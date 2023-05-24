ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: GO internet bullish; Prisms trailing.

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Wednesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Go Internet is at the top with an 18 percent rise after giving up 34 percent in the last month, 70 percent in the last six and 82 percent in the last 12.

Fervi follows with a 7.6% rise after picking up 6.3% in the last month, 17% in the last six and 10% in the last year.

LOSERS

Prisms gives up 11% after marking a plus 62% in the last month and a plus 42% in the last six months. Over the past year, the stock has given up 52%.

Tecma Solutions is 10% in the red after losing 18% in the last month and 31% in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has given up 47%.

