displays (+130% at €9.9 million). This performance is due to the delivery of international orders to Africa (Benin and Morocco), Europe (Germany), and South America (Brazil). LED activity in France also maintains its good momentum on the municipalities, media and retail sectors. Analog product sales are also up to stand at €5.2 million (+5%) with substantial orders for backlit lightboxes, street furniture (non-digitaldisplay columns) and trivision displays.

