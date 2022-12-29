Negma requests conversion of 12 Prism bonds

(Alliance News) - Prismi Spa announced Wednesday that it has received a request for conversion of 12 bonds from Negma Group Ltd.

The request represents the eleventh related to the sixth tranche of the convertible cum warrant bond reserved for Negma, and the bonds in question have a total value of EUR120,000. With this request, the sixth tranche of the POC is fully converted.

The conversion price was EUR0.09 per share and, therefore, the 12 bonds entitle the holder to subscribe for 1.3 million new ordinary shares of Prismi.

Prismi's stock closed down 0.5 percent at EUR0.10 per share.

