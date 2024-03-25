PRESS RELEASE
Lyon, March 25, 2024
Prismaflex International inform the company is eligible for
PEA-PME
PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL, listed on the Euronext GrowthTH Paris (Code ISIN FR0004044600), confirms its eligibility for the small and mid-caps PEA-PME equity savings vehicle, in accordance with the French law D.221-113-5 and its decree n°2014-283 of March 4, 2014 as follows:
A total workforce of less than 5,000 employees.
Total revenue below €1.5 billion or total assets of under 2 billion.
Consequently, PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL shares can be integrated in PEA-PME savings vehicle.
PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL
OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTING
ISIN : FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters : ALPRI.PA - Bloomberg : ALPRI.FP
EURONEXT GROWTHTMwww.prismaflex.com
