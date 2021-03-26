Log in
Prismaflex International

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL

(ALPRI)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prismaflex International : Prismaflex International inform the company is eligible for PEA-PME for 2021/2022

03/26/2021 | 11:50am EDT
PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL, listed on the Euronext GrowthTH Paris (Code ISIN FR0004044600), confirms its eligibility for the small and mid-caps PEA-PME equity savings vehicle, in accordance with the French law D.221-113-5 and its decree n°2014-283 of March 4, 2014 as follows:

  • A total workforce of less than 5,000 employees.
  • Total revenue below €1.5 billion or total assets of under 2 billion.

Consequently, PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL shares can be integrated in PEA-PME savings vehicle.

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL
OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTING
ISIN : FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters : ALPRI.PA – Bloomberg : ALPRI.FP
EURONEXT GROWTHTM
www.prismaflex.com
 

Contacts:

Florence Therond - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 – finance@prismaflex.com

Guillaume Le Floch – Contact analysts /investors - Phone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 70 – glefloch@actus.fr

Marie-Claude Triquet – Press contact - Phone: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 93 – mctriquet@actus.fr


This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ymqelpZnZJmXlp5tlciabJNoZ22XxmGcbWKcyGVslJzGmW5onGaVapnKZm9pmWVs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/68406-pri-260321-eligibilite-pea-pme-2021-2022-gb.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2021 ActusNews
