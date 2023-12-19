(Alliance News) - Prismi Spa announced Tuesday that Paolo Romiti has resigned as a member of the company's board of directors.

Romiti is leaving the board with immediate effect.

In addition, the shareholders' agreement signed on March 31, 2021 between Synerit.it Informatica Srl, Mag 14 Srl, 1111 Capital Srl and ADV Capital Srl was dissolved by mutual agreement and that therefore the condition precedent on the underwriting commitments received from ADV Capital, Medialife Srl and Commercio Petroleo OU was fulfilled.

Prismi's stock closed Tuesday down 2.9 percent at EUR0.10 per share.

