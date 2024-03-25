PRESS RELEASE

Lyon, March 25, 2024

Prismaflex International inform the company is eligible for

PEA-PME

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL, listed on the Euronext GrowthTH Paris (Code ISIN FR0004044600), confirms its eligibility for the small and mid-caps PEA-PME equity savings vehicle, in accordance with the French law D.221-113-5 and its decree n°2014-283 of March 4, 2014 as follows:

A total workforce of less than 5,000 employees.

Total revenue below €1.5 billion or total assets of under 2 billion.

Consequently, PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL shares can be integrated in PEA-PME savings vehicle.

Contacts:

Florence Thérond - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 -finance@prismaflex.com

Guillaume Le Floch - Analysts/investors/press contacts - +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70 -glefloch@actus.fr Marie-Claude Triquet - Press relations - Phone: +33 (0)6 84 83 21 82 -mctriquet@actus.fr

