Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Prismaflex International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALPRI   FR0004044600

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL

(ALPRI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prismaflex International : wishes you a very happy 2022

01/14/2022 | 04:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Best wishes from the entire Prismaflex team for an eventful and project-filled 2022!

Our sales teams were delighted to have advanced together with you on your communication and advertising projects throughout the past year. Thanks to this teamwork the company can continue to innovate and come up with solutions that are adapted to both your requirements and those of the market you are part of.

We shall continue listening and advising you and hope to be able to satisfy your every need this year once again.

Check out our video to discover some of the highlights of 2021!

Disclaimer

Prismaflex International SA published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 09:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL
04:52aPRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL : wishes you a very happy 2022
PU
2021Prismaflex International, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Septemb..
CI
2021PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL : 2021-2022 half-year results: Upturn in activity and return to p..
AN
2021PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL : Half-year results
CO
2021PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting right..
CO
2021Six-month 2021/2022 total sales
PU
2021PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL : Anticipated upturn in activity confirmed for S1 2021-2022 - Tot..
AN
2021PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL : 2nd quarter earnings
CO
2021EXHIBITION : Alain Ernoult's sixth Extinction
PU
2021GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Intel, HoneyWell, American Express, Visa, Twitter...
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 39,7 M 45,6 M 45,6 M
Net income 2021 -1,29 M -1,48 M -1,48 M
Net Debt 2021 12,8 M 14,7 M 14,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -14,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,9 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 339
Free-Float -
Chart PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
Prismaflex International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pierre-Henry Bassouls Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wilfrid Raffard Independent Director
Emmanuel Guzman Director
Jean-Philippe Delmotte Director & Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Salome Bassouls Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL9.57%16
WPP PLC6.07%18 696
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-2.20%18 189
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA4.26%17 648
OMNICOM GROUP INC.5.09%16 769
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.1.60%14 982