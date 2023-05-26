Biella resigns as Prismi director; Nicola Paolantonio steps in

(Alliance News) - Prismi Spa on Thursday evening announced that the board of directors has acknowledged the resignation of director Alberto Biella, a resignation with immediate effect due to new personal and professional commitments that would not have allowed him to continue in office.

The board promptly acted to proceed with the replacement by co-opting Nicola Paolantonio. The newly appointed director will remain in office until the date of the next meeting.

Prisms closed Thursday's session 2.6 percent in the red at EUR0.13 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

