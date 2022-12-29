Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Prismi S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRM   IT0004822695

PRISMI S.P.A.

(PRM)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  03:00 2022-12-29 am EST
0.1080 EUR   +0.93%
02:58aNegma requests conversion of 12 Prism bonds
AN
09/30Prismi S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2021Prismi S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Negma requests conversion of 12 Prism bonds

12/29/2022 | 02:58am EST
(Alliance News) - Prismi Spa announced Wednesday that it has received a request for conversion of 12 bonds from Negma Group Ltd.

The request represents the eleventh related to the sixth tranche of the convertible cum warrant bond reserved for Negma, and the bonds in question have a total value of EUR120,000. With this request, the sixth tranche of the POC is fully converted.

The conversion price was EUR0.09 per share and, therefore, the 12 bonds entitle the holder to subscribe for 1.3 million new ordinary shares of Prismi.

Prismi's stock closed down 0.5 percent at EUR0.10 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 17,0 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
Net income 2021 -5,91 M -6,28 M -6,28 M
Net Debt 2021 17,5 M 18,6 M 18,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,24x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,20 M 2,34 M 2,34 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,55x
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 186
Free-Float 95,1%
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Reggiani Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Domenico Lopreiato Chief Technology Officer & Director
Roberto Mussano Independent Non-Executive Director
Alessandro Firpo Non-Executive Director & Manager
Luca Catalano Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRISMI S.P.A.-83.54%2
ACCENTURE PLC-36.53%165 697
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.87%144 036
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION4.76%126 596
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-2.25%98 667
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.00%76 165