Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Prismi S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRM   IT0004822695

PRISMI S.P.A.

(PRM)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  08:06:10 2023-05-24 am EDT
0.1305 EUR   -13.00%
07:42aITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: GO internet bullish; Prisms trailing.
AN
05/22ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Labomar rises after takeover announcement
AN
05/22Milan bearish; Culti toward bullish ninth
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: GO internet bullish; Prisms trailing.

05/24/2023 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Wednesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

---------

WINNERS

----------

Go Internet is at the top with an 18 percent rise after giving up 34 percent in the last month, 70 percent in the last six and 82 percent in the last 12.

----------

Fervi follows with a 7.6% rise after picking up 6.3% in the last month, 17% in the last six and 10% in the last year.

----------

LOSERS

----------

Prisms gives up 11% after marking a plus 62% in the last month and a plus 42% in the last six months. Over the past year, the stock has given up 52%.

----------

Tecma Solutions is 10% in the red after losing 18% in the last month and 31% in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has given up 47%.

----------

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FERVI S.P.A. 7.64% 16.9 Real-time Quote.4.32%
FTSE MIB INDEX -2.27% 26560.59 Delayed Quote.14.63%
GO INTERNET S.P.A. 17.65% 0.12 Real-time Quote.-70.00%
PRISMI S.P.A. -13.00% 0.1305 Real-time Quote.40.19%
TECMA SOLUTIONS S.P.A. -10.28% 4.8 Real-time Quote.-19.55%
All news about PRISMI S.P.A.
07:42aITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: GO internet bullish; Prisms..
AN
05/22ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Labomar rises after takeove..
AN
05/22Milan bearish; Culti toward bullish ninth
AN
05/22Mib bullish; focus on U.S. debt
AN
05/19Europeans up; Bullish prisms among PMIs.
AN
05/19Futures to rise; optimism on U.S. debt ceiling
AN
05/18Europeans close up; Saipem tops on Mib.
AN
05/18Prismi accepts EUR700,000 investment proposal
AN
05/18ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Three fly with Visibilia in..
AN
05/10ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Italia Independent at the t..
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 17,0 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
Net income 2021 -5,91 M -6,37 M -6,37 M
Net Debt 2021 17,5 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,24x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,09 M 3,33 M 3,33 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,55x
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart PRISMI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Prismi S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRISMI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Reggiani Co-Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Paolo Romiti Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Domenico Lopreiato Chief Technology Officer & Director
Alberto Biella Independent Director
Alberto Dell Acqua Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRISMI S.P.A.40.19%3
ACCENTURE PLC7.97%181 944
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.24%145 604
SIEMENS AG19.90%132 723
IBM-9.50%116 393
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.35%89 049
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer