(Alliance News) - Prismi Spa reported that it has received requests for subscriptions of EUR961,696.80 for its 2028 convertible zero coupon bond with an issue price of EUR850,000.

Therefore, 85 bonds with a face value of EUR11,314.08 each were issued on Friday, for a total face value of EUR961,696.80.

Prismi's stock closed Friday unaffected by trading at EUR0.11 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

