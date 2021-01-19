Prismaflex International : wish you a very happy 2021

The very best wishes from the entire Prismaflex team.

2020 is now behind us. Together we successfully overcame all the difficulties the year provided, let us continue moving forward as one!

Everyone here at Prismaflex International wishes you a very happy and successful 2021 as we continue advising and supporting you in your advertising and printing projects!

Thanks to you all we were able to create and achieve many great things.

We participated in an international show to present the company and showcase our LED displays to a global audience. We obtained a new label for our printing services and also installed numerous new signs and frames to help boost our clients' visibility.