  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Prismi S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRM   IT0004822695

PRISMI S.P.A.

(PRM)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-25 am EDT
0.1325 EUR    0.00%
01:34aBiella resigns as Prismi director; Nicola Paolantonio steps in
AN
05/24ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: GO internet bullish; Prisms trailing.
AN
05/22ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Labomar rises after takeover announcement
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biella resigns as Prismi director; Nicola Paolantonio steps in

05/26/2023 | 01:34am EDT
(Alliance News) - Prismi Spa on Thursday evening announced that the board of directors has acknowledged the resignation of director Alberto Biella, a resignation with immediate effect due to new personal and professional commitments that would not have allowed him to continue in office.

The board promptly acted to proceed with the replacement by co-opting Nicola Paolantonio. The newly appointed director will remain in office until the date of the next meeting.

Prisms closed Thursday's session 2.6 percent in the red at EUR0.13 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 17,0 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
Net income 2021 -5,91 M -6,34 M -6,34 M
Net Debt 2021 17,5 M 18,8 M 18,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,24x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,73 M 2,93 M 2,93 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,55x
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart PRISMI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Prismi S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRISMI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Reggiani Co-Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Paolo Romiti Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Domenico Lopreiato Chief Technology Officer & Director
Alberto Biella Independent Director
Alberto Dell Acqua Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRISMI S.P.A.23.83%3
ACCENTURE PLC9.34%184 256
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.13%145 630
SIEMENS AG18.51%130 595
IBM-10.80%115 104
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.41%86 921
