(Alliance News) - Prismi Spa has announced the completion of the capital increase reserved for Alascom Srl, as defined under

of the investment agreement of last Nov. 21.

The transaction involved the issuance of nearly 25.5 million new shares reserved for Alascom srl with the same administrative and equity rights as the already outstanding ordinary shares, at a price of EUR0.065 per share.

Prisms closed Friday's session flata EUR0.069 per share.

